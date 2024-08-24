Select Edition

42 - 16
FT
55 - 30
FT
47 - 24
FT
3 - 48
FT
21 - 27
FT
Today
03:05
Today
09:00
Today
11:00
Today
22:05
Today
22:35
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
17:00
International

Flyhalf debate: Ex-Wallabies weigh in on whether Noah Lolesio starts at 10

By Finn Morton
Noah Lolesio of the Wallabies warms up ahead of The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Former Wallaby Cameron Shepherd expects Tom Lynagh to play a part in the upcoming two-match series against Los Pumas in Argentina. Lynagh has shown signs of promise off the pine in just 35 minutes of Test rugby across a couple of Tests.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt will to have a selection problem to solve during The Rugby Championship with regular flyhalf Noah Lolesio continuing to struggle for consistency in the No. 10 jumper at Test level.

Lolesio has started four Tests this year, which included two wins over Warren Gatland’s Wales and a couple of defeats to the world champion Springboks. The 24-year-old was better last Saturday in Perth but that selection still remains a hot point of discussion.

Lynagh, who is the son of Wallabies legend Michael Lynagh, was named to debut in Wallaby gold against the Welsh after another strong Super Rugby Pacific season with the Reds. The 21-year-old didn’t look out of place, and that was again the case against the Springboks.

The playmaker came off the bench with 18 minutes left to play at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium and looked quite calm, composed and confident. Lynagh kicked one conversion and seemed to give the Wallabies a lift as they finished that Test better than they’d started it.

“Every single time he’s gone on the field he’s impressed me,” Cameron Shepherd said on Stan Sports’ Rugby Heaven.

“His humility is incredible, but the way he plays on the field with so much confidence is almost different to what he’s like off the field – he’s very confident, he’ll move the ball around. He seems like he’s been playing a lot more Tests than he’s actually notched up.

“I think he’ll be involved. We’ve got a lot of modification now in the backline because of some injuries to some key people like (Hunter) Paisami.

“I think he’s probably going to be involved quite a bit and when we find that balance, the guys that Joe Schmidt actually does stick with, I think you’re going to be there for a while.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
26
29
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
40%

If Schmidt and the rest of the coaching staff were to replace Lolesio with Lynagh during the upcoming Tests against Argentina or New Zealand, that would be nothing short of a bold call, but there are some fans who would welcome the change with open arms.

Lolesio showed patches of promise during the Welsh Tests, but the first Test against the Springboks in Brisbane was one to forget. The flyhalf couldn’t get anything going in attack, with the visitors taking control as they snapped their Suncorp Stadium hoodoo in style.

With Nic White coming into the halves for last weekend’s clash in Perth, the former ACT Brumbies teammates combined well. White took some of the pressure of Lolesio, who looked like a completely different player compared to the week before.

But whether Lolesio is the man to lead the Wallabies’ attack moving forward into the Spring Tour and British & Irish Lions Series is a question that is yet to be answered with a definitive response by the coaches – but Tim Horan and Shepherd have had their say.

“I’m sticking with Noah. I like the way he plays,” Wallabies great Tim Horan insisted. “If you go back to the Brumbies, how consistent he was with the Brumbies this year, he was one of the best players for the Brumbies this year.

“He just needs a few of those Brumbies players to give him more confidence like Len Ikitau, Bobby Valetini around him and help him out.

“I’m sticking with Noah, he’s a wonderful player – he’s still only 24 years of age so if want to get this side to beat the Lions in a Test series next year you’ve got to have your spine so your two, your eight, your 15 and your 10, they’ve got to be in those positions for a period of time.”

Cameron Shepherd added: “I agree. I think now what we’ve really noticed out of the South African period is… how much the backs need to work more as a unit. We need to see Tom Wright getting involved more.

“We need to see that Wallaby backline working more together as a unit instead of, at the moment, there’s too much pressure on someone like Noah Lolesio to run an 80-minute performance on its own and it’s too tough for anyone in the world.”

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jimmy 7 minutes ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Get back under the bridge where you belong!

5 Go to comments
D
DC000 24 minutes ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Going to be huge. The Battle for third best rugby team in the world.


It's the best the thicko SH rugby supporters can hope for!


Wonder if they'll be counting on the incompetence of the refs againn to get victories they clearly don't deserve.

5 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 34 minutes ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Not real praise, just blowing smoke in the hope the Boks will take it to heart and underestimate the AB's, which would lead to a loss. Luckily the team the Boks takes the most serious, is the AB's. This rivalry is way too old and close for either team to think they can just run over the other team. There will be no complacency from either team. It will be bone crunching massive hits, attack will be dazzling and defences will be tough to crack. Don't expect a high score nor more than 7 points maximum full time. Due to how the Boks played and won since before the WC up to now, and since both tests is in SA, the Boks are the favorites unfortunately and we may not like it, but it is how people see it. For the teams, there will be no favorites or underdogs. They both believe they can win and they both know the smallest mistakes will cost them dearly. Both teams are very dangerous, exciting and the best at what they do. Both teams know how to play knock out rugby and win. The Boks isn't going to use these 2 tests to blood new talent. For the 1st time in a long time, they play to win the RC. Two Giants going at it full throttle. I really can't wait

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 45 minutes ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

I guess then the question becomes - will what worked in Super Rugby 2-6 years ago for the Crusaders work in the test arena, and against the Boks?


Razor was meant to bring innovation to the ABs. Have we seen it yet?


Ryan’s got a lot of work to do in the forwards. He’s the one consistent cog on the wheel post foster and apart from Scrums - I’m not seeing anything to write home about. Yet.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 54 minutes ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Right. So too many coaches in the box. Scott and Leon differed widely on philosophy on how to play the game. 🤷‍♂️ After the Argentina loss they decided to not do what Leon wanted. They won. Scott’s philosophy won the argument. Here we are.


Days of our lives.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

News sites must have been pretty boring back in the day, you know, when the first journalist to report on news actually just asked the individuals involved what actually happened.

4 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 2 hours ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Anything can happen and we like it!

5 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

You mean fake negativity? While were on that, from your other reply re Wales, I don't have much time for negativity. It's too easy, much prefer positivity, I reckon you should at least try it with your own team rather than looking at the negatives all the time.


Haha, glad you liked it!

128 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
More successful than the Wallabies in New Zealand, why are Argentina still unloved?

If you are South African I think you are just unfamiliar with the lies that you have been fed, no doubt to placate or temper those fans who would have looked negatively towards leaving Super Rugby.


What I say is all true. They certainly were invited into discussions about a new competition, of course they had announced they would be joining the Pro 14 league before those even started. Every nation started their own local competition. South Africa had Super Rugby Unlocked.


Argentina (effectively) left first, as they had no one to play against (didn't take part in SR Unlocked etc), so were first to lose players, and therefor any prospect of being involved past 2022. The Jaguares are the favoured option by NZR to expand SR (now may just replace the Rebels). The 6N will only die if South Africa joins it.


If you're struggling to make sense of all the news that got publicized, and actually want to understand the situation, remember this one overriding fact, the New Zealand govt only announced in May 2022 when the boarder would be open, with that expectation only possible towards the end of the previous year, thanks to a variant that NZ decide would be impossible to eradicate. This, already after the URC was announced. And if they had of waited, and unless they held SR in say August or September of 2022 (instead of The Rugby Championship), the soonest the return of Super Rugby could have happened was for 2023. The South African Rugby Union knew that timeline, and had tours (from the B&I Lions) in 2021 and a RWC in 2023 to think about, while only having SR Unlocked to play if they wanted to continue to be a part of Super Rugby. So instead, they made the unilateral decision, in what apparently seemed was a hissyfit, before even (what would later become regular) SR Pacific could be formalized in late 2021, to remove themselves from the table by agreeing to make the URC with European teams. You probably just don't realize the unique situation that New Zealand had, where they locked themselves away in the corner of the world in order to preserve life (next best after China at achieving that I think too).

11 Go to comments
C
CR 3 hours ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Yeah, we are not buying the favourite tag. It’ll be as always, a battle for 80 mins.

5 Go to comments
N
NH 4 hours ago
Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

Joe has repeatedly brought guys in over the top of squad players, so wouldn't be surprised to see hamish miss out and I also feel like intl coaches like to pick guys on potential in the hope they can find another gear. But, I personally think the more 'safe/boring' option of hamish is what is needed more in this otherwise pretty young and inexperienced team. Just as I would like a guy like hodge back in a heartbeat if he was available. They aren't world beaters but they are calm and experienced and will make the guys around them play better.

6 Go to comments
B
B 4 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Its pretty much the coaching team under Scott Robertson that won 3 Super Rugby titles when Sth.African teams were still involved and 4 more titles after SARugby left for the rebranded URC...anyhoo...forwards coach supremo Jason Ryan keeps doing the business and if everyone else pulls finger the after effects of Leon quitting shouldn't cause any major issues...Go the AB's...focus on a smarter not harder style of performance with attitude at altitude...up the middle then around the outside...or not..

4 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 7 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

You are anonymous GrahamVF, like most people on this site. You have no "Balls" Graham. Your comments are of a "weak man" probably with an IQ of less than 105

121 Go to comments
B
B 7 hours ago
All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

recover well Ethan and if its sooner all good...if not... just concentrate on getting yourself back to fitness plus in time for the AB's EOYT...

3 Go to comments
M
MattJH 7 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Ellis Park holds a very special place in the New Zealand rugby psychology.

A win there fixes a lot of problems as far as the public goes. Hell, it even saved Fozzies job a couple of years back.

If that game was in cape town he probably would have been fired.

13 Go to comments
W
Willie 8 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

The only surprise to me is why was MacDonald selected in the first place? His record with the Blues should have been enough evidence.

13 Go to comments
W
Willie 8 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Was not a Cane fan until I saw his replacements this year. He is the best 7 at the moment and should be used from the start.

13 Go to comments
f
frandinand 8 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Perhaps Foster's assistant coaches played a part in that series loss don't you think.

128 Go to comments
M
MattJH 8 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Cane is still the best 7 in NZ until Peter Lakai is ready.

That was a very, very unlucky red card in the final. Kriel changed direction when cane was retreating, rugby instincts are to make a tackle not dive out of the way. It was a reaction.

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 8 hours ago
All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

Sux for Ethan, but with how well the other props are playing it’s not a ‘brutal blow’.

3 Go to comments
