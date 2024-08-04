Fiji centre Inia Tabuavou the latest to exit Racing 92

Fijian Drua this week confirmed the signing of Flying Fijians and Racing 92 centre Inia Tabuavou on a two-year contract for 2025 and 2026.

A former Natabua High School student Tabuavou joined Racing 92 in 2020. His performances in the mid-field on both attack and defense earned him a Flying Fijians call-up earlier this year. He started at inside centre against Georgia and the All Blacks.

He has signed with the Fijian Drua and is expected to make his debut in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season. He will join the Fijian Drua pre-season upon completion of the 2024 Flying Fijians Test calendar.

Speaking about the move Tabuavou said he cannot wait to return home and play in a new competition after two years in France’s Top 14 competition.

“It feels good to be home, especially with the Drua family,” said Inia Tabuavou. “I’m really looking forward to trying out the new environment especially the culture of the team and also type of rugby they play.”

Tabuavou made 21 appearances for Racing 92, scoring 3 tries and has made two appearances for Flying Fijians.

