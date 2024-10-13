Former Lions and Ireland captain Ronnie Dawson dies aged 92

Former British and Irish Lions captain Ronnie Dawson, who also skippered Ireland, has died at the age of 92.

Dublin-born Dawson played six Tests as Lions captain, a record later equalled by Martin Johnson, and guided the team to their only win over New Zealand at their Eden Park fortress, a 9-6 victory on the 1959 tour.

Former Leinster hooker Dawson also played 27 times for Ireland from 1958 to 1965 as well as representing the Barbarians.

Dawson went on to be part of the Lions coaching set-up in 1968 and also became Ireland’s first national-team coach in 1969, a role which he held for three years.

In his later career as an administrator, Dawson was a member of the Rugby World Cup organising committee for the first tournament in 1987 and was president of the Irish Rugby Football Union for the 1989–90 season.

The IRFU announced Dawson had died on Friday.

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said on the association’s website: “Ronnie Dawson was an iconic figure in Irish and international rugby whose impact transcended many eras.

“He was a quintessential leader and leaves a lasting legacy which will never be forgotten.”