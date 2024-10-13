Northern Edition

Today
15:05
International

Former Lions and Ireland captain Ronnie Dawson dies aged 92

By PA
Ronnie Dawson

Former British and Irish Lions captain Ronnie Dawson, who also skippered Ireland, has died at the age of 92.

Dublin-born Dawson played six Tests as Lions captain, a record later equalled by Martin Johnson, and guided the team to their only win over New Zealand at their Eden Park fortress, a 9-6 victory on the 1959 tour.

Former Leinster hooker Dawson also played 27 times for Ireland from 1958 to 1965 as well as representing the Barbarians.

Dawson went on to be part of the Lions coaching set-up in 1968 and also became Ireland’s first national-team coach in 1969, a role which he held for three years.

In his later career as an administrator, Dawson was a member of the Rugby World Cup organising committee for the first tournament in 1987 and was president of the Irish Rugby Football Union for the 1989–90 season.

The IRFU announced Dawson had died on Friday.

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said on the association’s website: “Ronnie Dawson was an iconic figure in Irish and international rugby whose impact transcended many eras.

“He was a quintessential leader and leaves a lasting legacy which will never be forgotten.”

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MP 19 minutes ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

Lomu was around 18/19st, Ward is 16st. What a odd comparison.

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 52 minutes ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

The 6N teams all flog themselves in World Cup years, compared to the RC teams that shorten their rugby schedule in World Cup years.


In 2023 the 6N teams played games for 4 consecutive weeks leading up the start of the world cup as "warm up games". So come the World Cup QF they had already played for 9 consecutive weeks. Is it any wonder they can't find the last point or last play they need? They wait until the WC every four years to design a schedule that means they will be more fatigued than RC teams.


By contrast NZ played 5 games in the 12 months leading up the World Cup, only 2 as warm up games, SA played 6 in 12 months leading up also with 2 warm up games.

22 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
Canterbury blast Tasman with record score in quarter-final

Blackadder needs to reconsider every aspect of what he does in between actually playing games, which is rare.


He should probably do the exact opposite of whatever his training programme says and just see how that goes. He literally can't string more than two games together.

2 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Accurate.


ABs persisting with a 5-3 bench split with so much versatility in the backline is such a waste. Virtually the whole backline can cover 1 other position, some can cover 3.

8 Go to comments
B
BP 1 hour ago
'If I lose my position, I lose my contract, my family won’t eat'

Here we go with this bullshit

1 Go to comments
a
aO 2 hours ago
Leinster player ratings vs Munster | 2024/25 URC

Not sure what you have to do to get a 9 or 10. Caolan Doris was everywhere yesterday plus captain so , and if the Ref is evening up in 2nd half with questionable scrum penalties that's reflected in the scores here.

2 Go to comments
a
aO 2 hours ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Some comments talking about Busby giving decisions to Leinster were not looking at same march I saw. Especially in 2nd half he was 'evening up'. He did not go against Mun when they had put in he allowed them to play it. Just watched it again. A couple turnovers should not be allowed. Mun held on while another went in for the steal.knock back in the tackle wasn't seen. Offsides allover the game by Mun. So do not blame it on Ref particularly 2nd half that's why Leinster didn't score. He kept it going for Mun 3 times up at line mMun should have gotten yellow , Busby only looked at one side in 2nd half.

6 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 3 hours ago
'I looked at the clock, it said 18 minutes left, we needed 21 points'

Pat Lam is a class act. His attack rugby in Connaught was transformational for that province and arguably Ireland. The provcence of plodders from the nation of plodders were able to dismantle any defense with all out attack. A lot of eyes were opened, not least in Leinster after Connaught beat them in the URC final.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 3 hours ago
Ronan Kelleher news plunges Ireland into low-key injury crisis

Top 4 Hookers may not be available for Ireland but there are plenty of talented guys available. Not ideal but there are a few gems coming through, might be time to blood one or two.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 3 hours ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

That kick by Prendergast was incredible. It broke the game. Young Ben Murphy of Connaught son of the Ulster coach, is tearing it up at scrumhalf for Connaught, never mind Matthew Devine. A lot of depth in Ireland now. Ireland are also working on progressing the quality in the All Ireland League. They need to look on cracking the historical barriers to rugby in Ulster who could be a European force again.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Agreed. The ABs traditional strength of playing extremely well under pressure dissipated under Ian Foster. They get rattled easily. Much like their fans.

8 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Sometimes I have to load all comments on the article and then it come time works.

616 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No, it’s a regular occurrence on the site. Regardless the number of comments.


Although the sheer vast number of comments on this article is mind blowing!!

616 Go to comments
D
DC000 4 hours ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Busby was Leinster's best player yesterday. But the IRFU has to be the happiest party.


All the work they continue to do to engineer D4 superiority over the other provinces continues to pay off well.


Until Leinster blows yet another series of finals at the end of every season

6 Go to comments
S
SM 5 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Iron sharpens iron, look at the level of competition of schools rugby and how many have to fight to make it to the pro ranks, every level you have to fight because in 3 years time another prodigy will come for your spot

22 Go to comments
L
LK 5 hours ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

We know that for sure. Nothing wrong with aspiring to be something like him...

4 Go to comments
A
Aido1 5 hours ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Don't know what match you were at but the atmosphere resembled a dead fish, best of luck to Snyman. And its not surprising that Leinster are doing so well, look at all the gifts they have received from the IRFU, with another to come at Christmas. If they don't win silver this year it will be because of their own arrogance.

6 Go to comments
T
Toaster 5 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

At least he doesn’t get injured every other game

8 Go to comments
P
PS 5 hours ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Sounds like you're blaming Andy Farrell for picking an unproven McCarthy over Kleyn. I think that decision has proven a wise one regardless of Kleyn's form for Munster. Kleyn is a great player, as any second row good enough to play for SA, but he's not the best fit for Ireland.

6 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 5 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Yes Rugby is for all South Africans but it is just a sport and not the Nationally prefered one. Football is not an African sport but it is the one that is embraced. It has nothing to do with outdated devision ( kind of insulting) and more with the reallity of the matter. Rugby is not the national sport in South Africa. Soccer is. 50 million people will argue about your statement about 11 men kicking a ball around a field I am afraid. Rugby does not define South Africa. Unemployment and poverty does. I admire your passion no matter how misguided.

22 Go to comments
