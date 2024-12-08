Northern Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Leicester Tigers player ratings vs Bordeaux | Investec Champions Cup

Leicester Tigers wing Ollie Hassell Collins (L) tackles Bordeaux' French full back Louis Bielle Biarrey (R) during the European Rugby Champions Cup pool 1 match between Union Bordeaux-Begles (UBB) and Leicester Tigers at The Chaban-Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux on December 8, 2024. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP) (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Leicester Tigers player ratings: Leicester came out firing in their Champions Cup opener, putting together a strong first half and taking the game to Bordeaux. But they couldn’t hold back the dark blue tide in the second half, as Bordeaux, driven by Matthieu Jalibert and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, turned on the style.

Here’s how the Tigers rated:

1. James Cronin – 8
The Irishman dominated in the scrum and had plenty of intent in the loose, setting a platform for Leicester’s early efforts.

2. Charlie Clare – 6.5
Scrummaged well but Tigers’ lineout was shaky. Never bowed, even when Bordeaux turned up the heat in the second half.

3. Joe Heyes – 8 
Dominated in the scrum, giving Jefferson Poirot a torrid time. The 126kg tighthead’s physicality and work rate stood out.

4. Harry Wells – 8
On the scoreboard after just 5 minutes and helped set up Come Joussain’s try.

5. Come Joussain – 7
Scored Leicester’s third try with a strong pick-and-go effort but was overshadowed in the lineout battle.

6. Hanro Liebenberg – 8
Led from the front with several brilliant turnovers, showcasing his physicality and leadership. One of the few Tigers who consistently matched Bordeaux’s intensity.

7. Emeka Ilione – 6
Showed glimpses of his massive promise but drifted in and out of the game.

8. Olly Cracknell – 6
A few decent carries aside had limited impact before being substituted at halftime.

9. Jack van Poortvliet – 6
Displayed sharp decision-making and provided quick service from the base. Made a couple of incisive snipes.

10. Jamie Shillcock – 7
Showed composure with the boot, converting all of Leicester’s tries. Created opportunities with intelligent play and was one of the Tigers’ tidier performers at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins – 5
A quiet game punctuated by a costly error, failing to keep a grubber in field that could have provided Tigers with a big opportunity. It wasn’t his only error. He’ll be disappointed.

12. Solomone Kata – 6
Physical in defence but a little subdued in attack. Faded in the second half.

13. Izaia Perese – 8
Created Josh Bassett’s try with a clever pass and showed flashes of his attacking talent. Gave Leicester’s midfield valuable go-forward and had the final say with a late try that bagged vital away bonus point.

14. Josh Bassett – 6
Scored Leicester’s second try and worked hard off the ball, but lacked opportunities in the second half.

15. Freddie Steward – 7
Executed two fantastic tackles saving tries but his lack of pace was brutally exposed for Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s try and some of his kicking was average. His one-handed catch in the second half was top-drawer however.

REPLACEMENTS

16. Finn Theobald-Thomas – 6
Brought on late and tackled his guts out for the 11 minutes he was on the pitch.

17. James Whitcombe – 5
Got stuck in his short cameo.

18. Will Hurd – 6
Solid effort after coming on with 18 minutes to go and Leicester under the pump.

19. Jed Holloway – 5
The big Aussie brought energy but was unable to disrupt Bordeaux’s flow.

20. Kyle Hatherell – 4
Worked hard as a carrier but managed to concede two turnovers.

21. Tom Whiteley – 5
Tried to inject pace into the attack but had limited impact.

22. Joseph Woodward – 5
A late replacement with minimal opportunities to influence the game.

23. Mike Brown – 6
A decent showing from the veteran.

