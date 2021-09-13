Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

English pro rugby union to relax COVID-19 constraints

By Paul Smith
(Photo by PA)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Social distancing and mask wearing will become optional at English rugby’s professional clubs when 85 per cent of their players and management are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Daily Telegraph, English rugby union’s Professional Game Board (PGB) have announced this applies to Premiership and Championship clubs plus the women’s Premier 15s competition.

Masks have been compulsory indoors and in some outdoor situations since clubs returned to training in the summer of 2020 following the first nationwide lockdown.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Matt Dawson and Mike Brown

But a press release from the Rugby Football Union now confirms that some regulations will be relaxed this week should the players and staff reach the agreed threshold of full vaccination. This is defined as being two weeks beyond their last dose of an MHRA approved vaccine.

Should two clubs meet when one has failed to reach the threshold, the new regulations will apply to one but not the other.

PGB chairman Chris Booy described this initiative as a “strong encouragement” of vaccinations so that clubs “can proactively contribute as much as possible to the safety of our wider communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The health and safety of everyone involved in the elite game is our priority and we know it is vital we ensure the vast majority of players and management are fully vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

“It is still a personal choice as to whether you receive a vaccination, but we want to strongly encourage as many players and staff as possible to be vaccinated so that we can proactively contribute as much as possible to the safety of our wider communities and of our players, staff and supporters.

“Whilst we hope that there will be no need to reverse any of these proposed changes, the PGB will continue to review all MOS in line with Government advice.”

Current testing protocols – a minimum of two lateral flow tests per week – remain unchanged and masks will still be worn by players and staff in designated medical rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never doubt a wounded All Blacks No 10 Beauden Barrett, despite what some may suggest, is not done with being the All Blacks' first-choice pivot just yet. Gregor Paul Deciphering Ian Foster’s plans for the outside backs The All Blacks have themselves a huge selection headache in the outside backs. Patrick McKendry Anton Lienert-Brown following in footsteps of Conrad Smith Analysis: The All Blacks aren't likely to again rely on an out-of-position centre at the next World Cup. Nick Bishop Rags to riches Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad has overcome a traumatic upbringing to become rugby's biggest powerbroker Gavin Mortimer World Cup versatility on trial in All Blacks’ mammoth tour When Ian Foster is selecting his World Cup squad, he may look back on 2021 with begrudging fondness. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

English pro rugby union to relax COVID-19 constraints

Search