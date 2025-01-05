England star withdrawn late by Northampton Saints
Northampton Saints have announced a late change to their matchday squad ahead of their Gallagher Premiership Round 10 clash with Bath at cinch Stadium.
England star Ollie Sleightholme has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained in the lead-up to the fixture. As a result, Tom Seabrook has been drafted onto the bench and will wear the No. 23 jersey for the 3pm kick-off.
Premiership champs Northampton Saints sit eighth in the table as it stands, with four wins and five losses, amassing 20 points.
Saints confirmed that long-serving scrum coach Matt Ferguson will depart Franklin’s Gardens at the end of the season, with Wales reportedly eyeing him for a key coaching role.
Ferguson joined the club seven years ago after coaching England Women to the 2017 Rugby World Cup final. His departure comes as Saints look to rebuild for the future.
Wales, reeling from a record 12 straight losses in 2024, are seeking fresh ideas under head coach Warren Gatland. Ferguson could join a revamped setup for the Six Nations, potentially combining roles with Saints during the Premiership break. However, he faces competition from Harlequins’ Adam Jones, who remains under contract, and former Munster coach Graham Rowntree.
NORTHAMPTON SAINTS vs BATH RUGBY
15 George Hendy
14 Tommy Freeman
13 Fraser Dingwall (c)
12 Rory Hutchinson
11 James Ramm
10 Fin Smith
9 Alex Mitchell
1 Tom West
2 Curtis Langdon
3 Trevor Davison
4 Temo Mayanavanua
5 Alex Coles
6 Josh Kemeny
7 Tom Pearson
8 Juarno Augustus
Replacements:
16 Henry Walker
17 Tarek Haffar
18 Luke Green
19 Tom Lockett
20 Henry Pollock
21 Angus Scott-Young
22 Archie McParland
23 Tom Seabrook
