Johann van Graan loses key right-hand man to local rivals

Bath Rugby have confirmed the news that we first reported on earlier this year – that head of recruitment Rob Burgess is moving back to Gloucester.

Poor recruitment had held Bath back under previous regimes but since Head of Rugby Johann van Graan and Burgess started working together, key players have been retained or brought into the club.

Burgess joined Bath at the start of the 2023/24 season, having previously worked for Dragons, Gloucester and the RFU in various operational roles.

He heads back to Gloucester Rugby to take up a role within its rugby structure.

Of his time at Bath, Burgess said: “The last three seasons have been incredible. Special memories made with special people.

“To be a part of what Johann has created is something I’ll be forever grateful for, and I wish the club every success in the future.”

In Burgess’ time at Farleigh House, Bath have been transformed from easy-beats to the club to beat.

“Rob has been a brilliant part of our group over the past three seasons,” said van Graan.

“His commitment on and off the field has embodied everything we value at the club.

“We wish him the very best for the next chapter in his career — and there’s no doubt that his best is still to come.”