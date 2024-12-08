Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: Prem club's failed bid for Jordie Barrett

Jordie Barrett, left, and Sam Prendergast during the Leinster Rugby captain's run at Ashton Gate in Bristol, England. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Veteran Springbok full-back Willie Le Roux is waiting to see if he can attract any lucrative offers before deciding if he will take up a contract offer from Premiership big spenders Bath next season.

The former Wasps ace, 35, has announced that he will leave the Blue Bulls next summer despite having a year left on his contract. He was recently spotted in the Roman Spa City.

Le Roux needs two more test caps to complete his century and is prepared to keep Bath waiting while he waits for Japanese clubs who can offer better money to make up their minds.

Video Spacer

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV

Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Sale Sharks have agreed on a deal that will see Lions franchise captain Marius Louw move to Manchester when his deal with the Johannesburg outfit runs out at the end of the season.

Inside centre Louw, 29, has spent the last three seasons with the Lions, making 48 appearances and scoring 14 tries, starting his career with the University of KwaZulu-Natal before a six with the Sharks.

He has made six appearances this season but has only started two games and ends a search by the Sale boss Alex Sanderson, who spoke to several players before settling on a move for Louw.

Bristol Bears are poised to announce that they are keeping two more members of Pat Lam’s Premiership title-chasing squad at Ashton Gate next season, with AJ MacGinty and James Williams penning new deals.

Ireland-born American fly-half MacGinty, 34, has scored 311 points for the Bears in 44 appearances since making his way to the West Country from Premiership rivals Sale Sharks three years ago and had been tipped to be heading to the MLR.

Much-travelled inside-centre Williams, 27, was the Championship’s leading points scorer when he signed for The Bears in 2022 and has made 43 appearances for the club.

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter has opened talks with England star Henry Slade to keep him at Sandy Park beyond the end of the season when his current contract runs out.

Plymouth-born Slade, 31, who has won 69 England caps, was one of the players awarded an enhanced contract by the RFU before the autumn internationals made his Chiefs debut 12 years ago.

The inside and outside centre, who also plays at fly-half and full-back, was linked to Top 14 outfit Stade Francais last season before signing his last contract but is understood not to have spoken to any clubs this time around.

Dave Cherry, who has been told that he is surplus to requirements with Edinburgh, could be on the move across the border to the Premiership to join Leicester Tigers next season.

Veteran hooker Cherry, 33, spent three seasons at London Scottish and then another at Stade Nicois before linking up with his hometown club in 2018 and has made 97 appearances for them.

Cherry, who won the last of his 11 Scotland caps against South Africa during the last World Cup before falling down stairs in the team hotel and flying home, has spoken to Leicester about a move when his two-year deal ends.

Former Worcester Warriors boss Rory Duncan is in advanced talks over a move to return to his former club, the Cheetahs, in an off-the-field role early in the New Year.

Duncan, 47, who is still based in the Worcester area, is completing an MBA at Warwick University and joined the Cheetahs as a player in 2006 before moving to Yamaha Jubilo in Japan two years later.

He then spent four years coaching the Bloemfontein-based outfit before moving to Worcester in 2018 and has been working as an assistant coach at NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan.

American Olympic Bronze medalist Ilona Maher might not have been the only big-name arrival at Bristol Bears this week had things gone to plan.

Sources in Ireland have told Fissler Confidential that the Bears inquired about Jordie Barrett before he signed a six-month deal with runaway United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster.

Barrett, who is under contract to the NZFU until 2028, has been linked with a move to the Premiership next season, but the Hurricanes and NZ deal was announced the day before the Leinster’s move was confirmed in April.

Sale Sharks boss Alex Sanderson has told former England international lock Jonny Hill that if he wants to stay in the North-West next season, he needs to prove his worth after serving a ten-week ban for an altercation with a fan at Bath.

“Jonny is playing for a contract, and he wants to stay here. I told him to get back playing well, and then he was in a position of strength. He is going to be good enough, and I don’t want to lowball him,” he said last week.

A serious patella injury scuppered Hill’s chances of a move to Lyon last summer, but we understand that his CV is again doing the rounds of French clubs ahead of a potential move at the end of this campaign.

Stormers blindside Hendre Stassen is off to join French side Brive, who have been busy in the transfer market over the last week as injury cover for former Wales and Lions star Ross Moriarty.

Brive have announced that veteran Ulster scrum-half John Cooney is moving across the channel at the end of the season on a two-year deal and have moved quickly for Stassen.

Stassen, 26, scored three tries in 15 appearances for Stade Francais and played for times for the Stormers this season before jumping at the chance of joining Brive.

Former London Irish and Wallabies lock Rob Simmons has extended his career by at least another season after penning a contract extension with Clermont Auvergne for next season.

Former Brive winger Joris Jurand is also staying with ASM after signing a two-year agreement. Fijian back-row Pita-Gus Sowakula has also agreed on a two-year deal, as has lock Thibaud Lanen.

Clermont will also have the option of extending the agreements of the quartet by another year on top of what they have now signed up for.

1 Comment
W
Wayneo 10 hours ago

Fantastic work Neil. Can always count on you to bring us all the good stuff!!!

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 33 minutes ago
Championship clubs call for SGM

As an Englishman, it’s difficult when the game you love so much doesn’t love you back. The national team are poor, the domestic league has been (largely) humbled in Europe this weekend and my team Bristol who are playing some of the most exciting rugby in the Prem, got their pants pulled down by the mighty Leinster yesterday.


On top of all that, governance at the top of the English game is sickeningly bad while tv rights are becoming increasingly fragmented and placing even greater demands on the paying punter.


Frankly, It’s a complete sh$t show.

0 Go to comments
A
AlanP 48 minutes ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

France is ahead of Ireland and NZ. As opposed to both those teams they are unbeaten this Autumn.

4 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Absolutely

Considering lock was a weak point after the two legends left it’s not now

Loads of loose forward injuries this year and again Lakai had to play a full game against France with no bench impact


Very tough season so apart from the Argentina loss the other three away were not surprising and all in single digits

80 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

He does need to

As a kiwi it pains me to say it was fair but it all came down to Foleys interpretation of high degree of force which is questionable IMO

But it’s what he thought and Cane offered no mitigation so an illegal tackle trumps all

If Cane had just tried to hinge …


Remember it’s irrelevant what Kriel did because of that

But seeing some tackles now like Porters yellow on Brodie which broke his cheek and McCarthys recently it’s a bit of a joke - that was a bad head clash and he just got a penalty!!


Anyway the ABs were the better team after Cane went off!!

80 Go to comments
j
je 2 hours ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

French scrum did not look good with no real answers to Atonio & Baille surely?

4 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes and it's not really fair to compare this year's squad to a team in World Cup year with several GOATs and a coach in his twelfth year in test rugby. Tough draw too, with four away matches against the rest of the big four.

80 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

Agreed. Let's not forget that star players still need the back up from other team members though.

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Possibly not but even he might start to get a little bored…😉😂

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

There are actually 3 outstanding women players in the circuit now . Obviously Miller for NZ but M Levy for Australia & Toliver for USA are all fine players and match winners. NZ won this time round as their support players backed up their stars.

4 Go to comments
C
Chip Douglas 3 hours ago
Former All Black Aidan Ross signs with Reds as Wallabies eligibility looms

17

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bristol Bears | Champions Cup

Yep still looking like a kid at this level. Love how he tries to move the ball around. Reminds me of Zarn Sullivan.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Rassie’s not going anywhere until at least 2036.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Like I said, in the event he wants to take a serious step into International coaching:


- Wales has been a stepping stone for some of the best coaches in the pro era;

- Regardless of the results he might achieve with Wales, rebuilding them with the bar set as low as it is, there is only one way to go (up);

- it would be a good stint to gain international coaching experience, competing in the 6N etc.


I’m not sure why only Kiwis get looked at for the Welsh job. I said it some time ago, a South African of his caliber could do a great for Wales.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

Hmm, I don't know how revealing. What's small, was it just some comp from USA, or was it an equal share from NZR, as I suggest it should have been to get them to think about it, but still a pittance by their lofty standards?

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

He’s far too smart to head for Wales, they’ve got years in the lower levels in front of them, a union that is frankly incompetent and financial problems that will not go away. As for England, absolutely no chance they will even consider him, their egos are way too big to consider a coach ripping it up at glasgow.


I’d wager his possible moves are either to be taken into the SA team under Rassie, although JN is probably in pole position for the day Rassie eventually steps down, or more likely, succeed GT with Scotland.


That said, he doesn’t need to rush to go anywhere with the success he’s having at Glasgow. The more he achieves, the better his prospects with SA, particularly if he can somehow manage to trump JN’s Leinster in the URC and perhaps even the Champions Cup.

7 Go to comments
W
Werner 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Agreed needs to be post game feedback but current WR handling of poor referee decisions are just not cutting it.


I saw the Kolisi and AWJ situation a bit different. There were only a few big decisions that he was injecting himself into the conversation with the ref and each time AWJ made sure he was doing the same to ensure he got a say. Again a lot of the calls in that game were wrongfully made and ignored consistency so it's a bit of a double edged sword, leave the wrong calls to get more favourable calls. And imo It's more often than not the profile of the captain that plays a role in how they are treated by refs, the fact that AWJ was a so well known, a future HOF and on his last B&I tour would have played a big part in his treatment

80 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

I was thinking more in terms a carrot for the French - it would be like a home game for them. I think they would sell out 60k in Toronto very easily for that fixture. Moot point though I suppose as it's not happening.

83 Go to comments
N
Nickers 5 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Jordie Barrett's Leinster debut

Hopefully seeing his full skillset on display will inspire Razor to expand his role beyond crash balls.

5 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
Easterby takes the reins as cracks appear in Ireland's masterplan

Some kind of software bug. This was posted against the Steve Hanson story. No idea how it ended up here.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Wrong guess. I don't live in the UK right now, but I still have a house there and fully expect to return.


Agree on the UK/Ireland team. They did a great job developing NZ players (and the odd South African) that could have played tests back home.

43 Go to comments
