'No guarantees': Jordie Barrett on the Hurricanes' playoff hopes
Hurricanes captain Jordie Barrett was pleased with the 41-14 win over the Highlanders but all focus now turns to recovery for the Melbourne Rebels next weekend.
After securing their first home playoff fixture in five years, the Hurricanes were handed an extra bonus later in the evening when the Blues failed to capture a bonus point win over the Chiefs. A late try to Josh Ioane handed the Hurricanes the number one seed ahead of the playoffs.
Barrett said that the focus all season has been on earning a home playoff after two consecutive defeats at the hands of the Brumbies in Canberra.
“The past few seasons all we have wanted is a home quarter-final, I guess the great thing was it was in our control tonight,” Barrett told Sky Sport NZ.
“We managed to get a bonus point win and it’s out of control now.
“We just want to control our own destiny and we’ll be looking no further than next week. The weeks ahead of next week are no guarantees so as long as we prepare well we will give ourselves the best chance possible.
“It wasn’t easy tonight, it was a tough and resilient, gritty Highlanders side as we expected. They’ve got themselves a quarter-final so they’ll be tough to beat as well.”
The road to the Super Rugby title runs through Wellington for the time being which could prove decisive.
Conditions at Sky Stadium were a factor with Highlanders captain Billy Harmon calling Wellington “one of the hardest places to come play.”
“I’m not sure the camera will do it justice but it’s so blustery out here,” Barrett said.
“Kicking game is so tough, even playing with a bit of width, it’s windy Wellington alright.”
Harmon highlighted the strong wind and rain that disrupted their kicking game as a key reason for the loss, something that the Melbourne Rebels will have to content with next week.
“It’s tough to get your game plan going when you can’t nail the kicks in the wind,” he said.
“With a team like the Hurricanes, if you can’t put them down deep in their own half, they are going to play. And that’s what they did.
“They’re a good team, they’ve got some unreal players so credit to them.”
The Hurricanes maiden Super Rugby title in 2016 came after securing home field advantage through the playoffs.
The 2016 team finished with the number one seed after a number of results fell their way in the final round like this year’s side.
They were able to defeat the Lions 20-3 to secure the championship and go one further than the 14-2 team from 2015 that lost the final.
Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV
Comments on RugbyPass
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Wayne barnes should join the Queen271 Go to comments
Hope both you dirty mutts get cancer and die41 Go to comments
Oqueef was on the saffa pay roll , needs his head stomped180 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments