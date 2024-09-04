FFR statement: The return to France of Hugo Auradou, Oscar Jegou

French internationals Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou have returned home to France from Argentina two months after their arrest for alleged sexual assault. It was following a 28-13 win in Mendoza, the July 6 Test match in which both forwards were selected to start by head coach Fabien Galthie, when the respective Pau and La Rochelle club players had a night out that left them arrested and charged under the Argentinian justice system.

It was August 12 when both players were released after being under house arrest in Mendoza but they were not permitted to leave Argentina until this week’s court decision. They were filmed on Tuesday evening wheeling their luggage through a frenzy of news cameras at Buenos Aires international airport ahead of their Air France flight back to France.

As part of their post-release conditions, Auradou and Jegou have agreed to attend hearings at the Argentine Consulate in France and they will return to Mendoza upon the court’s request.

An FFR statement read: “The French Rugby Federation welcomes with satisfaction the decision of the Argentinian public prosecutor’s office authorising the return to France, to their loved ones and their clubs, of its two internationals Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou.

“As it has expressed since the first day, the French Rugby Federation wanted to listen to the complainant, but also to constantly remind the two players of the presumption of innocence, who have always proclaimed their innocence, while trusting the Argentine justice system.

La Fédération Française de Rugby accueille avec satisfaction la décision du parquet argentin autorisant le retour en France, auprès de leurs proches et de leurs clubs, de ses deux internationaux Hugo Auradou et Oscar Jegou. Comme elle l’a exprimé depuis le premier jour, la… pic.twitter.com/6b0lgB4hXs — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) September 3, 2024

“Today’s decision is a further step towards the judicial truth of the facts. The FFR, in close collaboration with the Pau and La Rochelle clubs, will continue to support the players, and will not comment further on the ongoing procedure.”

A follow-up La Rochelle statement regarding Jegou stated: “We are relieved and looking forward to seeing Oscar again in La Rochelle in the next few hours. This return of the players to France marks a new important step on the path to truth that we share with the FFR and the Section Paloise.

“We are calmly awaiting the next hearing which will allow us to prove their innocence, of which we have been convinced since the first days. Stade Rochelais, Oscar Jegou and Céline Astolfe will not comment on this matter while the procedure is ongoing.”

Pau’s statement read: “We welcome with joy and relief the return to France of second row Hugo Auradou. This is one more step towards the recognition of his innocence. Before thinking about what comes next, it is important to let Hugo find his family, his loved ones and his teammates who are eager to see him again.”