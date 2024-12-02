Everyone is saying the same thing about Fraser McReight

Wallabies flanker Fraser McReight has drawn comparisons to an all-time great after the 22-19 loss to Ireland where he produced a stunning display.

After missing most the Rugby Championship due to injury, the Wallabies key man returned for two clashes against the All Blacks and his continued his form through the Autumn internationals.

McReight’s performance against Ireland has stunned the rugby world for a “Pocock-esque” display where he dismantled Ireland’s ruck, one of the best possession teams in world rugby.

The world has woken up to McReight’s greatness after he snatched five turnovers in one game against one of the best in the world. Irish analyst Murray Kinsella detailed the stats behind his showing where he finished with 21 tackles.

Fraser McReight had a phenomenal game for the Wallabies yesterday. Five breakdown turnovers in a Pocock-esque display. Had a try-saver among his game-leading 21 tackles. Broke four tackles in his six carries and passed four times too. pic.twitter.com/Gz66tgdlh2 — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) December 1, 2024

McReight has claimed back-to-back Super Rugby Pacific player of the year awards for the Reds and his dominant club form is now translating to the highest level.

With Michael Hooper retiring the Queensland openside has seamlessly taken over as Australia’s No 7, and might now be the world’s best openside.

22 – Fraser McReight made 22 tackles without missing a single attempt against Wales, the first @Wallabies player to make 20+ against a 6N team since Michael Hooper (20) against Italy exactly six years prior. Pummel. pic.twitter.com/lFTw7WhWqN — OptaJason (@OptaJason) November 18, 2024

Ahead of the November internationals, McReight was already top five in disrupted attacking rucks, averaging 2.3 per 80 mins.

Potentially an aggressive call, and happy to be corrected, but McReight just played the finest match by a @wallabies flanker since David Pocock near single-handedly repelled SAF in the 2011 RWC Q-F. That’s notable as future HoFamer Michael Hooper played 125 Tests in the interim. — Mal_Varez (@mattfa91) December 1, 2024

Fraser McReight going full Pocock 💪 Ireland in need of a huge finish here. So many passes not connecting. 10 Leinster players out there, right now, and it looks like first day at school stuff — Pat McCarry (@patmccarry) November 30, 2024

Fraser McReight is sending out a message here ahead of the Lions series. — Jonathan Drennan (@JWDrennan) November 30, 2024

What a tour by the wallabies. A lot to be proud of. Valetini, McReight announced themselves as two of the world’s best. Noah, Jorgensen and Frost showed they belong at this level. Sualli showed us he is the real deal. Prop stocks improved. — Rugby Report Card (@rugby_podcast) November 30, 2024