6:49am, 28 April 2021

Glasgow winger Tommy Seymour has called time on his playing career at the age of 32. Having retired from Test rugby with Scotland following the 2019 World Cup in Japan, he has now opted to finish up playing altogether and it ends his decade-long association with the Warriors.

Having crossed the whitewash on 48 occasions in his 150 appearances for Glasgow, only DTH van der Merwe has scored more tries for the Warriors than the player who made his debut against Ulster in September 2011.

The Nashville-born flyer, who also played for Ireland at age-grade level, quickly became an integral part of the Glasgow set-up under Sean Lineen and then Gregor Townsend, going on to win the 2015 PRO12 title and becoming a 2017 Lions tourist.

Seymour said: “Although my decision has been made for some time, the words seem almost impossible to write. Firstly, to the club that made a home and wove me into its tapestry – thank you for believing in me and for having faith when you had no reason to. This is my club, this is my home and I’ll never forget what it was to live and play here.

“To the fans that support this club so passionately, it was the greatest privilege to stand behind that badge and represent you in this beautiful game. To the physios, S&C and office staff, I have been so fortunate to work with over my years. Your help and presence in my career will never be forgotten. I can’t thank you enough and it was a pleasure to have dealt with you all.

?? Glasgow Warriors legend

??????? Try machine

Tommy Seymour has announced his retirement from professional rugby

“Lastly and most importantly to my wife Katy and my beautiful kids. You have been the backbone that held everything together. I wouldn’t have achieved and had this career without your love and support. The moments were made special because you were there to share them. I’m so proud to be your husband and father.”

Current Glasgow boss Danny Wilson added: “Having made over 150 appearances for Glasgow in ten years at the club, representing his country and playing for the British and Irish Lions, Tommy Seymour has achieved a huge amount in the game.

“He will be missed and his achievements within the game should be celebrated. He’s a well-respected leader here at Glasgow and has done a lot for both club and country. It’s a shame he hasn’t been available to us for more games this season.

“However, he has worked day in day out to ensure the team taking the field are fully prepared. He has been a fantastic servant to the club and we wish him all the best for the future.”

