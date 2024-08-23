Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 16
FT
55 - 30
FT
47 - 24
FT
LIVE
22'
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
22:35
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
17:00
International

Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

By Finn Morton
Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks holds the Nelson Mandela Plate aloft after winning the The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Optus Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

New Zealand commentator Tony Johnson has sung the Springboks’ praises, claiming the world champions will be “hellishly hard to beat” when they host the All Blacks in two highly-anticipated Tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa were a class above in their two matches against Australia as part of The Rugby Championship. The Springboks hadn’t won at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium since 2013 but that winless streak came to a triumphant end as they won 33-7 earlier this month.

While the Wallabies were eager to make amends for that disastrous performance in front of the Queensland faithful, it was a similar story out west seven days later. At Perth’s Optus Stadium, the Boks pulled away in the second half to win 30-12 on a wet night.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The Springboks sit atop The Rugby Championship standings with two bonus point victories from as many starts. New Zealand and Argentina have one win each after splitting their two-match series, and then of course Australia who are in desperate need of a win.

Before taking on the All Blacks in Johannesburg and Cape Town, the Springboks already appear to be a strong position to charge towards the title. Tony Johnson has even gone as far to say this is the best they’ve looked “in a long, long time.”

“After the first round we can come to the conclusion, very readily, that the Springboks are in a very, very strong position here,” Johnson said on SENZ’s Afternoons with Staffy.

“You could argue that this is as good as the Springboks have been in a long, long time. Watching them play against Australia, there’s that old saying about bringing a knife to a gunfight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They just couldn’t make any dents on that Springboks team who seems to be bigger and more muscular now than they have ever been in their forwards and they’ve got some dazzling talent in their backs.

“With the help of Tony Brown, a man who I’ve made no bones about I really wanted to see in the All Blacks setup, they’re going to be hellishly hard to beat.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
3
Draws
0
Wins
2
Average Points scored
22
19
First try wins
80%
Home team wins
40%

“Then you’ve got the All Blacks who bounced back well, but as Ardie Savea said himself, why do we have to turn on a lousy performance in order to get a really good one out of ourselves? But they were a lot better which is encouraging.

“I think the sign is there that keeping it simple might be the best way forward for this team. Don’t get too convoluted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s highly likely that the Springboks two Tests against the All Blacks will go a long way to deciding who wins The Rugby Championship. New Zealand are the defending champions while South Africa are searching for their first TRC crown since 2019.

But Argentina will have a thing or two to say about that. If Los Pumas can claim a two-nil series sweep over the touring Wallabies, then there’s every chance the Argies could be in the mix to challenge for the crown later in the competition.

Los Pumas stunned the All Blacks in Wellington but they couldn’t repeat those heroics a week later at New Zealand’s rugby fortress, Eden Park. It was a one-sided contest from start to finish with the hosts running riot during the opening 40-minute period.

However, they’ve returned home with the confidence that comes with beating the All Blacks in Aotearoa. They’ll hope to build off that when they host the Wallabies in two intriguing clashes, with the first fixture kicking off next weekend.

“The Pumas, I think they’ll be happy to get a win in New Zealand. They couldn’t reproduce it in the second Test match and that was a little bit predictable, it’s something they haven’t really been able to do and it was Eden Park,” Johnson continued.

“Australia, I’m afraid, just look in an absolutely terrible state – they really did look second rate and they’ve got a lot of improving to do in a short space of time.”

Recommended

‘Not a shock’: Commentator on All Blacks’ ‘inevitable’ coaching split

Australia captain Nick Malouf retires from sevens after third Olympics

Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

FEATURED

Sam Underhill touch and go for start of Premiership season

BREAKING

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

2

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

3

Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match

4

‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

5

Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine

6

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

7

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

8

Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Only five games into Scott Robertson's coaching tenure, he has parted ways with a respected coach to raise more questions than answers

FEATURE

Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

The former Scotland captain's passion for Japanese rugby shines through after becoming League One's youngest head coach.

FEATURE

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The former Scotland captain has been offered a chance of redemption in France like many 'bad boys' who have gone before him

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NH 10 minutes ago
Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

Joe has repeatedly brought guys in over the top of squad players, so wouldn't be surprised to see hamish miss out and I also feel like intl coaches like to pick guys on potential in the hope they can find another gear. But, I personally think the more 'safe/boring' option of hamish is what is needed more in this otherwise pretty young and inexperienced team. Just as I would like a guy like hodge back in a heartbeat if he was available. They aren't world beaters but they are calm and experienced and will make the guys around them play better.

6 Go to comments
B
B 48 minutes ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Its pretty much the coaching team under Scott Robertson that won 3 Super Rugby titles when Sth.African teams were still involved and 4 more titles after SARugby left for the rebranded URC...anyhoo...forwards coach supremo Jason Ryan keeps doing the business and if everyone else pulls finger the after effects of Leon quitting shouldn't cause any major issues...Go the AB's...focus on a smarter not harder style of performance with attitude at altitude...up the middle then around the outside...or not..

1 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 3 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

You are anonymous GrahamVF, like most people on this site. You have no "Balls" Graham. Your comments are of a "weak man" probably with an IQ of less than 105

121 Go to comments
B
B 3 hours ago
All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

recover well Ethan and if its sooner all good...if not... just concentrate on getting yourself back to fitness plus in time for the AB's EOYT...

3 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Ellis Park holds a very special place in the New Zealand rugby psychology.

A win there fixes a lot of problems as far as the public goes. Hell, it even saved Fozzies job a couple of years back.

If that game was in cape town he probably would have been fired.

13 Go to comments
W
Willie 4 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

The only surprise to me is why was MacDonald selected in the first place? His record with the Blues should have been enough evidence.

13 Go to comments
W
Willie 4 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Was not a Cane fan until I saw his replacements this year. He is the best 7 at the moment and should be used from the start.

13 Go to comments
f
frandinand 4 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Perhaps Foster's assistant coaches played a part in that series loss don't you think.

127 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Cane is still the best 7 in NZ until Peter Lakai is ready.

That was a very, very unlucky red card in the final. Kriel changed direction when cane was retreating, rugby instincts are to make a tackle not dive out of the way. It was a reaction.

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 hours ago
All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

Sux for Ethan, but with how well the other props are playing it’s not a ‘brutal blow’.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Fiji player ratings vs Samoa | Pacific Nations Cup

Sawala was the best breakdown thief in this years Super Rugby.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

Unlucky for EDG, these two games the year before last were where he made his mark and claimed the jersery.


More importantly, I see they still persist with including Beauden as a half int the squad. They even have Harry Plummer listed as an outside back. What must it be like to have to 'click' with Razor, be a bit different?

3 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
In demand French rising star Leo Barre signs huge new deal - report

I don't see any huge new deal

3 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

I'm interested to know where you think the 2024 ABs have advantages over this present Bok side? Or if you've been able to identify their gameplan yet? There is certainly the potential there to be world's best team - next couple of weeks seems a tad early IMO

13 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 9 hours ago
Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match

PANDA WATCH!

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 9 hours ago
Fiji resoundingly end Samoa's winning run in Suva

Samoa were well in this game. Fiji went from 18-16 to 32-16 while a Samoan was sin binned. There followed another Samoan binning and match over. Closer and more competitive than the scoreline suggested.

1 Go to comments
P
Pn 9 hours ago
Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match

Day 105: The panda is sitting in the corner, eating bamboo.

2 Go to comments
J
JPM 10 hours ago
In demand French rising star Leo Barre signs huge new deal - report

Exactly and he is far safer than Ramos on high balls.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 10 hours ago
In demand French rising star Leo Barre signs huge new deal - report

He also had a magic run and assist for France's first try against England. Ramos' penalties wont save him forever.

3 Go to comments
A
Ace 10 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Potato famine!


Oh wait, he's blocked me already!


Ah well, better safe than sorry 🤣

121 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Heady days for Springboks but depth boasts need more scrutiny' 'Heady days for Springboks but depth boasts need more scrutiny'
Search