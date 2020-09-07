11:35am, 07 September 2020

England have launched their new match day men’s kit that will cost fans looking to buy the whole strip £170. Umbro, more commonly known for their association with football, have taken over from Canterbury as official technical kit partner to the national team in a four-year deal.

In addition to the men’s strip that will be released on September 11, the sportswear giants will also supply the Red Roses women’s team as well as training wear for both sides.

A full men’s ‘pro’ strip will require a large outlay from supporters, who must pay £100 for the jersey, £55 for the shorts and £15 for the socks. However, a replica shirt is available at £70.

The kids’ pro shirt is priced £75 and the replica version £50, while the women’s replica is £70 with no pro option.