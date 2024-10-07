Former All Black tips Hoskins Sotutu for international switch after latest snub

Akira Ioane has added his name to the list of rugby luminaries tipping Blues No8 Hoskins Sotutu for a sensational international switch.

Sotutu, 26, won the last of his 14 caps for the All Blacks in the 25-25 draw against England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in November 2022.

And despite being a pivotal member of the Blues side that won this year’s Super Rugby Pacific title, finishing as the season’s joint-top try-scorer, he continues to find himself in the Test wilderness.

Hoskins Sotutu has fallen out of favour | The Breakdown Hoskins Sotutu has fallen out of favour | The Breakdown

Sotutu’s name was again absent from the New Zealand squad selected by Scott Robertson for the Northern Tour on Monday, and he is expected to miss out on a place with the All Blacks XV too.

If there is no recall in the next 13 months, then Sotutu could potentially make use of the World Rugby birthright transfer process to represent one of the two nations he also qualifies for through his family lineage.

Sotutu would qualify for Fiji through his father and England through his mother, and it has previously been reported that Eddie Jones pursued the No8 before he was first capped by New Zealand under Ian Foster.

Former Fiji head coach Simon Raiwalui made the case for the Flying Fijians earlier this year, but Ioane has playfully linked his club-mate with England once again.

In an Instagram Story posted after the New Zealand squad was announced, Ioane – a former All Black himself – shared a mocked-up image of Sotutu standing in front of London’s Houses of Parliament in an England kit with head coach Steve Borthwick watching on.

A comment accompanying the image, and tagging Sotutu, stated: “Wasn’t meant to be but all things happen for a reason”.

Sotutu would need to sign for an English club if he is to make himself eligible for an England call-up and he currently has a contract with the Blues and Counties Manukau that runs until the end of 2026, making any switch of allegiance unlikely in the short term.

However, given he only turned 26 in July, Sotutu would have no shortage of suitors should he decide to look at international options beyond New Zealand at the start of 2026.