Eddie Jones' Japan enlist the services of ex-England international

Former England centre Piers Francis has been brought in as a guest coach in the build-up to Japan’s crunch Test against Wales this Saturday, according to Japanese rugby website, rugbyjp.com.

Francis, 35, has spent the last year and a half playing club rugby in Japan’s Third Division for Kurita Water Gush Akishima, having left Bath in November 2023.

Kent-born Francis won all nine of his England caps under Eddie Jones, who is 18 months into his second spell as the Brave Blossoms’ head coach.

He was a member of the England squad that reached the final of the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019, making just one tournament appearance – the 45-7 win against the USA.

Japan have won just 11 matches second time around under Jones, who boasted a 65% win record in his first spell, including the notable scalp of South Africa at RWC 2015.

A win over Wales in Kitakyushu this weekend will lift Japan above their opponents in the world rugby rankings for the first time since they were introduced in 2003.

