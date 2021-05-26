Ex-England 7s flyer Olowofela among quartet of players released by Northampton

5:52am, 26 May 2021

Northampton have confirmed that Reuben Bird-Tulloch, Tommy Mathews, Ryan Olowofela and Tui Uru will all leave the club at the end of this season. The quartet have 19 senior appearances between them and all four have reportedly caught the eye while on loan in the Championship this season with Bedford Blues.

A club statement read: “Bird-Tulloch, 22, became Saint #2014 when he made his debut against Sale Sharks in September 2019, and the centre has gone on to make a further three senior appearances – also winning the club’s annual pre-season ‘Blakiston Challenge’ in 2020.

“Former England 7s flyer Olowofela, Saint #2013, made his Northampton debut in the same fixture as Bird-Tulloch, racking up ten senior appearances in total since. The 23-year-old wing’s only score in Saints colours came against Harlequins during the 2019/20 campaign.

“Mathews (Saint #2018) has made two senior appearances at fly-half, as well as being called up for Wales U18s and England U20s during his time at Franklin’s Gardens.

“And 23-year-old back row Uru (Saint #2017) departs with four senior appearances to his name for Saints, three of which came in the Premiership during the 2019/20 campaign.”

Northampton boss Chris Boyd added: “Reuben, Tommy, Ryan and Tui have all had a positive influence on our group, both on and off the pitch. They are talented footballers who have been completely committed during their time at Franklin’s Gardens, so we would like to thank them for all they have done here.

“All four are ambitious guys who need more playing time to progress, but for now they remain dedicated to training to help the squad finish this season as strongly as possible.”