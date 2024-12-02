‘Now is the right time’: Ex-Wallaby Jordan Petaia to chase NFL dream

Queensland Reds flyer Jordan Petaia will look to follow in the footsteps of British & Irish Lion turned Jacksonville Jaguares running back Louis Rees-Zammit after it was confirmed the former Wallaby will be pursuing an NFL career.

On Tuesday, the Queensland Rugby Union expressed their support of Petaia who will move to the world-famous IMG Academy in Florida early next year. The 31-Test Wallaby is going to join the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, which has long been rumoured.

Heralded as a generational talent during his highlight-reel-worthy days with the Brisbane State High School 1st XV, Petaia made a stunning transition to the professional game after impressing with Queensland Country, the Reds, and the Wallabies.

Coach Michael Cheika selected Petaia in Australia’s squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, with the then-teenager debuting in a win over Uruguay before earning a surprise start alongside Samu Kerevi in the quarter-final loss to England.

Petaia played season seasons with the Queensland Reds, which saw the 24-year-old make 58 appearances for the Super Rugby club. But a new challenge awaits, with Petaia leaving the Reds and Australian rugby behind to chase his NFL dream.

“I’ve followed the NFL since I was a kid,” Petaia said in a statement. “Trying American football is something I’ve always thought about. I’d kick myself if I didn’t have a shot because I don’t want any regrets.

“Now is the right time.

“Why the decision has been so hard is the progress of the Reds this season. I was very impressed with the team going to the next level this year with the new coaching group and I see them taking another step in 2025.

“(Head coach) Les Kiss said some very kind words to farewell me last week (at a Reds team meeting). And it was a good feeling to hear all the boys ae excited for me and wish me the best.

“It was quite emotional for me after being at the club since I left school.

“There are no guarantees,” he added. “It’s an opportunity to train and learn the game over several months and showcase my potential skills in the game.”

Injuries have plagued Petaia’s rugby career from the get-go, with the Australian having to wait a couple of times to enter the Test arena for the first time. But Petaia still managed to showcase attacking flair and brilliance as either a winger, fullback, or outside centre.

Petaia only played six matches for the Queensland Reds in 2024, which included one appearance off the bench away to the Melbourne Rebels in the fourth round of Super Rugby Pacific. The former Wallaby scored one try, which was away to Moana Pasifika in New Zealand.

But American football is a vastly different game, and rugby fans back in Australia will no doubt follow Petaia’s journey with interest and intrigue. Former Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit went through the NFL’s IPP before initially signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rees-Zammit got some snaps with the NFL juggernauts during the pre-season before being released, and then signing with Jacksonville. The 23-year-old is yet to play a snap during the regular season, having signed with the Jags’ practice squad to continue his development.

It’s impossible to know at this stage where Petaia will end up in the NFL, but it’s clear the Reds support their outgoing talent completely. Coach Les Kiss expressed admiration for Petaia who had a big impact on younger players during his time at Ballymore.

“Jordie has been a great Reds player,” coach Kiss said.

“We only wish him the best with his ambitions in American football. We support him.

“He represented the Queensland jersey proudly as one of the most dynamic players in Australia, if not the world.

“A key trait is all he gives in the locker room to the younger players.”