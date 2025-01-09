The 4 World Rugby law trials to be introduced in the Champions Cup

With rounds three and four of the Investec Champions Cup and Challenge Cup unfolding over the coming weekends, both competitions are set to welcome World Rugby’s global law trials.

The law trials came into effect on January 1 after the World Rugby Council voted in favour of the changes in November, with the Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship adopting them when the competitions return to action later this month.

The aim of the changes is to reduce the stoppages in play and allow for a faster game.

Kickers will now have 60 seconds to take conversions, having previously been granted 90 seconds, which will be managed by a shot clock where possible. A similar trial will see a 30-second setup time for lineouts, with match officials managing the timing on the field.

The third trial will provide greater protection for scrum-halves at scrums, rucks and mauls, allowing a cleaner play of the ball.

Under Law 15.18, “A player who is, or was part of the ruck may not play an opponent who is near it (within one metre), and who is attempting to play the ball away,” with the sanction for the infringement being a penalty. The same will apply to players in a maul playing anyone within one metre.

At the scrum, the player of the team out of possession can now advance no further than the centre of the tunnel, having previously been able to stand behind the ball (but not between the flanker and No.8).

These tweaks will provide greater protection for the scrum-half and therefore allow a quicker and cleaner play of the ball.

The final trial will introduce the ‘play-on’ rule for uncontested lineouts when the throw is not straight, which was implemented in last year’s Rugby Championship.

Despite being in force during the Autumn Nations Series last year, the 20-minute red card has not been included, with a decision on that law amendment being deferred. Single-stop mauls and calling a mark off a kick-off and restarts have not been included either.

These law trials will first be seen in the Champions Cup when Glasgow Warriors host Racing 92 on Friday, and when Gloucester face the Scarlets in the Challenge Cup at the same time.