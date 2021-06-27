Close Notice
British and Irish Lions British and Irish Lions Japan Japan
BRITISH & IRISH LIONS vs JAPAN
Sat 26 June | 3:00pm BST | 11:00pm JST
GET LIVE UPDATES, SCORES, STATS & MORE!

00
DAYS
19
HOURS
55
MINUTES
10
SECONDS
Get Live Blog Updates, Scores, Stats, & More! MATCH RECAP
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

England A versus Scotland A called off

By Ian Cameron
Press Association

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

The England A versus Scotland A game set for this afternoon has been officially cancelled, the RFU have confirmed. Scotland suffered a Covid outbreak during the week and there were further positive tests in camp this weekend it has emerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sides were set to field highly experimental sides in front of a crowd at Welford Road.

A RFU statement reads: “England A v Scotland A has been called off due to further COVID-19 positive tests in the Scotland squad.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“The match, which was due to be played today at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester, will not be rearranged. Ticket holders will receive an automated refund in the coming days.”

“England will now turn their attention to their next two fixtures – Test matches against USA (Sunday 4 July, 2pm KO) and Canada (Saturday 10 July, 3pm KO), both at Twickenham Stadium.”

The squad will train at Mattioli Woods Welford Road this morning, before regrouping at Pennyhill Park on Monday 28 June.

England head coach Eddie Jones will name an updated squad for the Test matches on Monday [28 June].

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones said: “We are of course very disappointed not to be playing this match and particularly playing in front of a great crowd in Leicester.

“However, we understand that the safety and wellbeing of all of our teams and supporters is the most important thing and we wish Scotland the very best.”

The struggle to replace Ma’a Nonu The All Blacks are yet to find a midfielder that possesses the same subtleties to their game as Ma'a Nonu. Gregor Paul All Blacks exclusion could be the making of Cullen Grace Paradoxically, being dropped by the All Blacks could kick-start the career of 21-year-old Cullen Grace. Tom Vinicombe How the All Blacks will bring fire back to the fore in 2021 The All Blacks have selected a set of forwards that can bring some much-needed aggression to the pack. Gregor Paul Card confusion reigns supreme across global game Conflicting messages over high tackles and head knocks in both hemispheres remain game’s reliable constant. Patrick McKendry The new propping blood gunning for All Blacks selection The All Blacks will look to rejuvenate their front-row in 2021. Which men are due a call-up? Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

England A versus Scotland A called off

Search