Fissler Confidential: Wallaby's early exit? England star sighted in Toulon

By Neil Fissler
Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Andrew Kellaway of Australia looks dejected as the players of Australia form a huddle at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Former England back row Zach Mercer was in Toulon this week for a guided tour, with a possible 2025 move to the Cote D’Azur on the cards, according to The Daily Mail.

It is stated that Leeds-born Mercer, 28, who has been subbed by Steve Borthwick, will spend next season at Kingsholm before Toulon buy out the rest of his contract.

RugbyPass reported in February that a hefty fee had been placed on Mercer’s head when Racing 92, former club Montpellier and Toulon were all linked with a move, while his wife has also visited the latter separately.

Sydney Roosters are racing against the clock to recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase five months before his scheduled move to the NRL on a two-year deal following his Wallabies snub.

Wallaby winger Nawaqanitawase, 23, was left out of Joe Schmidt’s training squad for the two tests against Wales next month and the clash with Georgia, leading the Roosters to see if an early arrival was possible.

He is due to cross codes when his Rugby Australia contract runs out later this year, but a possible call-up for Australia’s Olympic sevens side could scupper a deal NRL’s June 30 transfer deadline.

Former Leinster academy product Karl Martin is one of a host of players that Montpellier have announced they are sending on loan to Aurillac next season.

The 22-year-old inside centre has only made three senior appearances in his two seasons with Montpellier but will hope to play more for Aurillac during his one-year loan spell.

Prop Valentin Welsch, lock Mael Perrin, and back row Mathéo Lhuillier are all spending next season with Aurillac, who finished ninth in the Pro D2 table last season.

Doncaster Knights have served further notice of their intentions for next season after adding Fijian under-20 lock Taniela Ramasobana to Joe Ford’s squad ahead of a bid for the Championship title next season.

Ramasobana, 23, is largely unknown but can also operate as a blindside flanker. He has scored two tries in eight appearances for Top 14 outfit Perpignan, where he is out of contract this summer.

Ford has been busy in the last few weeks assembling a squad to pile pressure on Ealing Trailfinders. The veteran former England winger Semesa Rokoduguni is also tipped to arrive at Castle Park this summer.

Agen winger Jefferson-Lee Joseph could be heading into the Top 14 next season after it emerged he is a target for Perpignan, who are looking to bolster their firepower out wide.

France sevens international Joseph, a former under-20’s international, scored one try in nine appearances for Agen this season and has been in talks with Perpignan to agree on a contract for next season.

Perpignan opened talks with Joseph after losing Eddie Sarailau to Oyonnax next season, while veteran former French Barbarian Mathieu Acebes has been released with his contract ending.

Bernard Laporte, the boss of relegation-threatened Montpellier, is still keen on signing Bordeaux’s Democratic Republic of the Congo-born winger Madosh Tambwe.

The 27-year-old, who played for the Bulls, Sharks and Lions in South Africa, has spent the last two seasons in France playing for Bordeaux where he has enjoyed a decent campaign with nine tries in 15 games.

Tambwe scored against his former club, the Bulls, in the Champions Cup. He followed it up with a brace against Harlequins in the quarter-finals, scoring nine in 17 appearances in his first season.

Former England winger Jonathan Joseph could be the next big name out of the exit door at Pro D2 outfit Biarritz after the Basque outfit decided to stop paying image rights fees next season.

Outside centre, Joseph, 33, scored once in 13 games for Biarritz this season, and sources in Basque Country have indicated that, after the change of policy, Joseph could be open to leaving the club this summer.

Biarritz have already let fly-half Billy Searle, who was due to be under contract next season, leave for Agen, while former Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints tight-head Alfie Petch has been released.

Scotland loosehead Oli Kebble is in talks with Oyonnax, who are building a squad to launch a bid for promotion back to the Top 14 at the first attempt after being relegated from the French top flight.

Durban-born Junior World Cup winner Kebble, 31, who has won 12 Scotland caps, has been released by Glasgow Warriors after making just over 100 appearances since moving to Scotstoun.

Kebble has been attracting interest from both tiers in France and is expected to complete the move to Oyonnax once the Warriors’ bid for United Rugby Championship glory is done and dusted.

Former Wallaby and Western Force fly-half Zach Holmes is on his way out of Bordeaux after it was announced his contract won’t be renewed when it runs out this summer.

Perth-born Holmes, 34, has scored 110 points in 38 games since his move to Bordeaux two years ago and has racked up nearly 1,000 points in French rugby after spells with La Rochelle and Toulouse.

Holmes, who also plays inside centre, outside centre and full-back, has struggled to force his way into the Bordeaux side this season, starting only four times in his 12 appearances.

The Sharks have spoken with veteran Benetton and former South Africa A scrum-half Dewaldt Duvenage about moving to Durban next season.

Duvenage, who celebrated his 36th birthday last month, joined Benetton six years ago and has made six appearances all off the bench in the United Rugby Championship this season.

He was appointed an assistant player-coach by Benetton and still has another year left to run on his contract with the Italians but is thought to be interested in returning back to South Africa.

NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

Joey Manu is already being hawked around Top 14 clubs for a move at the end of next season after his one-year deal to play in Japan with Toyota Verblitz runs out.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
Gabbo 28 minutes ago
The ‘try from the end of the world’ that embarrassed All Black debutant Lomu

terrible header indeed, lousy work instead of trusting (and keeping the highlights on) the self-suficiency of that try's quality

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 59 minutes ago
Harry Randall to use his ‘super strengths’ in bid for England jersey

He's gotta be in the 23. He's a fantastic scrum half and there's no one better in England to inject some temp off the bench. Even if Mitchell gets injured I'd back him to step up, his game is much more rounded than it was a last time he got picked for England, his kicking is much improved.

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Leinster and Ulster name teams for Irish URC quarter-final

Two decent teams. Should be a cracker!

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Jack Crowley shines as Munster beat Ospreys to earn home URC semi-final

Crowley playing better. Ospreys set play off penalty advantage in midfield to score their try in first half is worth a watch. Expect to see more of these ‘advantage’ moves in coming months. Throwing a few high risk passes and kicks wont cut it anyome when a team can have a high risk set move after a regathered kick as Ospreys had. For Ireland and SA fans the draw means there could be a Bulls-Leinster semi final in Loftus road. Bulls will be happy to play them there but Erasmus may be irked by the heads up it will give Ireland ahead of …..gulp…..this day 4 weeks!

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 3 hours ago
Hurricanes player ratings vs Rebels | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

So many guys in the Canes for Razor and co to stress over Numia Aumua Lakai Iose TJ Love Rayasi Proctor

3 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 3 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Drua | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

Riccitelli has been a revelation I thought he was in his 40s but he’s only 29! Do not write this guy off as he does the core duties well and is very good in close quarter running Reece and Telea are surely the wings this year but Clarke and Rayasi are lethal with ball in hand and could be great torpedoes off the bench I hope Paddy is ok as we are very thin at lock for the ABs (good news is Vaai has FINALLY shown what he is capable of) Dalton is a lock in for 7 A big man who does an I credible amount of work Finau is tempting but I’d have Blackadder and Dalton on the flanks Such massive engines Give Ardie a rest 😉 and let Sititi have a blast at 8!

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 3 hours ago
Chiefs player ratings vs Reds | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

Where an earth has Sititi come from Razor would have been looking hard at Sotutu who is playing very well but this young man has a big future DMac will have no worries at test level at 10 His kicking is 85% this year too Who his half back is will be a very hard decision 5 decent candidates (without Roigard) Yes Christie was very good for the Blues tonight

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Benetton vs Bulls | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Bulls by 12

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 5 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

If he wants to wear black a year in Japan and then a year in France would be his best prospect to impress in s WC year. I cant see NZ spending that money for two years of an unknown.

4 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 8 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

I wouldn't get too excited about what his agent is doing. All that matters is where his next contract is. Pretty old to be learning rugby anyway.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 9 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

Enough of this “will he won’t he ex leaguie wants to be an AB or does he”, nonsense. Please.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew 11 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

If you aren’t in the words of Cowboy Shaw, “pissing blood” to get that black jersey, you arent remotely in the hunt. The “I dont know…” attitude of this bloke wont go unnnoticed in NZ.

4 Go to comments
B
Bob 11 hours ago
Neethling Fouche: 'It’s amazing how just two scrums can change your life'

Neethling Fouche has improved so much this season. His battle with Jamie Bhatti in the URC quarter final will be good to watch.

1 Go to comments
I
Ian 13 hours ago
What happened to Penney was a breach of trust

While I agree that the level of new reporting is poor in NZ and has been for more than a decade, I felt the questions asked in this interview were pertinent. The problem is interviewees have become used to being spoon fed soft questions that have allowed them to put a positive spin out to cover their failures. On this occasion a reporter asked probing questions and Penney was not only unable to address is failures, but also acted childishly. Is that what we want from a coach at one of our premier sports franchises? I for one want to see the results of the review that the Crusaders have started, and a return to form next season, I’m not sure that this coach will be the one to make that happen.

12 Go to comments
G
Graham 15 hours ago
What happened to Penney was a breach of trust

A brilliant article by Hamish Bidwell. He is a journalist who lives in the real world. Rob Penney was baited by this guy and had endured this line of questioning for some time. He is a coach , who is accommodating and open, some of the assumptions made over the last fortnight have been totally unfair.

12 Go to comments
J
Jmann 16 hours ago
The ‘try from the end of the world’ that embarrassed All Black debutant Lomu

I rather think that try embarrassed Stephen Bashop if anyone. All he had to do was kick the ball out and the game was won.

3 Go to comments
T
Troy 17 hours ago
Chiefs player ratings vs Reds | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

Couldn't believe the level of media hype Cody Taylor received on his return from his sabbatical . It was like his second coming where everybody had been waiting his return and we were all safe now he was back. He played as you would expect of a long standing All Black but nothing outstanding for 2 games (that were of no consequence, in a side malfunctioning all season), and they were clamouring for his test recall off the back of it. Samisoni Taukei'aho has been playing his usual strong game all season and really ramped it up last night for their quarter final playoff against the Reds. This was a game that mattered and he delivered big time showing why he or Asafo Aumua should be the starting test rake based on their season long performances. Well done the Chiefs who showed once again the current Australian rugby default of not turning up when the pressure is really on. Go the Hurricanes!

6 Go to comments
A
Allen 18 hours ago
What happened to Penney was a breach of trust

This is the standard of today’s journalists. They put themselves front and centre of any interview regardless of the feelings of the interviewee. Sadly this will continue so suck it up folks.

12 Go to comments
B
Brian 19 hours ago
Antoine Dupont is not rugby’s GOAT, it's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

I think the bottom line here is that the men and the women’s game is very different because of the physiological differences between the two and there is little point and it is unhelpful to compare the two. Then no-one agrees on who is the GOAT of either of them because it is impossible to compare different positions and eras and personal perceptions differ greatly.

40 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 hours ago
Munster vs Ospreys | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Rugby has ruined the Cranberries for me.

1 Go to comments
