Ospreys count cost of damage to stadium as game moved to rivals'

The Ospreys have been left to count the costs of damage to their stadium after Storm Darragh wreaked havoc at the venue over the weekend.

Due to structural damages at the Swansea.com Stadium caused by the storm, the Ospreys’ match against the Emirates Lions today has been moved to Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

Storm Darragh caused chaos across Wales and the UK, with 90mph winds causing road closures, power outages, and property damage. Coastal areas are particularly affected, with severe damage caused and a number of deaths reported.

A statement reads: “Due to structural damages at the Swansea.com Stadium caused by Storm Darragh, the Ospreys v Emirates Lions match scheduled for Sunday, 8 December has been relocated to Parc y Scarlets.

“After consulting with EPCR and thoroughly exploring all alternative venues, including St Helen’s and the Dunraven Brewery Field, Parc y Scarlets was selected as the most suitable option. This decision prioritises player welfare and supporter safety, which remain our top priorities.”

Ospreys and EPCR thank the Scarlets for their support in hosting the match at short notice.

“The date and kick-off time for the match remain unchanged (Sunday 8 December 15:15 local time) with the only adjustment being the venue. We are currently finalising arrangements for ticket and hospitality transfers, and further details will be shared with supporters as soon as possible.

“The match will also be broadcast on Premier Sports, SuperSport and FloRugby.

“We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this unexpected change, and we look forward to welcoming you to Parc y Scarlets for what promises to be an exciting match.”

