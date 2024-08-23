Select Edition

International

'Not a shock': Commentator on All Blacks' 'inevitable' coaching split

By Finn Morton
The All Blacks coach team (L-R) Jason Ryan, Jason Holland, Scott Robertson, Scott Hansen and Leon MacDonald pose for a photo during the New Zealand All Blacks International Test Squad Announcement at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre on June 24, 2024 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

New Zealand rugby commentator Tony Johnson believes it was “inevitable” and “not a shock” to see the All Blacks make a significant change to their coaching staff. Before two Tests against the Springboks, assistant coach Leon MacDonald has stepped down.

Earlier this week, New Zealand Rugby revealed that head coach Scott Robertson and MacDonald had “some honest conversations” before agreeing to part ways. This headline-grabbing change comes just five Tests into the ‘Razor’ coaching era.

In April of last year, NZR announced that MacDonald would leave the Blues to join the All Blacks as their attack coach. But the 46-year-old wasn’t the only one stepping up with the Robertson appointing multiple coaches into various roles.

Scott Hansen, Jason Holland and Jason Ryan were confirmed as the other three assistant coaches, while Tamati Ellison and Wayne Smith also had ‘coach’ in their new titles. There were a lot of chefs in the kitchen under Robertson and eventually, “Something’s got to give.”

Hansen and Ellison will take on more responsibilities with MacDonald leaving the All Blacks. But the departure of the former Blues head coach has certainly raised eyebrows around the rugby world considering New Zealand only played their first Test of the year on July 6.

“I suppose people will be shocked by it because you don’t see this happen very often, but in a way, perhaps not a shock,” Tony Johnson said on SENZ’s Afternoons With Staffy.

“I was at a briefing early on this year where Scott Robertson outlined his strategic approach or the format that he was going to take with his coaching and that was going to involve a group of coaches, each with a distinct portfolio or a part of the team that they had to look after.

“I remember thinking at the time, ‘Boy, this is quite radical.’ With him, Razor, at the top… you almost got the feeling, was it more like an English football manager than a hands-on coach?

“Obviously, in the past, Graham Henry, Steve Hansen and Wayne Smith, the best coaching setup we’ve ever had in certainly the professional era since we’ve started having multiple coaches, they had multiple roles but they were clearly defined and it was only three of them.

“Those three guys, they covered the whole range of coaching areas.

“The talk all along, and not unsurprisingly, has been it’s all got a bit convoluted – eight voices… in theory it might be okay, it might be radical. But the reality appears to be that there’s simply too many voices, too much information.

“One coach, Jason Ryan, appears to  have a reasonably broad range of responsibilities. If that happens then where’s the balance? You’ve got the danger of others tripping over each other.”

In MacDonald’s final Test on August 17, the All Blacks returned to winning ways in style. New Zealand had been beaten by Argentina 38-30 the week before in Wellington but bounced back with a 32-point annihilation of the same foe at Eden Park.

The All Blacks have only lost one of five Tests under ‘Razor’ Robertson and co. this year but it’s fair to say most of their performances haven’t been convincing. They’ve looked like an All Blacks team who are trying to find their identity under a new coaching group.

But that 42-10 win over Los Pumas was a step in the right direction. It doesn’t get any easier for the All Blacks, though, who are preparing to take on the two-time defending Rugby World Cup champion Springboks on their home deck in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“I think it was quite notable that the reason why they played so much better against the Pumas in the second Test was that everything got simplified and maybe the weather forced that – that they had to take a more simplified approach,” Johnson continued.

“Maybe this might be part of a process that this whole coaching setup has to be simplified a little bit.

“It’s not great for it to happen and Leon MacDonald is a guy I’ve known for a long time, great regard for him, and it’s a bit sad to see this happen, but you’d have to think that it was inevitable if you put so many different people, so many different voices, something’s got to give.

“The only thing that’s probably good about it is, okay, they’ve confronted it now rather than let it burn on, fester away and drag on… they haven’t minced their words in the way that it’s come out.

“I think overall, it’s just clear evidence that New Zealand Rugby allowed too much leeway in how the coaching staff were picked, how many of them were picked, and how it was going to run because quite clearly there have been some issues there.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
B.J. Spratt 59 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

You are anonymous GrahamVF, like most people on this site. You have no "Balls" Graham. Your comments are of a "weak man" probably with an IQ of less than 105

121 Go to comments
B
B 1 hour ago
All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

recover well Ethan and if its sooner all good...if not... just concentrate on getting yourself back to fitness plus in time for the AB's EOYT...

3 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Ellis Park holds a very special place in the New Zealand rugby psychology.

A win there fixes a lot of problems as far as the public goes. Hell, it even saved Fozzies job a couple of years back.

If that game was in cape town he probably would have been fired.

13 Go to comments
W
Willie 2 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

The only surprise to me is why was MacDonald selected in the first place? His record with the Blues should have been enough evidence.

13 Go to comments
W
Willie 2 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Was not a Cane fan until I saw his replacements this year. He is the best 7 at the moment and should be used from the start.

13 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Perhaps Foster's assistant coaches played a part in that series loss don't you think.

127 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Cane is still the best 7 in NZ until Peter Lakai is ready.

That was a very, very unlucky red card in the final. Kriel changed direction when cane was retreating, rugby instincts are to make a tackle not dive out of the way. It was a reaction.

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

Sux for Ethan, but with how well the other props are playing it’s not a ‘brutal blow’.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Fiji player ratings vs Samoa | Pacific Nations Cup

Sawala was the best breakdown thief in this years Super Rugby.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

Unlucky for EDG, these two games the year before last were where he made his mark and claimed the jersery.


More importantly, I see they still persist with including Beauden as a half int the squad. They even have Harry Plummer listed as an outside back. What must it be like to have to 'click' with Razor, be a bit different?

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
In demand French rising star Leo Barre signs huge new deal - report

I don't see any huge new deal

3 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

I'm interested to know where you think the 2024 ABs have advantages over this present Bok side? Or if you've been able to identify their gameplan yet? There is certainly the potential there to be world's best team - next couple of weeks seems a tad early IMO

13 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 7 hours ago
Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match

PANDA WATCH!

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 7 hours ago
Fiji resoundingly end Samoa's winning run in Suva

Samoa were well in this game. Fiji went from 18-16 to 32-16 while a Samoan was sin binned. There followed another Samoan binning and match over. Closer and more competitive than the scoreline suggested.

1 Go to comments
P
Pn 7 hours ago
Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match

Day 105: The panda is sitting in the corner, eating bamboo.

2 Go to comments
J
JPM 7 hours ago
In demand French rising star Leo Barre signs huge new deal - report

Exactly and he is far safer than Ramos on high balls.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 8 hours ago
In demand French rising star Leo Barre signs huge new deal - report

He also had a magic run and assist for France's first try against England. Ramos' penalties wont save him forever.

3 Go to comments
A
Ace 8 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Potato famine!


Oh wait, he's blocked me already!


Ah well, better safe than sorry 🤣

121 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 8 hours ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

It is, but it's all about the money. They had a couple of years with Kolisi and wants to sell him back for what they paid. It's the same as buying a new car, putting it up for sale a couple years later and expect the same amount they paid back.

18 Go to comments
T
Turlough 8 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

I've never claimed Irish are best. Ever. I've only claimed Ireland are better than SA, to silence some arrogant Saffers. Irelands no 1 ranking meant nothing to SA and NZ when Ireland held it for a year. Now it means everything to Saffers. If SA lose to NZ Ireland will.be ranked 1. Will we suddenly be best?

No. There are a group of means that can beat eachother on any given day. No outstanding team. Tough on Saffer ego but that's the truth.

121 Go to comments
