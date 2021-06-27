England A versus Scotland A called off

3:16am, 27 June 2021

The England A versus Scotland A game set for this afternoon has been officially cancelled, the RFU have confirmed. Scotland suffered a Covid outbreak during the week and there were further positive tests in camp this weekend it has emerged.

Both sides were set to field highly experimental sides in front of a crowd at Welford Road.

A RFU statement reads: “England A v Scotland A has been called off due to further COVID-19 positive tests in the Scotland squad.

“The match, which was due to be played today at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester, will not be rearranged. Ticket holders will receive an automated refund in the coming days.”

“England will now turn their attention to their next two fixtures – Test matches against USA (Sunday 4 July, 2pm KO) and Canada (Saturday 10 July, 3pm KO), both at Twickenham Stadium.”

The squad will train at Mattioli Woods Welford Road this morning, before regrouping at Pennyhill Park on Monday 28 June.

England head coach Eddie Jones will name an updated squad for the Test matches on Monday [28 June].

Jones said: “We are of course very disappointed not to be playing this match and particularly playing in front of a great crowd in Leicester.

“However, we understand that the safety and wellbeing of all of our teams and supporters is the most important thing and we wish Scotland the very best.”