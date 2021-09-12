Ex-footballer Fabrice Muamba's son receives monkey chants during school rugby match

9:47am, 12 September 2021

According to a number of media outlets, well-known former football star Fabrice Muamba has accused a Manchester school’s pupils of racially abusing his son during a rugby match.

The ex-Bolton Wanderers star informed his 458,000 Twitter followers that his 12-year-old was subjected to monkey chanting during the course of a school match yesterday.

Muamba, 33, who was forced to retire from football following a cardiac arrest suffered during an FA Cup match between Bolton and Spurs in March 2012, alleges that pupils of Manchester Grammar School were responsible for the racist behaviour.

“Today my 12-year-old son received monkey chants for scoring at a rugby game,” the Zaire-born former midfielder tweeted.

“The culprits were @MGSMagic students, @MGSMagic I hope this incident will be addressed within your team and school.

“Racism is learnt, be careful what you are teaching your children.”

The school responded to Muamba’s tweet to say the incident will be looked into.

“Thank you for alerting us. The Manchester Grammar School condemns any form of racism.

“Any incident involving racism will be fully investigated and addressed by the School.”

Muamba went on to advise the prestigious grammar school: “We will be in contact on Monday to discuss how we can collectively prevent this from happening to another student. There needs to be consequences for actions.”

The school responded by posting a longer statement:

“Manchester Grammar School condemns any form of racism. We are a diverse school with pupils from all backgrounds and we take any allegations of racism incredibly seriously.

“Racism is abhorrent and we know the damage, distress and upset it causes. It is something we talk about regularly to all pupils.

“We have already launched a full investigation to establish what happened and we will take the appropriate action.

“As part of the inquiry we will be speaking to the family as soon as possible to offer our support and address their concerns.”

The former Arsenal and Birmingham City star retired from professional football following the 2012 White Hart Lane incident and now works for the PFA as a player liaison delegate.

Manchester Grammar School, based in Rusholme, is the largest independent day school for boys in the UK. It charges £13,380 per year.

A number of the school’s former pupils including current Sale Sharks star Cameron Neild have gone on to play professional rugby.

