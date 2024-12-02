Northern Edition

International

‘Now is the right time’: Ex-Wallaby Jordan Petaia to chase NFL dream

Jordan Petaia of Australia is tackled during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Georgia at Stade de France on September 09, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Queensland Reds flyer Jordan Petaia will look to follow in the footsteps of British & Irish Lion turned Jacksonville Jaguares running back Louis Rees-Zammit after it was confirmed the former Wallaby will be pursuing an NFL career.

On Tuesday, the Queensland Rugby Union expressed their support of Petaia who will move to the world-famous IMG Academy in Florida early next year. The 31-Test Wallaby is going to join the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, which has long been rumoured.

Heralded as a generational talent during his highlight-reel-worthy days with the Brisbane State High School 1st XV, Petaia made a stunning transition to the professional game after impressing with Queensland Country, the Reds, and the Wallabies.

Coach Michael Cheika selected Petaia in Australia’s squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, with the then-teenager debuting in a win over Uruguay before earning a surprise start alongside Samu Kerevi in the quarter-final loss to England.

Petaia played season seasons with the Queensland Reds, which saw the 24-year-old make 58 appearances for the Super Rugby club. But a new challenge awaits, with Petaia leaving the Reds and Australian rugby behind to chase his NFL dream.

“I’ve followed the NFL since I was a kid,” Petaia said in a statement. “Trying American football is something I’ve always thought about. I’d kick myself if I didn’t have a shot because I don’t want any regrets.

“Now is the right time.

“Why the decision has been so hard is the progress of the Reds this season. I was very impressed with the team going to the next level this year with the new coaching group and I see them taking another step in 2025.

“(Head coach) Les Kiss said some very kind words to farewell me last week (at a Reds team meeting). And it was a good feeling to hear all the boys ae excited for me and wish me the best.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queensland Reds (@redsrugby)

“It was quite emotional for me after being at the club since I left school.

“There are no guarantees,” he added. “It’s an opportunity to train and learn the game over several months and showcase my potential skills in the game.”

Injuries have plagued Petaia’s rugby career from the get-go, with the Australian having to wait a couple of times to enter the Test arena for the first time. But Petaia still managed to showcase attacking flair and brilliance as either a winger, fullback, or outside centre.

Petaia only played six matches for the Queensland Reds in 2024, which included one appearance off the bench away to the Melbourne Rebels in the fourth round of Super Rugby Pacific. The former Wallaby scored one try, which was away to Moana Pasifika in New Zealand.

But American football is a vastly different game, and rugby fans back in Australia will no doubt follow Petaia’s journey with interest and intrigue. Former Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit went through the NFL’s IPP before initially signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rees-Zammit got some snaps with the NFL juggernauts during the pre-season before being released, and then signing with Jacksonville. The 23-year-old is yet to play a snap during the regular season, having signed with the Jags’ practice squad to continue his development.

It’s impossible to know at this stage where Petaia will end up in the NFL, but it’s clear the Reds support their outgoing talent completely. Coach Les Kiss expressed admiration for Petaia who had a big impact on younger players during his time at Ballymore.

“Jordie has been a great Reds player,” coach Kiss said.

“We only wish him the best with his ambitions in American football. We support him.

“He represented the Queensland jersey proudly as one of the most dynamic players in Australia, if not the world.

“A key trait is all he gives in the locker room to the younger players.”

Comments

3 Comments
G
GL 1 day ago

Not likely to succeed...NFL is a hard transition and competition is fierce (just look at RZ)

M
Mitch 1 day ago

He’ll be playing in the NRL at some point in the next 18 months.

A
AM 1 day ago

Good luck to him but the impacts are much bigger in the NFL and I fear his propensity for injuries will be a problem.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Werner 59 minutes ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

To be fair to Jones ( despite my personal dislike for him) he is more suited to technical and strategic coaching, it's his soft skills that are the issue and failed to get him but in from the media or the team which is key to success.

Imo his selection and non-selection of players was pretty on the money and the right step for Australia to take, doesn't help he was hamstrung by the ARU closing their wallets and delaying to sign more contracts for youngsters. Interestingly Schmidt hasnt had the same response.

Jones was also absolutely crucified for not selecting ageing players like Foley, Hooper and Cooper for the RWC which I feel was wholly justified when they themselves admitted a few months prior to not being in the right 'head space' or 'not loving playing' at that time.

4 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

Absolutely, global viewership and support for those foreign competitions have sky rocketed over the last few years imo largely due to increased footprint of nationalities in those comps. I dare say there has also been a few local supporters converted into springbok, Fijian, Argentinan and Portugal fans from watching those players in those comps.

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

How long are these windows? Argentina have been allowing players to go overseas since before the early 2000s with Felipe contepomi and Juan Hernandez to name a few. In the 2019 RWC SA would not have been allowed to select F Louw, Schalk Britz, FAF, V Koch, F Steyn, Leroux or Kolbe if they blocked foreign based players. Those seem like major benefits of foreign selection policies rather than domestic.


Apart from Fiji (heavily impacted by their economic downturn and inequitable SR profit share agreements) all the other nations with foreign player policies have seen an increase in financial stability across domestic and international teams. Granted there are other factors also contributing to it, but keen to understand why you think the points above would hinder the bottom line?

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'A lot of dumb rugby': Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii tactics against Ireland slammed

Too true. All I would say in his favour is that he knows something about playing and coaching bad rugby so maybe this is his first time getting it right 😂

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Aussie had a few opportunities to let it rip but were strangely hesitant. I think they were a bit awed treating Ireland like so many teams do the All Blacks. They need to find that confidence they showed against an opposition like England and they would have pulled off a clearer victory against Ireland.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

It was a hot topic at the time. I agree with you that GE,was better but the idea that it's taken till now for a comparison to be made is just plain wrong. That was my point.

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Schmidt's Ireland crashed and burned at a previous World Cup when he suddenly told them just prior to the Cup he was walking out on them and retiring to go back and help look after his disadvantaged son in NZ.


He obviously wasn't telling the truth. He will do the same to Australia.


A lot of Australians got really enthused about the Wallabies when Australian rugby appointed an Australian coach in Eddie Jones. Someone we could support and believe in. Unfortunately Eddie turned out to be a small, nasty piece of work and a fraud.


However, it showed Australians want to get behind the team when they can identify with it. Which they won't with a kiwi coach. Kiwi coaches are destroying Australian rugby bit by bit just like they have done to Wales.


We don't want a kiwi coach and we don't need one.

4 Go to comments
P
PLUM BOY 6 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

I'd be happy with a couple in the top 20. We've dropped off severely

4 Go to comments
S
SC 7 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South are class.


The rest of England's team is mediocre.

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

He is actually good under pressure. Regularly saves bad situations either for the french team or Toulouse.

I agree though it is a bit awkward to compare players from different eras whereas the sport changed so much.

13 Go to comments
j
jb 8 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.

4 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Good girl. Higher now.

45 Go to comments
S
SteveD 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Fish, barrel.

45 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Harder, higher. It's too easy owning you.

45 Go to comments
L
LE 10 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half

4 Go to comments
A
AA 10 hours ago
Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Quite obviously I was talking about the other 10,s in the other games. I do not know who promised anything about Marcus. To EVERYONES liking , Marcus has been fantastic. He just needs a settled inside partner and no 9 . Whoever they may be .

14 Go to comments
A
AC 11 hours ago
Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

The funniest outcome would be if they're accepted, get promoted, but it's Exeter that get relegated, not Newcastle like everyone expects.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....

4 Go to comments
D
DH 11 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Lol, I know who Sid Going is. Great player but not quite in Edwards' league.

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 12 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

I don't have the stats in front of me but I suspect playing too much rugby in our own half has been a problem all tour and maybe an issue during the Rugby Championship too.


Noah Lolesio getting greater distance on his clearing kicks as well as his kicks for touch from a penalty are obvious work ons for him. His goal kicking has been rock solid though.


Joe has been very transparent around the reason why he's no certainty of staying on post the Lions series but most Wallabies fans would love to see Joe sign on til 2027.

4 Go to comments
