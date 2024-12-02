Stephen Archer one of two new Munster deals but record will escape him

Munster tighthead prop Stephen Archer has signed a contract extension with the province alongside centre Alex Nankivell.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal for Archer, 36, will run to the end of the season, which will conclude his 16th campaign with the province. It comes after he signed a six-month deal over the summer.

Nankivell’s deal, meanwhile, will last a little longer, and will take the 28-year-old’s stay to 2027 after arriving from the Chiefs in 2023.

Lions tour debate after Autumn Nations Series | RPTV The TNT crew debate if Sione Tuipulotu will make the Lions after the Autumn Nations Series. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Lions tour debate after Autumn Nations Series | RPTV The TNT crew debate if Sione Tuipulotu will make the Lions after the Autumn Nations Series. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now

The former All Blacks XV centre made a return from a hip injury on Saturday’s 17-10 victory over the Lions at Thomond Park in the United Rugby Championship.

Archer featured from the bench in the victory in what was his sixth appearance of the season and 290th overall for the 2022/23 URC winners.

Munster Lions All Stats and Data

Only former Connacht flanker John Muldoon has made more provincial appearances than the two-cap Ireland international, 327. Unless he signs another deal taking him into his 17th season at Munster, Archer will fall short of Muldoon’s record.

The win over the Lions arrested a three-match losing streak for Munster and saw them climb to 11th in the URC standings. They will now turn their attention to the Investec Champions Cup, where they host Top 14 strugglers Stade Francais before travelling to take on Castres.

ADVERTISEMENT