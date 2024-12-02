Will Joe Schmidt provide the Christmas gift Australian fans crave?

It could be the best Christmas gift Australian rugby ever receives. After the Wallabies came achingly close to toppling world number two Ireland in Dublin, there was one question quivering on every true Wallaby supporter’s lips. Can Rugby Australia persuade Joe Schmidt to stay on for another two years, up until the 2027 Rugby World Cup?
The Wallaby supremo has said he will make up his mind at the end of this month. At present, Schmidt’s contract only takes him as far the British and Irish Lions tour visit in July 2025. Santa is still sitting firmly in his chair at the North Pole, and the reindeer are pawing the frozen ground in anticipation.
There is no doubt the ex-Leinster and Ireland coach is well on the way to achieving what appeared well-nigh impossible after a disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign. He has restored the faith of the green and gold support base and his team has demanded the utmost respect of all the opponents he has faced.
Australian rugby is no longer a laughing stock and the Wallabies can justifiably claim to have rejoined a four-strong second tier of the international game which includes England, Scotland and Argentina. South Africa, France, New Zealand and Ireland remain a level above but it is a fine beginning indeed. The jovial man with the big white beard is looking curiously down the Aussie chimney again, even if he has yet to deposit any goods under the tree.
Ex-Wallaby great turned pundit Tim Horan tapped into the positive vibe on Stan Sport:
“We should be so proud of this Wallabies team, and what?they’ve?done in the last four weeks – especially in the first two weeks, winning against England, a win against Wales, they’ve?reengaged a lot of people to fall back in love with rugby.”
For that feeling to snowball, to the point where it rolls downhill of its own volition, Schmidt will need to fix some issues in the so-called ‘periodisation’ of the game.
At the Rugby Championship Australia scored 59% of their points in the first half and conceded the most points of any of the four sides in the final quarter [11.67]. On their end-of-year tour, Australia began to suffer when they encountered teams who kept possession of the ball more efficiently in the second half of games. Ireland and Scotland outscored the Wallabies by a total of 37 points to 16 and slowly squeezed the life out of a team who had led the Rugby Championship in the number of rucks built per game [93].
The issue was thrown into sharpest relief by events in Dublin. Schmidt himself acknowledged as much in his comments after the game.
“We did get to the ball, and we did keep the ball [in the first half], and I felt Max Jorgensen’s try was really well worked to finish that after going side to side.
“In the second half, I felt we got quite conservative. When you do that against Ireland, and you’re hanging on and you’ve got a four-point lead, and you’re hoping that’s enough, I just think we tried to do that from too far out.
“We had a lot less ball in Ireland [in the second period]. You can’t beat them with a sledgehammer. You have got to get the scalpel out, and you’ve got to be accurate. That’s probably a disappointment, as I felt we probably opened them up just enough times to get [some] scoreboard separation.”
Ireland are no longer the attacking force they were on the runway to the 2023 World Cup, but the collective muscle memory of their core group still knows how to hold on to the ball from breakdown to breakdown, and build an attacking rhythm – even when the cutting edge is absent.
An analysis of the game by period, and in terms of the number rucks [breakdowns [BD]] built and the pressure accrued from it by penalty [pen] and turnover [TO], is revealing. Here are the stats from the first half.
Australia were clearly on top in the first quarter and it was by far their best period of the game: they had built 13 more rucks than Ireland, won three more penalties or turnovers at the breakdown, and were 10-0 up on the scoreboard.
The balance began to tilt in the second quarter, with Ireland clawing some of the lost ground in all categories and winning the second 20 minutes 5-3. Now look at the stats from the second half.
All pretence of balance was lost in the second period, with Ireland building more than twice as many rucks and dominating possession of the ball. Even though Farrell’s men only generated four clean breaks off their mountain of possession [compared to the Wallabies’ three], it was still enough to create some ‘scoreboard separation’, with Ireland scoring 17 points to the Wallabies’ six in the last 40.
Even though Ireland’s attack was more blunt-force than razor-sharp, they still racked up 58% of possession and 69% of territory and spent three times longer in the opposition red zone, scoring three tries from close range. They pounded the rock and wore Australia down.
One of the more remarkable hidden stats in the table is that Australia came so close to even-steven in the figures for penalties and turnovers won, in and around the breakdown. Typically, the team which builds the most rucks tends to win the most penalties, often in a ratio as big as two or three to one.
This was not case in Dublin, and that was largely due to the efforts of one man, Wallaby open-side flanker Fraser McReight. The Queenslander made five more tackles than anyone else on the field with no misses, and he added five turnovers in contact just for good measure. It was a prodigious performance, and it underlined the folly of his non-selection for the game against Scotland, arguably in the match where his presence was most needed.
His coach ruefully tipped his hat to the young seven after the game.
“I?thought Fraser got through a mountain of work. He slipped through tackles,?he?got on the ball for turnovers, one clean penalty, and it was very close to getting a few others.
“Fraser was really impressive.?He’s?a quiet achiever: says very little, and?does lots. Fraser is my favourite sort of player: if they talk about it, [they] just get it done.”
One of the great positives in McReight’s performance was the evenness of its distribution across the game. He had three turnovers or turnover assists in the first half, and the next two arrived between the 60th and 70th minutes. Two of the first three turnovers were achieved in combination with other defenders, but the last two were singletons won in isolation.
Both sides struggled to defend this form of attack: a flat midfield hit off a pull-back back from the first forward pod. In both the first two instances it is Australia’s willingness to add a second man in over the tackle ball while under threat that makes the difference: Bobby Valetini in the first, Tom Wright in the second. ‘Lord’ Laurie Fisher always prefers to create problems for the attack at source, if he is able.
The final clip illustrates the ex-Junior Wallabies skipper’s ability to withstand some very hard cleanouts indeed as a single jackal, and that was a theme repeated in the final quarter.
McReight has erased one of the old weaknesses from his breakdown work, and is now very picky about which rucks to contest. The one penalty debited against his name in the official match stats came as the result of another defender failing to roll away from the tackle, rather than any error on the Australian’s part. Add that good decision-making to an engine which runs and runs, and you have some player on D.
On the other side of the ball, the skill which sets McReight so far apart from his main rival for the spot [the Force’s Carlo Tizzano] is his intelligence around the ball and the carrying power once he has made the ‘save’.
Both these situations demand the urgent clean-up attention of a top seven, and benefit from his ability to glue the play together: in the first example the attacking side is never more vulnerable than when it has made a long break and the ball-carrier has out-distanced his support; in the second McReight rescues a potentially losing ruck after Joe McCarthy busts the protective pocket around the ball.
Schmidt may have finished his first season as Wallaby head coach with six wins out of 13, but he has restored the pride in the green and gold jersey after a World Cup fiasco. He enthuses his charges and he demands the respect of every opponent he encounters.
It is now up to RA to ensure they persuade him to extend his contract for the full four-year cycle, all the way up to the home World Cup in 2027. There could be no finer Christmas gift for Australian rugby. And if you see the Santa delivering it, still going strong well into the night, scurrying up and down chimneys in his red-and-white headgear, do not be surprised if it looks suspiciously like Fraser McReight.
Very good read Nic, thanks. Always enjoyed your analysis - maybe because I mostly seem to agree with it! Great minds and all that.
Been a tough gig as a WB supporter for quite a while so this tour, what Joe has done and the style in which he has done it has been an absolute tonic. Has the rugby drums beating again in Aus too which is fantastic to witness with what's in store next year. An after time dagger to the heart of the old enemy has a habit of doing that here, but you'd know that. Wallaby headlines everywhere felt a bit like the good old days. They certainly are back on the quite cluttered Aussie sports radar.
Not getting ahead of things but it's nice to feel a bit positive for a change
You can see the confidence ont he WB players growing game by game and it is good to see Sage. The Ireland result won't dent that. The WBs have to attract interest for the game to grow in a country where it is such a crowded sports market.
I've seen enough to believe that the Wallabies will be competitive in next year's Lions series and that's thanks to Joe Schmidt who I hope stays on after the series but we're all fully aware that it's not just a rugby decision.
I love that first turnover you showed. Harry Wilson
did everything by the book in terms of executing the tackle and in getting away from the tackle area so McReight and Bobby V can do their bit in getting a penalty.
And it was typical Lauir Fisher stuff too. Defend first at the BD and stick two men in there to overload the cleanout!
That was some effort and his consistency is impressive as well. He does that stand firm in contact and then a big second effort quite often for the Reds and great to see him bringing it to the Wallabies. He’s an all round fantastic player.
One thing that hasn’t yet really yielded success is his and Wilson’s one two at SR level brought over to internationals, it will come and both can take their games to another level.
Yes we haven't seen them playing as much in combo as you do for the Reds, but I don't feel the B/R for the Lions is fully settled yet, esp if Skelton starts.
Some good clips. His carrying work under pressure was amazing.
He reminds me more and more of George Smith with his unathletic looking physique (I am aware that's relative) and his all-court game. I can give no higher praise. He's become a magnificent test player - and one of the few remaining smaller 7's.
Would he have been so impactful off 6 days' rest if selected against Scotland? And would he have changed the Scotland result if picked? I suspect no for both.
I wish Joe had gone for FMR as his skipper from the start of the season. So many other difficult decisions wouldn't be impacted by wondering whether your captain was worthy of his spot.
McReight is now heavier than George Smith, Derek. 108 kg v 102 kgs, and taller, 1.84 v 1.80. I have stood within a couple of metres of both men, and I was surprised that Smith was smaller than I expected...that was at the end of Smith's career when he played that one year or so for the Reds under Brad Thorn. McReight I saw at Suncorp last year after the Chiefs game. I was struck by his width across the shoulders, and depth of chest.
Yes he has George Smith type 'smarts' and there can be no higher compliment than that DM.
If push came to shove, I think I'd rather have seen eh same back five retained for Scotland from the Wales game, and if necessary play Tizzano v Ireland. They had a realchance to go 3-0 with that combo!
Haha, gold: McReight in his headgear as Santa. Love it. He should be captain. Please stay Joe!
Only problem is he might 'pilfer' from under the tree!😲🤣
McReight seems to have that great balance in the carry where he can take a shot and keep his feet moving. I'm not seeing H Wilson starting at 8 and staying skipper at this stage as I think Valentine will go there with a lock/loosie at 6. That seems the best balance.
Yes if Skelton starts v the Lions they pretty much have to move wither Uru or Williams to 6. Don't know if they fully realize it yet judging by Scotland selection!
Fraser chose the right game to be his best so far in a WB jersey, Nick. I looked forward to the battle between him and Josh van der Flier. Both played so well, and I would have Fraser coming out ahead on points, but not by a big margin. Some feat, as vdF has been one of Ireland's standouts in these EYOT games.
"McReight has erased one of the old weaknesses from his breakdown work, and is now very picky about which rucks to contest." That has been a big one up to this year, with him conceding too many penalties at breakdowns. His decision making is now high class.
Another big difference this season is Fraser's extra bulk, which has been gained without slowing down, very important. He is now a lot harder to cleanout.
I would not be judging him the best 7 in world rugby yet. I would think that may well be the case by the time 2027 RWC kicks off. He is well in the frame to be ranked alongside former greats Smith and Pocock.
I'd say Fraser won his individual contest by a few rounds Miz. Josh may struggle ro make the Lions tour with the plethora of good B/Rs available atm. Which would be a shame after he's been so good for so long.
Both would be in the top-tier along with blokes like Sam Underhill, Jack Willis and Jac Morgan as top out-and-out 7's currently. Peter Lakai may be joining that group soon enough.
Schmidt has won the trust of the Aussie public and the supporters. What many would consider an average year for Australia was actually a resuscitative year for the Wallabies and their faithful. It feels different this time too. Australia are playing a brand of rugby under Schmidt that is moving them into the modern era of rugby while respecting and using the same DNA that has won the nation 2 world cups. They are improving all areas that were previously failures for the national team. The players trust him and have built combos. They are taking his learnings on board and each one of them are improving rapidly. He has blooded several young players and is now a key part of their development and has done the hard yards with them. He has found a front row to trust and has a couple of back up options now as well which is remarkable given the problems there for the Wallabies in the past. His forward pack is now standing up against tier one nations and his backs are explosive. The project is clearly exciting and full of promise. One also feels that with the trust of the RA board secured there will be no knee jerk reaction if they lose the B&I series 3-0 as long as its competitive. 2 home tests against Argentina, A 2 test tour of SA and the Bledisloe will add to a difficult schedule next year. Thereafter an Autumn series that should include France and the usual suspects. It wont be an easy year for Schmidt and the Aussies but with an improving squad and the trust of everyone why not take this team to 2027? Its a home world cup and it could be his final crack at the title. He will have the freedom to shape the future of Aussie rugby how he wants to in what could be his last assignment in rugby. Lets hope he stays.
It's an Australian home world cup. It's not a kiwi swansong world cup.
The good thing is that he is building in the basics, so if something goes wrong it can be put right again. That's a hard job at this level with so little time spent with the players. Hopefully he'll get plenty of help from the SR coaches in 2025.
As you say there is respect for the Aussie ball-in-hand tradition too, which is crucial.
The Lions tour may be a step too far, but I do feel Aussie can now look to establish themselves s kings of that second group of nations I mentioned!
Good read Nick. What a difference a sane coach can make!
Yes he's had some bad outcomes but stuck to his principles...
Thats the thing... No different or better players than last year but what a difference.
This has basically gone full circle to where Rennie had the 2022 Wallaby team. That year they beat the Boks, SCO, WAL & ENG & came within 3pts of beating the ABs, FRA,& IRE. The RWC2023 foundation was well & truly SET. Then the Eddie Jones Con Job era/error happened.
Now? After dropping 5/6 in the TRC, beating ENG & pushing IRE close (WAL doesn't count, right FIJ?), are pluses. As are rinsing out the EJ stink, player development, & unleashing a potential superstar. Enough to beat the BILs? No!
Re-sign or resign? I'll be surprised if Schmidt stays. Why? Firstly, his original reason for accepting a short assignment hasn't changed. Secondly, the ghosts of RWC2019 loom large. And that was with a #1 ranked IRE. Will Santa deliver the precious gift of time to the Schmidt whanau? Either way, go well Joe.
It is quite similar, and Geoff Parling was common to both coaching groups! [He started as forwards coach before Dan McK got release].
It is still tenuous ofc, just as Rennie's progress was. Imagine if England had won a winning game at the start of the tour and Aussie had gone 1-3 for example?
I don't know Joe's affairs well enough to be aware of the dynamics of the choice he has to make, but if he does quit after the Liosn tour I just hope Aussie finds someone to continue the progress he has made.
Schmidt has shown himself to be a very poor selector and tactician. He can coach the basics, which in reality is all he is doing and all the Wallabies needed to recover from Eddie Jones' Tah based sabotage, but that's about it. There is nothing exciting or impressive about it. He's basically bludging off some of the extraordinary talent Australia possesses. Even while he is denying some Australian players the opportunity they deserve.
Once upon a time, certain muses thought Cheika's and McKenzie's 50% win ratio was a disgrace and made them not fit to be a Wallaby coach ...........
Well here we are with Schmidt at 46% and which will be under 40% after the Lions tour.
Tupou will have seen the video of Schmidt calling him a f.... idiot after his pass after his fantastic break and he and the other players will now know who they are really dealing with. They will be swapping notes with Irish players who played under Schmidt.
Schmidt should stay in NZ and honour his word to his family to spend more time looking after his disdavantaged son. Real Australians don't want a kiwi coach for the Wallabies and we don't need one, no matter how many non Australians manically insist we must not have an Australian coach.
No doubt because they are s.... scared of what this Wallaby team could become with a fair dinkum passionate Australian coach. Excluding of course Cheika and Jones who were happy to sacrifice the Wallabies for some Tah pets. Kind of like Schmidt is compliantly doing with Jake Gordon and Ben Donaldson who wouldn't even be in the top 5 in their position in Australia.
It's a pity there are not more kiwis like Wayne Smith, who at least had the integrity to say he refused to coach against NZ.
And McReight is showing just what a complete joke Michael Hooper was, who was lauded by everybody round the world except by Australians, bar the Tahs of course.
We are bit sick of the con job other countries try to pull on Australia, to keep us down. Bring on a real Australian coach we can believe in and support.
Flaming strewth, 14 down votes (& counting..) I've never seen that on here before, congratulations!
That is quite the fairy story OJ.
The truth is that all the Aussie coaches who really matter had had their chance and shot their bolts. Cheika was okay and reached a RWC final, Eddie was a disaster and Ewen shafted himself.
The last three Kiwi coaches have all been appointed at times when there was no outstanding local candidate and the Aussie game has needed a fresh injection of ideas, and their win % is still a few points above their Aussie counterparts. That is a fact.
And your assessment of Joe's relationship with the players is completely upside-down. Who wouldn't call Tupou and idiot for chucking that ball away?? player will take criticism from coaches who really want to improve tehm. If you cannot recognize an enthused, passionate group of WB players when you see them you must be blind in your one eye.
This is an apt summary, knocking one of your own, and the one of the best players in the world over the last 20 years.
You're part of the problem [constant interstate bickering and infighting], not the solution.
Great article of BS Fraudinaud, Walter, Ojohn.
Wasnt your last coach a "real australian coach"? Pure genius if you were in his pool. He was voted by the other coaches in his WC pool as the best ever coach they wanted to face.
Maybe you need Campo the great Australian coach.
What a bitter and twisted person you are OJohn.I would love to know who this "real Australian coach" you have in mind is.
If you can't see the improvement Schmidt has made in the Wallabies,then you obviously do not have a clue!
I'm a real Australian and I want Joe Schmidt to coach us. Until there is an awesome suitable Australian coach that can replace him. Don't use your comedy to describe what others think coz it's blatantly wrong and people might take you seriously! Stick to the Laurie Fisher one liners mate
Great article Nick.
McReight has been awesome for Qld and the Wallabies, he is becoming a totally rounded 7 and he also seems to be a very grounded young man. Similarly to us in Wales, the Aussies have always been able to produce quality open sides.
Anyone who doesn't think Joe is the right man to take the Wallabies to the next World Cup is delusional. He is a clear and strategical thinker and great communicator with an extraordinary amount of rugby knowledge.
Very excited about the Lions Tour.
I reckon he's the long-term skipper of the WB too Jon. Remember he was Harry's skipper in the 20's!
'Clarity' is a great word for what Joe has brought with him. You can see what he wants from the players, and the players can see it too. When that happens it's okay to make mistakes along the way.
Great read thanks. We certainly have some quality players in some positions, lack of depth in others but the team seem to understand the game plan. I'm hoping the super coaches are also reviewing the above and developing some players for 2025. Williams, Lolesio, Jorgo should all improve from another SR season before the Lions.
Your thoughts on whether nsw will play JAS at 15/11 or do you think there is a directive to play him in the centres?
Yes no harm in there being a few gaps, ar making a few mistakes as long ppl are moving in the same direction...
I doubt Joe is in a strong enough position to start issuing demands about where players play at SR level! NSW could play him at 13 with Foketi but I feel 15 is a natural spot for him. He's like Folau but more earnest in his prep!
It would be better for Schmidt to go. He is a good tactician but he lacks the strategic sense of someone like Rassie. The blueprint is there. Select from OS clubs, form good relationships with OS clubs to ensure players are available and start the season later in Australia to be more aligned with Europe.
The money and standard of coaching is much higher in France, the URC and the Prem so utilise them.
The business model question has been decided and SA has shown selecting OS wins.
Also by not selecting OS players Schmidt is going to grind to dust key guys like Bell. Cf Rassie using more than 50 players in his squad.
He has a tendency to select undersized players as well eg Amatesero who may well leave for France due to Schmidts poor selection like Meafou who is playing so well for France.
The scrum is the worst element yet Schmidt didn’t select Sio or Ainsley both playing well in England and France. He’s also not taken up development and gotten under utilised guys like Pone over to France to get better coaching. Hooker you have Latu and Uelese fit again. Backs you have Kerevi, Hodge, Perese and Kerr Barlow. Locks you have guys like Philip and Arnold.
Would all of these guys be first choice. No but you keep them in the squad for injuries and so that you don’t kill your first choice guys.
Get Jacques Nienaber or someone like that who understands strategic elements of the game better.
I'd agree the overseas part of selection could be expanded for the Lions tour with profit. Skelton played in an excellent back fiive with Wales and looked like Hercules. He played in a poorly-selected one v Scotland and looke more like Lou Ferrigno.
However I am not convinced that Nienaber [for sure] or Rassie [poss] are better 'strategic' coaches than Joe. Nienaber undertsands defence, but does he undertsand anything beyond it?
And some of your overseas choices would be dead wood. There's no need for Latu, Uelese, Richie Arnold or Ainsley.
I'm sure that the Stan SRP agreement effectively ties the hands of RA and NZ re OS players, irrespective of any Giteau law or words spoken. A fact of life.
I'd definitely have them all too, but I don't think anything much will happen until 2026, and that will be driven by how the Wallabies go v the Lions, AND how SRP goes in 25.
2026 could change a lot of things
It's a mystery why our scrum is still so ordinary and not amazing, with the worlds greatest scrum coach coaching us. It just confirms the bs con (Cron ?) job coming out of NZ.
To be fair I thought the scrum did okay? Despite tupou being out. Don't remember it losing the game for us, a few poor scrums.
You don't think the tour showed the team playing well? Genuinely interested.
Thanks Nick
McReith is definitely handy.
Fully up there with George Smith.
The whole team is looking good, and the defensive pattern finally "clicked" IMO.
No huge weaknesses in the what is now the obvious run-on team, except (IMO) a playmaking 5/8. There is no obviousalternative to Lolesio however, unless someone like Lynagh (or Pasitoa 😊) does something amazing in SR in 2025.
Depth in the bench front row is a clear problem, and I'm not sure of the solution unless it Famaselli who is now at Moana Pacifika.
Will Suualli get any time at fullback with the Waratahs is a big question. Equally, if he does and succeeds, who is a replacement Wallaby centre?
There are much better problems than we had a year ago!
Defence was a lot better for sure, though tbh Ireland did not pose too many problems. The connection betwen the WB kicking game and the D still puts the latter under too much pressure however....
Looking at the Tahs roster as it is, you'd say the most obvious outside backs selection is 11. Lancaster/Jorgo 12. Foketi 13. Walton 14. Kellaway 15 Suaalii.
Optimum combo of size speed and skill.
Ikitau is the obvious 'replacement' Wallaby centre because that's where he's been playing almost all his life and he's one of the best in the world at it. Which is why Schmidt has shifted him to 12 with Saulii all at sea at centre .....
Scott Sio played well against du Toit and Stewart - England and SA props but Joe won’t pick him. He should have also had Pone playing in France but didn’t.