‘We didn’t execute’: All Blacks Sevens suffer heartbreaking loss in Madrid
With the blow of a whistle from the on-field referee, New Zealand’s hopes and dreams of taking out the inaugural SVSN Series Grand Final in Madrid were dashed. They had thrown everything at Argentina but pulled up short in a heartbreaking 21-14 loss.
When the enthralling battle came to an end at Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday afternoon, it was one of those sporting moments were time stood still. Most of the crowd went berserk as the New Zealanders began to process what had just happened.
The two teams shook hands and slowly began to make their way to the tunnel and away from the public eye. All Blacks Sevens coach Tomasi Cama was the first to walk towards the changerooms before the playing group followed.
Veterans Scott Curry and Sam Dickson had a dejected look of disappointment on their face but still found time to sign autographs and take some photos. Last year’s World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee Leroy Carter did the very same.
New Zealand had won Cup finals in Hong Kong China and Singapore, but after falling short in the winner-takes-all event in Madrid, they have missed out on the chance to be crowned the overall SVNS Series champions.
“Just gutted,” Carter told RugbyPass. “I thought the boys prepped really well and it just comes down to moments and we didn’t execute those moments.
“It’s always going to be hard being the top eight from the regular Series season but we knew what we’re coming up against, there are no excuses. We should have won that game but we didn’t.
“Props to Argie, they played well but the boys just need to execute those little moments.”
The All Blacks Sevens had started the blockbuster semi-final in some strong form with Joe Webber and Moses Leo scoring either side of a Matteo Graziano try to give them the lead.
Graziano levelled the scores at 14-all just before the half-time break and completed a decisive hat-trick in the 11th minute to give Los Pumas Sevens the lead for the first time.
While the New Zealanders had plenty of ball late in the contest, and even looked a chance of breaking away for a final play score through either Regan Ware or Andrew Knewstubb, but it wasn’t to be in the end.
One knock-on was the final say. In front of a vibrant crowd that had to be at least 90 per cent Argentinian at that stage, the men in black had fought valiantly.
But as Carter said without any hesitation: “I love that s***. I love being hated on the field.
“It fuels me, we love it. So, no worries for us.”
For fans of the All Blacks Sevens, as well as the Black Ferns Sevens who were beaten by Australia earlier on Sunday, there is one more title to be won this season.
While Madrid is the final stop on the SVNS Series for the 2023/24 campaign but the Paris Olympics are only a matter of weeks away. Olympic gold is a big prize that all qualified teams are desperate to claim.
“We’ve been building well and we can’t just let one game ruin that confidence.
“We’re definitely going to keep building and we’ve still got one to go today.”
Catch all of the SVNS Madrid action for free on RugbyPass TV. To watch the Grand Final, register HERE.
Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV
Comments on RugbyPass
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Wayne barnes should join the Queen271 Go to comments
Hope both you dirty mutts get cancer and die41 Go to comments
Oqueef was on the saffa pay roll , needs his head stomped180 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments