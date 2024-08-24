Flyhalf debate: Ex-Wallabies weigh in on whether Noah Lolesio starts at 10

Former Wallaby Cameron Shepherd expects Tom Lynagh to play a part in the upcoming two-match series against Los Pumas in Argentina. Lynagh has shown signs of promise off the pine in just 35 minutes of Test rugby across a couple of Tests.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt will to have a selection problem to solve during The Rugby Championship with regular flyhalf Noah Lolesio continuing to struggle for consistency in the No. 10 jumper at Test level.

Lolesio has started four Tests this year, which included two wins over Warren Gatland’s Wales and a couple of defeats to the world champion Springboks. The 24-year-old was better last Saturday in Perth but that selection still remains a hot point of discussion.

Lynagh, who is the son of Wallabies legend Michael Lynagh, was named to debut in Wallaby gold against the Welsh after another strong Super Rugby Pacific season with the Reds. The 21-year-old didn’t look out of place, and that was again the case against the Springboks.

The playmaker came off the bench with 18 minutes left to play at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium and looked quite calm, composed and confident. Lynagh kicked one conversion and seemed to give the Wallabies a lift as they finished that Test better than they’d started it.

“Every single time he’s gone on the field he’s impressed me,” Cameron Shepherd said on Stan Sports’ Rugby Heaven.

“His humility is incredible, but the way he plays on the field with so much confidence is almost different to what he’s like off the field – he’s very confident, he’ll move the ball around. He seems like he’s been playing a lot more Tests than he’s actually notched up.

“I think he’ll be involved. We’ve got a lot of modification now in the backline because of some injuries to some key people like (Hunter) Paisami.

“I think he’s probably going to be involved quite a bit and when we find that balance, the guys that Joe Schmidt actually does stick with, I think you’re going to be there for a while.”



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 26 29 First try wins 60% Home team wins 40%

If Schmidt and the rest of the coaching staff were to replace Lolesio with Lynagh during the upcoming Tests against Argentina or New Zealand, that would be nothing short of a bold call, but there are some fans who would welcome the change with open arms.

Lolesio showed patches of promise during the Welsh Tests, but the first Test against the Springboks in Brisbane was one to forget. The flyhalf couldn’t get anything going in attack, with the visitors taking control as they snapped their Suncorp Stadium hoodoo in style.

With Nic White coming into the halves for last weekend’s clash in Perth, the former ACT Brumbies teammates combined well. White took some of the pressure of Lolesio, who looked like a completely different player compared to the week before.

But whether Lolesio is the man to lead the Wallabies’ attack moving forward into the Spring Tour and British & Irish Lions Series is a question that is yet to be answered with a definitive response by the coaches – but Tim Horan and Shepherd have had their say.

“I’m sticking with Noah. I like the way he plays,” Wallabies great Tim Horan insisted. “If you go back to the Brumbies, how consistent he was with the Brumbies this year, he was one of the best players for the Brumbies this year.

“He just needs a few of those Brumbies players to give him more confidence like Len Ikitau, Bobby Valetini around him and help him out.

“I’m sticking with Noah, he’s a wonderful player – he’s still only 24 years of age so if want to get this side to beat the Lions in a Test series next year you’ve got to have your spine so your two, your eight, your 15 and your 10, they’ve got to be in those positions for a period of time.”

Cameron Shepherd added: “I agree. I think now what we’ve really noticed out of the South African period is… how much the backs need to work more as a unit. We need to see Tom Wright getting involved more.

“We need to see that Wallaby backline working more together as a unit instead of, at the moment, there’s too much pressure on someone like Noah Lolesio to run an 80-minute performance on its own and it’s too tough for anyone in the world.”