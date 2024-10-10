Northern Edition

United Rugby ChampionshipGlasgowFranco Smith

Franco Smith makes 7 changes to Glasgow line-up for visit of Zebre

By PA
Adam Hastings of Gloucester arrives at the stadium prior to the EPCR Challenge Cup Final match between Gloucester Rugby and Hollywoodbets Sharks at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Franco Smith has continued rotating his Glasgow side for Friday’s visit of Zebre as he bids to ensure his squad is primed for their upcoming trip to South Africa.

The Warriors coach has made seven changes to the XV that started last weekend’s United Rugby Championship victory away to Cardiff, with Scotland internationals Sione Tuipulotu, Rory Sutherland and Matt Fagerson among those to miss out.

Smith is keen to ensure as many of his players as possible have game time under their belts ahead of their formidable South African double-header against Sharks and Stormers.

“Obviously, it’s important to have a good performance against Zebre to take some continuity (to South Africa),” Smith said. “We’ve made enough changes, 14 in the first game against Ulster that didn’t play in the warm-up games, then it was six changes against Benetton, and then nine last week, and there’s seven this week.

“It’s important to get the whole squad some minutes under their belt and get them best prepared so that we take a team that’s rugby ready on a difficult tour.”

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Glasgow
14:35
11 Oct 24
Zebre
All Stats and Data

It was announced last week that Richie Gray will be leaving the club in November to head abroad but he has not been selected for tomorrow’s match, meaning the recent Benetton game – played before news of his departure became public – will go down as his last at home for Glasgow.

“He’s a big man, older guy, needs to be managed as well,” said Smith of his absence this weekend. “He knew already that the game against Benetton was his last game at Scotstoun, but he will be touring with us to South Africa.”

Captain Kyle Steyn misses out with a foot injury but Smith expects him to be fit to go to South Africa. The head coach hopes to see his defending champions make it three wins from four URC matches this weekend.

“It’s a good start, but a lot of our processes are not functioning as good as they should be yet,” said Smith. “We’ve got to just focus and concentrate on what we need to get right from a process perspective. The win is important, but for us to continue winning, we need to get better at what we do.”

Glasgow Warriors: Kyle Rowe, Jamie Dobie, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall (CAPT), Facundo Cordero, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Jamie Bhatti, Johnny Matthews, Zander Fagerson, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Euan Ferrie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Nathan McBeth, Patrick Schickerling, Alex Samuel, Max Williamson, Henco Venter, Ben Afshar, Tom Jordan

Zebre Parma: Geronimo Prisciantelli, Jacopo Trulla, Fetuli Paea, Scott Gregory, Simone Gesi, Giacomo Da Re, Gonzalo Garcia, Danilo Fischetti (CAPT), Giampietro Ribaldi, Matteo Nocera, Leonard Krumov, Andrea Zambonin, Giacomo Ferrari, Luca Andreani, Giovanni Licata

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Samuele Taddei, Ion Neculai, Matteo Canali, Iacopo Bianchi, Alessandro Fusco, Damiano Mazza, Ben Cambriani

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 6 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Agree - I can see why they wanted to give Cane a good send-off [rather than the sent-off at the RWC] but I don't really understand why he's on the EOYT unless they want to add him to the coaching staff?

439 Go to comments
N
NB 8 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Edging ever closer Bull!

439 Go to comments
N
NB 9 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

😂

439 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

I'm sure Kerevi must still have 'it', just outta view playing in Japan league 2...

97 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Sureness under pressure is one quality all the 10's desperately need to cultivate!

97 Go to comments
N
NB 14 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

He's not the same Max Burey who played 6 for Wests Tigers is he?

97 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 18 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Oh they care, they just pick and choose when…

439 Go to comments
f
fl 29 minutes ago
Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

Arundell or Feyi-Waboso are two who could break the record, but they're both far too early in their careers to know.


The author of this piece is probably correct that it won't be broken for a long long time.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 43 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Which international team did you play for, Locke?


Agreed. Its sucks that international rugby misses out on Mounga in a black jersey because of eligibility rules.

50 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 45 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Let's get Nick a guaranteed Christmas Bonus and push the comments to 1,000.


Hit like and subscribe.


I'll start by saying what a nice guy he is. (and if this doesn't get me a featured comment then I give up).

439 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 48 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exacle

439 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 49 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

All this A team B team talk. Just silly.


Yes they had du Pont for that game. I still think rushing him back in with his broken face wasnt a good move.

439 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 51 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

it would be close if staged in France.


In SA it wouldn't be that close. Particularly not if FFR send their B Team.

439 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 52 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Aren't we all?

439 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 54 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Good for you. Your story almost moved me to care.


You're quite a tool, aren't you? You're like Debbie Downer from SNL. Everyone's having a swell time until you pipe up.

439 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 56 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Favouritism...

439 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
BBC’s The One Show to host Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 draw

I agree, but why does the draw have to take place now, the football world cup draw is normally done 7 months or so before the tournament and there are many more teams.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
BBC’s The One Show to host Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 draw

You might be right but I cannot see that stated anywhere. It is also quite possible that the teams for the QFs will be ranked 1 to 8 on their pool performance and 1 will play 8 and 2 will play 7, etc. Then the winners of 1 v 8 and 4 v 5 will go into one semi and the 2 v 7 and 3 v 6 QFs another. I cannot see any clarity on this, I hope I am wrong and your scenario is the correct one and points scored are of little significance.

6 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

The Nations Championship will hopefully cure France's cowardly shirking. As an ABs fan I am envious of them not caring if they win international games or not. But the Top 14 is a commercial behemoth second only the WC and 6N.


Cane is too ineffective to play international rugby now. He has become too slow to be a good defender in the open, no ball carrying ability at all, no line out ability, meaning his only role is hitting rucks, which he is not even world class at. Having such a one dimensional player in the team is an indictment on NZ rugby and the All Blacks brand.

439 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Both Barrett and Jordan have always played well against Ireland.

50 Go to comments
