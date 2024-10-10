Franco Smith makes 7 changes to Glasgow line-up for visit of Zebre

Franco Smith has continued rotating his Glasgow side for Friday’s visit of Zebre as he bids to ensure his squad is primed for their upcoming trip to South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors coach has made seven changes to the XV that started last weekend’s United Rugby Championship victory away to Cardiff, with Scotland internationals Sione Tuipulotu, Rory Sutherland and Matt Fagerson among those to miss out.

Smith is keen to ensure as many of his players as possible have game time under their belts ahead of their formidable South African double-header against Sharks and Stormers.

Response to the pre-match Haka chaos at Ellis Park | RPTV The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss the performance of the Haka before facing South Africa. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Response to the pre-match Haka chaos at Ellis Park | RPTV The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss the performance of the Haka before facing South Africa. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now

“Obviously, it’s important to have a good performance against Zebre to take some continuity (to South Africa),” Smith said. “We’ve made enough changes, 14 in the first game against Ulster that didn’t play in the warm-up games, then it was six changes against Benetton, and then nine last week, and there’s seven this week.

“It’s important to get the whole squad some minutes under their belt and get them best prepared so that we take a team that’s rugby ready on a difficult tour.”

Glasgow Zebre All Stats and Data

It was announced last week that Richie Gray will be leaving the club in November to head abroad but he has not been selected for tomorrow’s match, meaning the recent Benetton game – played before news of his departure became public – will go down as his last at home for Glasgow.

“He’s a big man, older guy, needs to be managed as well,” said Smith of his absence this weekend. “He knew already that the game against Benetton was his last game at Scotstoun, but he will be touring with us to South Africa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Kyle Steyn misses out with a foot injury but Smith expects him to be fit to go to South Africa. The head coach hopes to see his defending champions make it three wins from four URC matches this weekend.

“It’s a good start, but a lot of our processes are not functioning as good as they should be yet,” said Smith. “We’ve got to just focus and concentrate on what we need to get right from a process perspective. The win is important, but for us to continue winning, we need to get better at what we do.”

Glasgow Warriors: Kyle Rowe, Jamie Dobie, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall (CAPT), Facundo Cordero, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Jamie Bhatti, Johnny Matthews, Zander Fagerson, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Euan Ferrie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Nathan McBeth, Patrick Schickerling, Alex Samuel, Max Williamson, Henco Venter, Ben Afshar, Tom Jordan

ADVERTISEMENT

Zebre Parma: Geronimo Prisciantelli, Jacopo Trulla, Fetuli Paea, Scott Gregory, Simone Gesi, Giacomo Da Re, Gonzalo Garcia, Danilo Fischetti (CAPT), Giampietro Ribaldi, Matteo Nocera, Leonard Krumov, Andrea Zambonin, Giacomo Ferrari, Luca Andreani, Giovanni Licata

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Samuele Taddei, Ion Neculai, Matteo Canali, Iacopo Bianchi, Alessandro Fusco, Damiano Mazza, Ben Cambriani

Related The Premiership Rugby response to latest league merger speculation Chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor has insisted that the Gallagher Premiership is in a “very strong position” after the possibility of a merger with sides from Ireland, Scotland and Wales was discussed at board meeting of English clubs last month. Read Now