Exeter confirm midfield signing despite Super Rugby injury setback

Rob Baxter has bolstered Exeter with the signing of Brumbies’ Tamati Tua for the 2024/25 season, as per July’s RugbyPass exclusive transfer story. However, Chiefs fans will have to wait a while before the Super Rugby Pacific recruit is available for selection as he arrived in England with a neck injury that will need an operation.

A statement read: “Exeter Chiefs have added powerful centre and former Junior All Black, Tamati Tua, to their ranks ahead of the 2024/25 season. The talented New Zealander makes the switch to the Gallagher Premiership from Australian Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies, for whom he made 31 appearances and scored five tries.

“Growing up in Kaitaia in north New Zealand, he started his rugby journey at a young age before his senior career began in 2016 with Northland, the National Provincial Championship side.

“Following strong performances in over 60 appearances, his talent was recognised by Super Rugby Blues, who gave him his debut in 2018 against the Crusaders. Moving to the Brumbies in 2023, he formed a deadly partnership with Len Ikitau in the backline.”

Baxter said: “People will be aware that centre is a position that we have had great strength in over a number of years. Through age, and players moving on, that is slowly changed in terms of experience.

“We have got some great young players in that position now with guys like Zack Wimbush, Ben Hammerlsey and Tommy Wyatt being able to play there, and a guy like Nick Lilley who has played England age-grades.

“So, we have got good players but they are younger and slightly inexperienced, so it’s an area we have been wanting to strengthen. We had a really good look at Tamati as he was playing very well for ACT Brumbies – he played right through to the late stages of the season – with him being one of their stand-out players.

“Unfortunately, he has arrived with a neck issue which he picked up towards the end of last season’s campaign, so we are now in a position where we have had to address that and it’s likely that he will need an operation shortly which will require a period of rehab.

“So, unfortunately he is going to miss the start of the season for us, but we are very confident he will be back on the pitch fairly early in the season and will be a player that will bring an awful lot to how we want to play, both in attack and defence.”

Tua added: “I have always wanted to play overseas, and I had heard good things about the club from coaches and boys that had played in the Premiership before. I’m excited to be here and I’d like to do what I can to help to get more trophies in the cabinet.”