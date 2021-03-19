Every team line-up and kick-off time for the final round of the Guinness Six Nations – excluding Scotland’s rescheduled match with France.
Teams for Scotland versus Italy, Murrayfield, Saturday, 2.15pm.
Scotland: S Maitland (Saracens); D Graham (Edinburgh), H Jones (Glasgow), S Johnson (Glasgow), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); S Hogg (Exeter, capt), S Steele (Harlequins); R Sutherland (Edinburgh), D Cherry (Edinburgh), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), S Skinner (Exeter), G Gilchrist (Edinburgh), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), H Watson (Edinburgh), M Fagerson (Glasgow).
Replacements: G Turner (Glasgow), J Bhatti (Bath), S Berghan (Edinburgh), A Craig (Gloucester), N Haining (Edinburgh), A Price (Glasgow), J van der Walt (Edinburgh), C Harris (Gloucester).
Italy: E Padovani (Benetton); M Bellini (Zebre), J-I Brex (Benetton), F Mori (Calvisano), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Benetton), S Varney (Gloucester); D Fischetti (Zebre), L Bigi (Zebre, capt), M Riccioni (Benetton), N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), S Negri (Benetton), J Meyer (Zebre), M Lamaro (Benetton).
Replacements: G Lucchesi (Benetton), A Lovotti (Zebre), G Zilocchi (Zebre), R Favretto (Mogliano), M Mbanda (Zebre), M Violi (Zebre), C Canna (Zebre), M Zanon (Benetton).
Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France).
Teams for Ireland versus England, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 4.45pm.
Ireland: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Stockdale (Ulster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), C Murray (Munster); D Kilcoyne (Munster), R Herring (Ulster), T Furlong (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), T Beirne (Munster), CJ Stander (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster).
Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), A Porter (Leinster), R Baird (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), B Burns (Ulster), J Larmour (Leinster).
England: M Malins (Bristol); A Watson (Bath), E Daly (Saracens), O Farrell (Saracens, capt), J May (Gloucester); G Ford (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), K Sinckler (Bristol), M Itoje (Saracens), C Ewels (Bath), M Wilson (Newcastle), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens).
Replacements: J George (Saracens), E Genge (Leicester), W Stuart (Bath), J Hill (Exeter), B Earl (Bristol), D Robson (Wasps), O Lawrence (Worcester), J Marchant (Harlequins).
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France).
Teams for France versus Wales, Stade de France, Saturday, 8pm GMT.
France: B Dulin (La Rochelle); T Thomas (Racing 92), V Vakatawa (Racing 92), G Fickou (Stade Francais), D Penaud (Clermont Auvergne); M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), M Haouas (Montpellier), R Taofifenua (Toulon), P Willemse (Montpellier), D Cretin (Lyon), C Ollivon (Toulon, capt), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).
Replacements: C Chat (Racing 92), J-B Gros (Toulon), U Atonio (La Rochelle), S Rebbadj (Toulon), A Jelonch (Castres), B Serin (Toulon), R Ntamack (Toulouse), A Vincent (Montpellier).
Wales: L Williams (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), G North (Ospreys), J Davies (Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), G Davies (Scarlets); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).
Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), N Smith (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), C Hill (Cardiff Blues), J Botham (Cardiff Blues), T Williams (Cardiff Blues), C Sheedy (Bristol), W Halaholo (Cardiff Blues).
Referee: Luke Pearce (England).
