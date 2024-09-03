Select Edition

Antoine Zeghdar: 'I don't really know how I'm going to do both'

By Ciara Fearn
Antoine Zeghdar of Team France celebrates with teammates after receiving his gold medal following the team's victory in the Men’s Rugby Sevens Gold Medal match between France and Fiji on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Antoine Zeghdar’s career in rugby has been a whirlwind journey from the Top 14 as an outside back with Toulon and Castres to the pinnacle of Olympic gold with the French Sevens team. The 25-year-old’s path in rugby has been marked by ambition, versatility, and a commitment to his craft.

In an exclusive interview with RugbyPass, Zeghdar opened up about his experiences, the lessons he has learned along the way, and what the future holds for him in both sevens and fifteens rugby.

Beginnings at Toulon
Zeghdar began his professional career at Toulon, where he spent five years honing his skills and developing as a player.

“I started at Toulon and I was there for five years. The first two years I played in the younger teams. Then, when I was 18, I played as a pro and just trained with them.

“Having played there as a youngster and then as a pro was a bit special for me.”

Being around such high-calibre players at a young age played a crucial role in his development.

“I had the chance at Toulon of playing with some great players. At this time, there were players like Manu, Malakai Fekitoa, Sinckler and many others.

“When you’re young and you have the opportunity to train with those players, you just look at everything they do and try to learn everything from them.

Antoine Zeghdar
Antoine Zeghdar of Team France cries as he applauds the fans at full-time following the team’s victory in the Men’s Rugby Sevens Gold Medal match between France and Fiji on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
“I also had really good teammates when I was young. We won the French Championship three times, and playing alongside them allowed me to grow a lot. It was good times and good memories.”

This experience shaped his approach to the game and instilled in him the importance of hard work and perseverance.

The discovery of Rugby Sevens
Zeghdar’s introduction to rugby sevens came almost by accident.

“I discovered sevens when I was 19, during my year of playing under-20. I was with the French fifteens team for one of the tournaments because we had the Six Nations.

“I wasn’t with the group to begin with and they told me to do a camp with the French sevens team. At first I didn’t want to go there because I wanted to stick with fifteens, but I ended up liking it.”

Initially reluctant to switch from fifteens, Zeghdar quickly fell in love with the fast-paced nature of sevens rugby.

“They then sent me to play with the French team for the first time. My first tournament with them was in Las Vegas, and it was so cool. I loved playing sevens.

Antoine Zeghdar
Antoine Zeghdar of France and Akuila Rokolisoa of New Zealand exchange words during the 2024 Perth SVNS men’s match between New Zealand and France at HBF Park on January 26, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

“The next week we went to Vancouver and for the first time in,  I don’t know how many years we were in the final and we came second. I loved it and wanted to continue playing sevens with the objective of doing the Olympics.”

Zeghdar was immediately captivated by the sport’s unique demands and camaraderie.

The road to Olympic gold
Winning Olympic gold with the French Sevens team was the highlight of Zeghdar’s career so far. He attributes the team’s success to their close-knit nature and shared commitment.

“I think we were, and it’s obvious to say this, like a group of brothers. We love each other on the pitch and also off the pitch. We spend a lot of time together and I think this is one of the great qualities that our squad has.

“We are very close and complete as a team, I think everyone has to give 100% of themselves and that is also why we won Olympic gold.”

Playing in front of passionate home crowds was an unforgettable experience for Zeghdar.

France Antoine Zeghdar
Gold medalists of Team France take a selfie on the podium during the Men’s Rugby Sevens medal ceremony on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

“I think before the Olympics we thought that it would be a lot of pressure for us but, it seemed like everybody was waiting for this event. As soon as we got on the field, it was crazy.

“The crowd was noisy and all cheering for us. So, I think it was a motivation for us”

The presence of stars like Antoine Dupont also added to the dynamic.

“Yes, of course the dynamic changed because Dupont is one of the greatest players in the world. As soon as he got there, he joined in with us. It was a special moment because he has this aura of a person who wins a lot of things.

“Every time you play with someone like that, you want to be the best player you can be. I think all the other players looked at him like this and played 100 per cent with him.

Antoine Dupont
France’s President Emmanuel Macron poses with France’s Antoine Dupont during the victory ceremony following the men’s gold medal rugby sevens match between France and Fiji during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 27, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

“He’s a very humble guy, and even if it was his first step into the sevens series, he had no ego and asked us questions about if his position was good. He didn’t have any ego, considering he’s one of the greatest players in the world right now.

“It was funny to get some questions from him, I think he wasn’t on the team in the first tournament, so he learned very fast.”

The impact of Olympic success on rugby in France
Zeghdar believes that France’s success at the Olympics has sparked a new wave of interest in rugby, particularly sevens.

“I think there are a lot of people, especially in France who watched the Olympics sevens and I received a lot of messages from people who told me that they didn’t really know rugby at all, but they really enjoyed watching the sevens.

“They even cried for us at the end when we won. I think it’s put the sevens game in a new light and, I think it’s going to be really good for us.”

This exposure is expected to encourage more young people to take up the sport and help grow the sevens game in France ahead of the next Olympics in Los Angeles.

Rugby sevens
Ilona Maher #2 of Team United States looks on during the Women’s Pool C match between Team United States and Team Brazil on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

“Some young people will have watched the Olympics and perhaps they will be inspired to do rugby later. For the Olympics in LA, I hope people will want to watch and we can grow the sevens game even more.”

Reflecting on a multifaceted career
Zeghdar’s career spans both fifteens and sevens, but he admits that playing at the Olympics stands out.

“I think my favourite stadium is the Stade de France where we played the Olympics. I had the chance to play in that stadium with my Top 14 team, Castres in the final back in 2022. It wasn’t the same level of intensity as the Olympics.

“In the Olympics, people were crazy in the stadium, they loved that we’d won and it was so good having a lot of people cheering for us. So, I think my favourite level to play at professionally has been the Olympics.

Antoine Zeghdar
Castres’ French centre Antoine Zeghdar (L) runs with the ball past Toulouse’s French wing Matthis Lebel during the French Top14 rugby union match between Stade Toulousain Rugby (Toulouse) and Castres Olympique at the Ernest-Wallon stadium in Toulouse, south-western France on December 23, 2022. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP) (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I really wanted to play at the Olympics because we had previously not qualified at Tokyo. I think it’s something that we can put in the history books of French Rugby, winning gold at the Olympics.

“It’s been really special for me playing at the Olympics, so I hope that I will do more.”

However, he remains eager to return to the fifteens game, where he started his career.

“I’m also keen to get back to the fifteens. So, for now, I don’t really know how I’m going to manage to do both, but I hope I will find a way to do it.”

Expressing his desire to balance both formats moving forward.

The physical demands of Rugby Sevens
The transition between fifteens and sevens isn’t easy, according to Zeghdar.

“In rugby sevens, we have a lot more duals. You can touch the ball a lot more in fourteen minutes in the sevens game. Whereas in the eighty minute game of fifteens, you only touch the ball once or twice.”

Training for sevens involves a greater emphasis on speed and agility, with unique drills like dance lessons to improve rhythm and coordination.

“It’s really important to have speed and to work on your speed. During this year our coach arranged some dancing lessons for us, in order to have that rhythm in sevens and work together in tangent.

“The fifteens involves more contact and sevens is more about trying to create a collaboration in order to win.”

“I think it’s harder coming from fifteens to sevens because you don’t have the same cardio and more weight. As soon as you go into the sevens, you train for it and so you lose a bit of weight, which allows you to run faster and you develop better cardio as a result.

“For me, it’s easier going from the sevens to the fifteens rather than vice versa.”

Advice for the next generation
For younger players aspiring to follow in his footsteps, Zeghdar offers simple but powerful advice: “In professional sports, you have to make sacrifices, train hard, and work hard. It’s the bad side of our beautiful sport, but after all that hard work, you can have magical moments.

“I’d say just work hard, train hard, and have beautiful moments after.”

Looking ahead
As Zeghdar looks to the future, he remains determined to continue growing as a player and balancing his commitments between fifteens and sevens.

“For now, I don’t really know how I’m going to manage to do both, but I hope I will. I’m currently discussing with my club how we will manage this transition because I want to be fit for the French sevens team.”

Zeghdar’s story is one of dedication, versatility, and a love for the game. Whether on the pitches of the Top 14 or under the global spotlight of the Olympics, he continues to strive for greatness, inspiring a new generation of players along the way.

Comments on RugbyPass

K
KF 8 minutes ago
'The All Blacks have been surpassed by South Africa, Ireland and even France as the game’s dominant force'

I agree the super rugby situation will eventually effect the ABs, but remember they were 1 point away from winning the biggest stage while playing a gam with 14 for 60 minutes. How can you possibly suggest they arent still at the peak of their powers. They had a dodgy headcoach for the previous worldcup cycle and still managed to win when it mattered most.

182 Go to comments
N
Nickers 9 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

You have so little knowledge about this it is difficult to respond to you. The ABs perform the haka with the blessing of Ngati Toa who are recognised as the originator of Ka Mate. The reason it has become more theatrical over the years is under their tutelage to pay proper respect to the way it should be performed.


Kapa o Pango was developed for the ABs by one of the most prominent voices on Maori culture in NZ and incorporates aspects of all NZ cultures. The throat slitting gesture does not mean what you think it does - Take your own advice and learn about it.


By your logic white South Africans should not use the names Limpopo or Mpumalanga because they are colonisers, and the world should not have to hear colonisers using the language of local tribes. Utter nonsense my friend.

86 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 9 minutes ago
SA Rugby issue public and 'in person' apology amid haka storm

you might wanna rephrase that

12 Go to comments
T
TB 10 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Don’t know why you write trash like that. You are alluding to conspiracy theories and that the Boks have the Referee world in their pockets.


What planet are you from mate..?

136 Go to comments
M
Mitch 11 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Of the new Bok forwards, Elrigh Louw and Ruan Nortje have impressed me. Ben Jason Dixon not so much but he's just starting out so time is on his side. You could argue that the bench won New Zealand the match at Loftus in 2018 after they had been outplayed for much of that game. The All Blacks outplayed the Boks for the first hour but the quality of their bench proved decisive.

136 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 12 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

stevie the sheep shagging saffa love is love mate no judgement here you be you

86 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 14 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

there ya go again sheep obsession addiction stevie the saffa sheep shagger can't let it go

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 24 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Oh dear heaven, you're a moffie too? We'll have to get Larry lined up for you then. Or are you bisexual so you can have a threesome with him and Fluffy. But please don't put the video on YouTube.

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 26 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No, I prefer kiwi birds - they need me so much: the local 'men' are such whinging skaapnaaiers.

86 Go to comments
C
CT 33 minutes ago
'Picked on weaker players': USA Eagles' successful game plan for Canada

This is more appropriate for you Benni

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 33 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

stevie the sheep shagging saffa, love is love, good on you buddy

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 35 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No,,, the fact that it took you, what, almost 200 years to realise what your forefathers had done? I actually think it's an disgrace to use it by descendants of the colonisers! And for us to have to watch it with threats to cut our throats. Nice.

86 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 36 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

an ignorant sheep shagging saffa, go figure lol

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 39 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Truth hurts, hey. But read that paper I listed - you might learn something, although it'll obviously take you a while. Especially as Dolly's waiting for you out there!

86 Go to comments
E
Ericjames 39 minutes ago
Could Leicester replace colossus Jasper Wiese with ‘Moneyball’ approach?

Well if you continue with Cole, you have a very slow player who hardly has any effect in a ruck. And b.youngs, unlike aussie scrum half's. Just refuses to help in a ruck. But certainly the mobility of smith is a big addition.

3 Go to comments
T
Terry24 40 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

As far as I can see Kiwis and Boks always moaning. Troll blocked

201 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 42 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Ox is 29 so maybe not ten years but absolutely he could become a legend. Siya has done an amazing job too.

136 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 44 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

That's not how I heard the conversation at the time but I've not watched it back.

136 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 45 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Good post. I call the Savea/Scooter generation of forwards the copper generation - the opposite of golden - but we're only going to get better as the kids and coaches develop.

136 Go to comments
S
SteveD 46 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No! You guys are the skaapnaaiers, not me. Now get out there - Fluffy's waiting for you.

86 Go to comments
