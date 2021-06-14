Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
British & Irish Lions    

Exeter players to appear before disciplinary panel as play-offs loom

By Sacha Pisani
(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Exeter Chiefs players Sam Skinner and Dave Ewers will appear before an online independent disciplinary panel tomorrow night following a red card and yellow card against Sale Sharks on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skinner was sent off by referee Karl Dickson in the 53rd minute of the match for a high shot on Sale scrum-half Faf de Klerk. Ewers was also shown a first half yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Simon Hammersley contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13.

Despite trailing 19-3 when Skinner was dismissed at Sandy Park, Exeter still managed to win the game, which was crucial in determining who out of the two sides finished second and secured a home semi-final in the Gallagher Premiership. The result meant Exeter will host Sale again this Saturday, although Rob Baxter will be sweating over the fate of his two players.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Dickson explained his rationale regarding the two decisions to his TMO Claire Hodnett during the match. Ahead of brandishing the red card to Skinner, he said:

“We have got direct contact with the head. It’s with high force, there is a high degree of danger and I’m actually not seeing any mitigation at this point because Faf is at the same height he would have been if he was running normally and the player has not done enough to get low.”

Conversely, he also explained why Ewers’ tackle was not a red card offence:

“The only thing we have got to consider here is the fact that the player is being tackled and spinning out of the tackle as the (second) tackler is coming across. For me, that is the only part that I can see for mitigation, so that is what would bring it from red down to yellow because of the spin in the tackle and the change in direction of the ball carrier.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The independent disciplinary panel for each hearing will comprise Jeremy Summers (chair) with Mitch Read and Olly Kohn.

No more false starts in battle for All Blacks No 10 jersey The extended 2021 season will finally allow for a proper head-to-head for the All Blacks No 10 jersey. Gregor Paul Lions provide blueprint for global game The British and Irish Lions of 2017 set the standards for the years to come. Will the same be the case in 2021? Gregor Paul Final hurdle The Blues are on track to host their first Super Rugby finals showdown since 2003. Patrick McKendry Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
British & Irish Lions    

Exeter players to appear before disciplinary panel as play-offs loom

Search