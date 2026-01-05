Newcastle Red Bulls raid Exeter for second player as spending spree continues

Hot on the heels of the signature of Josh Hodges, Newcastle Red Bulls have unveiled his Exeter Chiefs team-mate, England A star Rusi Tuima, as their next recruit for the start of next season.

The 6’5, Fijian-born loose forward, who has penned a two-year deal with the Red Bulls, came through Exeter’s academy, and has scored 19 tries in 74 appearances for the Chiefs.

“Rusi has a well-deserved reputation around the Gallagher PREM as somebody who loves the physical aspects of the game, said Newcastle Red Bulls sporting general manager Neil McIlroy

“He has got a big frame which he uses to good effect, and I’m sure our supporters will enjoy his ball-carrying and big hits.

“He has come through the national pathway and earned his England A cap last season, and it’s great that he sees Newcastle as a stage where he can really push on and achieve his personal ambitions.”

Tuima, 25, said: “I’m hugely excited to rip into what the Newcastle Red Bulls have already started building. It’s such an exciting project. Newcastle is always a tough place to come and play, so I’m looking forward to adding to that.

“Whilst I’m looking forward to calling Newcastle home and getting stuck in at Kingston Park, I’m also incredibly grateful to the Exeter Chiefs players, coaches and supporters for providing the amazing opportunities to represent my boyhood club – memories that I and my family will cherish forever.”

