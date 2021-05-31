Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
PRO 14    

Edinburgh shut down training and entire squad, including 3 Lions, tested

By Ian Cameron
Edinburgh Rugby stadium – BT Murrayfield – Edinburgh

The entire Edinburgh squad, including its three British and Irish Lions, have been tested after a player was confirmed positive following standard screening.

Lions trio Rory Sutherland, Duhan Van Der Merwe and Hamish Watson are among those that have now been tested for the virus. The pre-tour Lions training camp in Jersey begins on June 14 and leads into the warm-up game against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26.

Should a mandatory 14-day quarantine be needed for any of the three, it could potentially effect their joining Warren Gatland’s island camp.

A statement reads: “Edinburgh Rugby can confirm a squad player has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The player has started self-isolation as per Scottish Government guidelines.”

“Subsequent internal contact tracing identified a small group of potential contacts and they are also isolating. To respect medical confidentiality Edinburgh Rugby will not name the individuals affected.

“Today’s (Monday) training at the club has been cancelled as a precaution and the entire squad and playing staff were tested early this morning (Monday). Further updates on the squad will be issued as appropriate.

“The club continues to operate an extensive health and safety coronavirus mitigation plan and follow all respective health guidance aligned through Scottish Rugby’s Threat Management Group.

“The club’s Guinness PRO14 match against Ulster at BT Murrayfield this Saturday (5 June) is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.”

