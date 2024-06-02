Dupont’s France and Levi’s Australia triumph in SVNS Series Grand Final
The Australia women’s team and Antoine Dupont’s France are the overall champions on the SVNS Series in 2023/24 after recording famous wins at Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday evening.
With the first-ever Grand Final event in Spain’s capital being a winners-take-all event, the three-day tournament at the home of Atletico Madrid had almost a Rugby World Cup or European football atmosphere to it.
There were some all-time classic knockout matches as teams look to hang on to their dream of becoming champions of the rugby sevens in the world, but in the end, only one team could stand above the rest.
Australia knocked League winners New Zealand out of Championship Final contention in a thrilling semi-final, with Tia Hinds converting a long-range conversion after the siren to snatch a famous win.
After moving on to the big dance, the Aussies set their sights on a blockbuster Final against France. Les Bleues Sevens has proven to be a tough opponent for the likes of Australia and New Zealand this season, and that remained true with silverware on the line.
With the two teams locked at 7-all at the break, it could’ve gone either way, but a Maddison Levi hat-trick ensured the world title was going home with Australia. The women in gold claimed their first Cup final win in the Series since Cape Town in December.
“We’re finally getting some pay for our hard work which is good,” Levi told RugbyPass. “So close to the Olympics, we’re finally building.
“Having not beaten New Zealand since Perth, it’s always a tough battle between the two and I think for it to finally just click and just to work hard, it just proves… that we’ve got it.”
It would’ve been impossible to wipe the smile off Maddi Levi’s face. The try-scoring phenomenon was walked around the field at the iconic European football venue, moving from teammate to teammate with an interview or two in between.
Levi, 22, had just been crowned the SVNS Series top try scorer. But rather than talk too much about the individual accolade, the Australian was beaming with joy when talking about the team’s incredible accomplishment.
“I think they’ve done really well with the structure. Sevens is a rollercoaster and unfortunately you can’t peak all the time being an athlete,” Levi added.
“We have full trust and full faith in our coaches and I think what they’re doing out there, it’s really showing on the field.
“The willingness and the courage for each and every one to dig deep at training – we call it ‘cronning.’ The hard work, sweat and tears is able to put on performances like that out here.”
SVNS Champions 2024 🏆#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSMAD pic.twitter.com/YC13XwrBNH
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) June 2, 2024
After the women’s Championship Final, France and Argentina made their way onto the field for the men’s decider. This match pitted the League-winning Argentina against a confident French outfit that included Antoine Dupont.
It was a tense stat to the contest. The crowd was truly something special, with thousands of Argentinians trading blows with an equally-as-passionate group of French supporters.
Los Pumas Sevens eventually opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Luciano Gonzalez but it was all Les Bleus Sevens from there.
France piled on 19 unanswered points with Stephen Parez do Martin, Jefferson-Lee Joseph and Paulin Riva all scoring tries.
After ending their 19-year Cup final drought earlier this season in Los Angeles, France has backed up those heroics on the SVNS Series’ biggest stage and they can now call themselves world champions.
“I was honestly a bit worried before my first tournament, so I tried to work very hard to be ready for Vancouver and Los Angeles but there was a very good team spirit in the team so it was easy to join them,” Antoine Dupont said on stage.
“I hope it will be a huge tournament for us,” he added when asked about the Olympics. “Obviously we want to win, but we’re not the only team, so we have two months to work as hard as we can to be ready and to try and lift the trophy in July.”
Relive all of the SVNS Madrid action for free on RugbyPass TV. To watch the Grand Final on demand, register HERE.
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Wayne barnes should join the Queen271 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments