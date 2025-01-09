Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
17 - 40
FT
35 - 34
FT
19 - 20
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
United Rugby Championship

D'arcy Rae: 'It was a bit of a mixed-up situation at Bath'

Darcy Rae, then of Bath, is seen prior to the Pool A Challenge Cup match between Glasgow Warriors and Bath Rugby at Scotstoun Stadium on January 20, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Edinburgh prop D’arcy Rae has set his sights on further Scotland recognition after fully committing to the “dark side” and signing a new two-year contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old tighthead, born and bred in coastal Ayrshire south-west of Glasgow, admits he struggled last season after joining the capital outfit during the Rugby World Cup in October 2023.

Following an abrupt end to a successful two-year spell at Bath, Rae had a short stint as a medical ‘joker’ at Montpellier before arriving in Edinburgh.

Video Spacer

5 of the Best Ilona Maher SVNS series tries | RPTV

Bristol’s star signing and Olympic bronze medalist has scored some spectacular tries for the USA Women’s 7s team. Watch the entire SVNS series this year on RugbyPass TV.

Watch SVNS

Video Spacer

5 of the Best Ilona Maher SVNS series tries | RPTV

Bristol’s star signing and Olympic bronze medalist has scored some spectacular tries for the USA Women’s 7s team. Watch the entire SVNS series this year on RugbyPass TV.

Watch SVNS

But commuting daily from his home in Glasgow, where he previously spent eight years with Warriors, took its toll and he only managed five replacement appearances, with fellow Scotland tightheads WP Nel and Javan Sebastian the favoured options.

But Nel’s retirement and a pre-season injury which ruled Sebastian out of the first half of the campaign presented Rae with a window of opportunity alongside new signing Paul Hill, the former England prop.

Fixture
Challenge Cup
Vannes
07:00
11 Jan 25
Edinburgh
All Stats and Data

He has featured in 10 of Edinburgh’s 11 games so far this season, starting four including both URC derbies against his old club Glasgow over the festive period. After a testing 18 months, greater stability off the field has resulted in more consistency on it.

“It was a bit of a mixed-up situation at Bath,” he recalled. “It came to the last week or two of the season and they said they couldn’t keep me. But let bygones be bygones.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s how I ended up going to Montpellier as a medical joker but then Edinburgh came in halfway through my period over there. The World Cup was on, the league was closed, and I was like ‘Right, what am I doing?’ I was coming and going.

“And then I came back and ended up staying in Glasgow and commuting through, so I didn’t really commit to the club [Edinburgh] and the city as much. Maybe that affected me a bit, mentally, playing for the dark side, coming from the west coast and all that.

“That was probably it. But this year, from pre-season I came in with a different mindset and just went ‘Right, go for it’.
“I just changed the situation I was in. I needed to actually buy into this place and not just be like a guy floating in and out. So I did that, and I think it’s helped me.”

Last season Rae was hanging out with old Warriors pals such as prop Jamie Bhatti during his time off – “going for coffee or taking the dogs out, all that kind of stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But moving east across the M8 – even though Rae admits he still has “no clue about Edinburgh at all” and relies on Google Maps for getting around the capital – has seen the durable prop hitting new heights of fitness and conditioning.

“Some things I’m doing better than I’ve ever done and I’m thinking, ‘how am I am managing that?’” he said. “But I guess maybe not driving two hours every day back and forth is probably helping the old back. I know heated seats help, but I guess they don’t help everything.”

His reward was a second Scotland cap, off the bench in their first autumn Test against Fiji, five years after his debut in the 2019 Six Nations against Ireland.

Rae also started the Scotland ‘A’ game against Chile later in November and is evidently keen to remain in Gregor Townsend’s plans as the Scotland head coach prepares to name his Six Nations squad next week.

“Of course. It’s always a massive focus to play for your country, isn’t it?” said the Irvine-born prop, who has an Irish mother – D’arcy is a family name – and a Dutch father.

“I had my first taste in 2019, and then my next taste five years later. I’ve had good conversations with the coaching staff, so hopefully…I just need to ply my trade, show what I can do again and just keep going. I’m a grafter so that’s what I do, just graft away.”

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt believes that with the tighthead’s future secured for the next two seasons, Rae can earn further international recognition in a position where Scotland have struggled for top-class back-up for first-choice Zander Fagerson.

“I’m so pleased for D’arcy,” he said. “He came back to us from Montpellier and was probably a little bit disappointed that he had left there. He was travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh to training and that was a bit tough for him.

“Maybe he didn’t have the best of seasons that he would have hoped for in 2023-24 but he put his hand up in pre-season, trained incredibly hard, got a reward for it and earned a call-up to the national team.

“That was a reward for all the hard work he’s put in. We’re just pleased we can have a guy like that, that’s reaching his potential now, signing for us for another two years. The world’s his oyster. If he continues to work hard, he might get more games for Scotland.

“It’s a position that Scotland are in need of. He’s an important part of our club and certainly an important part of Scottish rugby.”

Related

The 4 World Rugby law trials to be introduced in the Champions Cup

With rounds three and four of the Investec Champions Cup and Challenge Cup unfolding over the coming weekends, both competitions are set to welcome World Rugby's global law trials.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ex-Springbok coach Gary Gold on the 'hurt' of losing his job at Bath

2

Sam Simmonds' Montpellier replacement a blow for Wallabies – report

3

Camille Chat breaks silence on his immediate effect Racing 92 exit

4

Six players Rassie Erasmus must hand Springbok debuts to in 2025

5

Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

6

Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

7

'Best forward in the country': Dallaglio calls for new England captain

8

'My Grandma could squat more': Ex-England S&C coach names the most 'rugby strong' star

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

The politically engaged first Muslim captain of South Africa is unique in his background, ability and leadership credentials.

LONG READ

Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

The four-time Champions Cup winners are looking in imperious form with the methods of the revered Springbok coach to the fore

LONG READ

Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

The Northampton Saints tyro and Saracens barnstormer Tom Willis are strong Six Nations contenders, according to Lawrence Dallaglio.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Toaster 18 minutes ago
Stuart Hogg sentenced and fined in domestic violence case

MBE revoked surely

5 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 57 minutes ago
Wallabies 'uninvite' Langi Gleeson after French club deal – report

A new hard edge to Wallaby rugby that sorts out who is "all in" versus those in two minds. Razor should take note and forget his push for off-shore selections and infatuation with Mounga.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

I like the idea of Elrigh Louw as a long-term option for captaincy. Honestly, it’s hard to say who else could take on that role after Siya Kolisi, as 2027 is still a long way off. In my opinion, Siya will likely go to the Rugby World Cup in 2027 unless injury or a significant dip in form prevents him.


Between now and 2027, I think the captaincy will be shared among several players as Siya’s playing time is carefully managed—a strategy the Springboks have been implementing for some time. Younger players like Salmaan Moerat might get opportunities to captain in tier-two matches, as we’ve already seen. Other emerging talents like Jordan Hendrikse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could also be considered, though the Boks have traditionally favored forwards for captaincy roles. Damian Willemse is another possibility, but he first needs to play his way back into the team.


My personal feeling is that there should be an effort to appoint a black captain to replace Siya. His captaincy has been pivotal in broadening rugby's appeal across racial groups in South Africa over the past 7 years. More so than any other period in the last 30 years.


Form permitting, Moerat is a strong contender, given his leadership qualities and pedigree. However, some might view such an appointment as political, potentially overlooking Moerat's real potential and the broader significance of such a decision.


Other players with leadership potential have been mentioned in the past, such as Phepsi Buthelezi. However, it remains to be seen whether the former DHS star will secure a permanent spot in the Springbok lineup. The first Zulu captain of the Springboks? Would be nice, but unlikely given the competition for the 8 jersey.


One positive aspect of the uncertainty around Siya’s long-term successor is the way the Springboks have emphasized shared leadership among senior players. This approach has lessened the pressure on a single captain and allowed the team to thrive collectively.


When Siya was first appointed, there was skepticism about his leadership credentials. And whether he was the best 6 in the country. The shared leadership strategy gave him the support and platform to grow into the exceptional captain he is today. And he's proven critics wrong about his abilities as a player.


I find it interesting that he's playing at 8 for the Sharks. Rassie has made a habit of taking 36ers and above to the World Cup, players who bring options to the table like Frans Steyn, Schalk Brits, Duane Vermeulen and more recently Deon Fourie.


All of SA wants to see Siya win a 3rd World Cup. That's for sure.


And if he goes, he'll lead.

4 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

well I guess now you've learned to stop going off vibes and engage with people's actual arguments


Hitler's rationale included the retaking of German areas, but it wasn't limited to that. Hitler wanted to colonise and dominate as much land as possible, so his ambitions were much broader than just areas with historical german populations.


Where is this list that includes Hungary and Austria? How would Russia go about taking all these places? Ukraine is taking them a while and costing them a lot of soldiers. Hitler took France in a matter of weeks, but Putin has taken 3 years to gain a few dozen miles in Ukraine. At this rate he'll die of old age before getting anywhere near Poland.


I'm aware that Putin and Netanyahu are on the same side, but Netanyahu is also on the same side as Biden, Harris, Starmer (and Trump and Sunak). This isn't a situation where the west are the goodies.


There is a hot war with Russia now. They are winning in Ukraine, but its a war of attrition, not a blitzkreig.


"Settler colonialism? What exactly do you think the plans are? Crimea?"

I think the plans aren't colonial. If you think they are then you should make that argument, not just have a tantrum because I disagree with you.

68 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

i) fair

ii) a) That's not the point. Tom Willis has been out of the frame for a while, but could start in the six nations. That's churn. Hill and Ben Curry could easily come into a similar vein of form, so Borthwick should try to keep them in the squad as much as possible so that he's maximising opportunities to promote from within, rather than disrupting the set up by bringing guys into the matchday 23 who haven't previously trained with the squad.

ii) b) Doesn't a development player take another players spot? Marcus Smith took another player's spot in 2018, as did Orlando Bailey in 2022 and Fin Smith in 2023. England will have a finite amount to spend on player wages, so can't just add young players to the squad for free. Unless you're arguing that Pollock should be in the u20s squad, and should just spend a bit of time with the seniors in the fallow weeks, in which case I'd agree with you.

iii) because I'm unconvincedthat he's quite at the level required yet. Hence why Dowson won't pick him in the most important fixtures.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

I am getting Nigel vibes from your use of the alt-right term 'woke' a favourite far-right slur against ALL progressive positions now sadly transformed into common parlance.

Hitler's rationale included the retaking of "German" suddetenland, "German" areas of France and Poland. Sound familiar? Poland is on Putin's list. Hungary? Austria? You OK with that? Maybe the cold war with Russia wasn't enough for you? Because its a hot war coming.

If you think the authoritarians Putin and Netenyahu are on different sides then I have some beanstalk beans to sell you.


Settler colonialism? What exactly do you think the plans are? Crimea?

68 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

It depends on the article. The above article relates the removal of a Russian Flag from a Premiership player's jersey. That act was motivated by the fact the flag in question was the flag of the Russian federation which has invaded Ukraine. Thus this flag issue is political and the politics of conflict are usually substantiated by history. Ergo this article has a substantial political element.


Do you need to study history before you can engage in the comments section of a rugby website? Of course not.

Is a decent understanding of relevant history needed for informed comment on the above article? Yes


Happy to clear that up for you.

68 Go to comments
i
irish 2 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

ROG has to be next ireland manager. get felix jones and nienaber with him

6 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

Who else is in the frame to be captain? Nortjé?


Presumably PSDT, Eztebeth, Mbonambi, or Pollard could take on the role on a short term basis if Kolisi falls out of the international picture before they do, but none of them would be great long term options (they're all either too old to be playing every single game, or based outside of SA).

4 Go to comments
i
irish 2 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

Tom Curry has to be somewhere. wpuld you do 6-2 split or have alex coles as sub lock

15 Go to comments
L
LE 2 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

(i) already answered above

(ii) Pepper (injured) and T.Hill not currently in frame so hardly churn, B.Curry on edge of squad, but again development player doesnt take another players spot he just comes into camp to get experience and a chance to show the coaches what they have got

(iii) Again dev/training camp player not full squad, but if he is already performing at that level in prem now, why not involve in camps with a view to the future rather than wait.

(iv) Again that is exactly what im suggesting cap him in the summer but get him involved in camp now (caveat if he really performs in camp and impresses the coaches consider a bench spot vs italy/wales)

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

Oh goodie, I get to go first.


A good man. If he gets his form at test level right, I reckon he may be Siya’s successor as captain. He has all the potential to do so.


Queue the detractors…


Only the second Paarl Boys high 1st team captain to captain SA u20 and the Boks.


And in time to take more game time from Eben who needs to play less if he’s going to make it to 2027. More of Eben in the bombsquad please.

4 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

He seems like a great guy. One of the most principled and humble people in the SA squad.


I've expressed doubts in the past about whether he'll ever be on the same level as Etzebeth, Mostert, or de Jager, but I really hope he proves me wrong.


Is the thinking that Snyman, Moerat, Nortje, and Etzebeth will likely be contending for the starting spots in 2027? Or is van Heerden developing fast enough to put in a challenge as well?

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
The 4 World Rugby law trials to be introduced in the Champions Cup

Lol!

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
The 4 World Rugby law trials to be introduced in the Champions Cup

I have no idea what you’re talking about!

4 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

If Pollock is in the squad, who gets left out?


"I think the Eddie Jones style development player approach is whats called for"


(i) Why?

(ii) The churn of players under Eddie Jones was generally considered to be quite a bad thing. Do you want Guy Pepper, Ted Hill, Ben Curry, etc. to give up and go to France like Marchant did?

(iii) England already have a really young squad, and especially a young back row. If they do badly in the six nations Borthwick will probably lose his job, so shouldn't they prioritise winning in the short term and developing the players already in the squad, rather than bringing in newer, younger, guys?

(iv) England have a development tour in June. If you really want Pollock to be in the squad prior to graduating the u20s, why not wait until the summer?

15 Go to comments
L
LE 2 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

I think the Eddie Jones style development player approach is whats called for. A chance to show what hes got in training and how quickly he can pick up Englands systems and style

15 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?

When England's defence was able to get into shape it could be dominant though (especially in the game against NZ). Is the number of tackles really the main issue?


I get that making loads of tackles is tiring, but so is building multi-phase attacks. I'm just worried England would get tired out from attacking, then struggle to get set when they're subjected to counter attacks.

15 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

Earl brings pretty good energy in the first 60 though. He's been England's best forward for ages so really can't see him getting benched.

15 Go to comments
f
fl 3 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

CCS is brilliant at dominating off the bench though. Chessum is better at building a solid platform for the backs to play off in the opening 60.

15 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Money not everything in Toulouse ‘paradise’ as rivals try to rein in champions Money not everything in Toulouse ‘paradise’ as rivals try to rein in champions
Search