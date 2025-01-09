Franco Smith 'more than confident' Glasgow clash with Racing will go ahead

Glasgow are confident their European Champions Cup group game against Racing 92 on Friday will go ahead at Scotstoun despite freezing overnight temperatures.

The current cold snap affecting large parts of Scotland is expected to see the mercury plunge to -7C overnight and early on Friday morning in the city, with the temperature forecast to be around -3C for the scheduled 20:00 GMT kick-off.

Two seasons ago, Warriors were forced to move a European Challenge Cup game against Perpignan in December 2022 to Murrayfield at short notice, and the national stadium is again believed to be on standby to host Friday’s fixture if required.

But Warriors head coach Franco Smith says the Scotstoun groundstaff are “more than confident” that an alternative venue will not be required this time.

“Look, we’ve anticipated this, obviously,” he said on Thursday after announcing his side to face Stuart Lancaster’s Racing outfit.

“Already last week, we started covering the pitch and keeping an eye on the temperature. We covered the pitch on Monday to keep the frost out.

“It was not about defrosting the pitch. It was about keeping the frost out from the start before the real cold weather came in, and they’ve done a brilliant job with that. I’ve been on the pitch this morning about eight or nine times.

“The referees have already been in here, 100 per cent. I think it’s even softer now, since we’ve had it covered and there’s some heaters on it. Definitely, the ground staff are doing a tremendous job under Kenny Brown there.

“We are excited that the game will be here. Obviously, the alternatives are there, but we are confident. I was told just an hour ago that we are more than confident, and we – the players and team – are confident to get out there and it will be fine. It will be better than in previous years.”

Smith has made five changes to the side beaten by Edinburgh at Murrayfield on 28 December in the second of two back-to-back URC derbies.

Hooker Johnny Matthews and loosehead Rory Sutherland come into the front row – the latter for only his second start of the season having come on for Jamie Bhatti, who rotates to the bench, in Warriors’ last four matches.

Openside flanker Rory Darge also returns to the frontline as Matt Fagerson reverts to blindside and Jack Mann continues at No.8, with Jack Dempsey likely to come into contention for Glasgow’s final group game at Harlequins next week as he closes in on a comeback from the shoulder injury sustained on Scotland duty during the autumn.

The other changes see fit-again Josh McKay return at full-back in place of Kyle Rowe, while George Horne starts at scrum-half with Jamie Dobie on the bench.

Glasgow, who lie a point behind leaders Toulon in Pool 4, will all but seal their passage to the last 16 with victory on Friday.

Glasgow XV: 15 Josh McKay; 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Kyle Steyn (capt); 10 Tom Jordan, 9 George Horne; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Johnny Matthews, 3 Z Fagerson, 4 Gregor Brown, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Mann.

Replacements: 16 Gregor Hiddleston, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 Sam Talakai, 19 Alex Samuel, 20 Ally Miller, 21 Euan Ferrie, 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Duncan Weir.