Ex-Northampton boss Chris Boyd makes PREM return at Gloucester

Gloucester Rugby have made two quality additions to their rugby management team with Chris Boyd and Rob Burgess brought into the setup to support George Skivington, whose role reverts back to head coach.

Skivington was appointed head coach at Gloucester in 2020 and promoted to the director of rugby role in 2023.

Former Northampton boss Boyd is joining as Technical Director and Rob Burgess has been appointed as General Manager – Rugby.

Boyd, one of the most experienced rugby leaders in the global game, will join Gloucester on a consultancy basis with immediate effect.

He will play a pivotal role in shaping the club’s rugby strategy and providing senior oversight across the playing department, with Skivington and Burgess reporting directly into him.

According to the media release put out by the club, his remit will also include challenging and refining the club’s playing identity, providing critique on training sessions, advising on tactical priorities, and supporting on squad succession planning.

“I’m delighted to be supporting Gloucester Rugby during this next phase of the Club’s development,” said Boyd.

“Gloucester is a proud club with a passionate supporter base, and I believe there is huge potential within the playing and coaching group. My role is to help bring clarity, alignment and a strong strategic focus to the rugby operation, ensuring everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with the team and coaches when I travel over to Gloucester in April. In the meantime, I’ve hugely enjoyed working with Alex and Skivs to understand the opportunities ahead.”

Boyd will remotely and in-person periods with the club, with Skivington now focusing entirely on coaching.

Burgess previously served the club as Head of Rugby Operations back in 2009.

“I’m incredibly proud to be coming back to Gloucester Rugby in this role. I’m looking forward to working with Chris, Alex and the performance staff to help build the structures and standards that will support long-term success at this Club,” he said.

“I’m really enthused by the scope of this role and the impact it can have, and I’m excited to be coming back to Kingsholm in April.”

Speaking on both appointments, Alex Brown, CEO of Gloucester Rugby, said: “Chris and Rob are two outstanding additions to our rugby structure. Chris brings extensive experience as a Director of Rugby in both the PREM and Super Rugby, and his ability to provide high-level strategic clarity will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our rugby model, setting us up for long term success.

“We are delighted to welcome Rob back to Kingsholm. He brings exceptional leadership, operational expertise and a deep understanding of elite-level rugby environments. The General Manager – Rugby role is fundamental to developing and maintaining a high-performance culture, and Rob is exactly the right person to drive that area forward.

“Following a significant number of discussions in recent months, I’m very pleased that both Chris and Rob have committed to joining us. Chris’ experience at the highest level will now play a key role in strengthening our coaching structure ahead of the 2026/27 season and beyond.”