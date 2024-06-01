Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
40 - 19
FT
41 - 14
FT
31 - 17
FT
19 - 24
FT
29 - 24
FT
31 - 6
FT
32 - 15
FT
14 - 26
FT
31 - 23
FT
29 - 24
FT
29 - 33
FT
24 - 33
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

By Ben Smith
Salesi Rayasi of the Hurricanes and Josh Ioane of the Chiefs. (Photos by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images/Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The final week of the Super Rugby Pacific season saw the final playoff spot secured by the Fijian Drua after a big win over the Melbourne Rebels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite thumping Moana Pasifika the night before, Saturday’s result at Churchill Park put the nail in the coffin for the Crusaders’ season. The Hurricanes secured the top spot after comprehensively putting away the Highlanders, the Blues beat the Chiefs, the Brumbies secured third.

Ahead of the quarter-finals, here are the takeaways from the final round of regular season action.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Josh Ioane the Hurricanes’ honorary MVP this week

The Chiefs’ first five sliced through the Blues defence in the final minute of the game to deny the home side the crucial three-try bonus point.

The late drama handed the Hurricanes the number one seed and a potential home final down the line.

The Blues were understandably kicking themselves over the late try leaving a sour taste despite beating another top four side 31-17. Both Hoskins Sotutu and Patrick Tuipulotu were disappointed despite the win.

But the Hurricanes will enjoy the gift given by Ioane, that is of course, if they can get through the next two weeks starting with the Rebels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crusaders season comes to an end but they’ll be back

For the first time since 2015 the Crusaders will miss the playoffs. After a run of seven straight titles, Super Rugby is guaranteed to have a new champion in 2024.

It was bound to happen sooner or latter and while many didn’t pick the Crusaders to miss the playoffs entirely, this season makes sense after losing so many influential players not to mention Scott Robertson. There was always going to be a rebuild and Rob Penney is not solely to blame.

It won’t take long for the Crusaders to get back to the top of the mountain either. Their recruitment and development system is the strongest in the country. The Crusaders U20 won the domestic title this year with players like openside flanker Johnny Lee, hooker Manu Letiu, halfback Ben O’Donovan, first five Cooper Gran, fullback Isaac Hutchinson all making New Zealand U20s.

They’ve got former Westlake centre James Cameron who starred at World Schools last year and Palmerston North Boys hooker Eli Oudenryn, a gifted player not too dissimilar to a young Dane Coles. Those were two of the most exciting recruits in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there are the players that gained valuable experience and who look to be future Super Rugby stars, Chay Fihaki, Noah Hotham, George Bell, Jamie Hannah.

The Crusaders’ machine is always moving to produce another dominant Super Rugby side.

Salesi Rayasi becoming another Ben Lam

The Hurricanes’ winger is one of the most talented players in the country, demonstrated by his hat-trick against the Highlanders last night in his 50th game.

As an attacking weapon, Rayasi has a combination of gifts that make him a unique player. His offloading game is the best in New Zealand, with basketball-style passing and point guard vision. Combine that with great footwork, power, and size, at his best he is an unstoppable force in Super Rugby.

It’s astounding that he doesn’t command a starting role every week. The challenge is that Kini Naholo has been on form also, and it’s just one of the many positions where the Hurricanes enviable depth this year shines.

The former New Zealand Sevens rep is a dynamic finisher but there are questions on defence that seem to hold him back. That seemed to be the knock on Ben Lam too, the former Hurricanes’ try-scoring machine who ended up in France.

If Rayasi is to end up like Lam it will be a shame. With ball-in-hand Rayasi would cause plenty of damage at Test level and there isn’t another winger like him who has the full repertoire.

Chiefs at risk of early exit

Of all the top four teams, the Chiefs are at the most risk of getting bundled at the quarter-final stage in the fourth vs fifth playoff.

They have drawn the Queensland Reds, a team that has had their number recently. They secured a 25-19 win in Brisbane early in the season off the back of a masterclass by Fraser McReight, and were able to beat them in New Plymouth last season by 25-22.

The Chiefs won the quarter-final last year by 29-20, a result that was much closer than it should have been.

The Reds are a much better outfit this year, with a skilled backline running smoothly under Les Kiss’ coaching staff while the Chiefs don’t have the form or momentum they had last year. They’ve limped their way through the end of this season with back-to-back losses to the Hurricanes and Chiefs.

Of all the quarter-final match ups, this one looks the closest on paper with the Reds a good chance of shaking up the final four.

 

Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Owen Farrell said after Northampton ended his Saracens career

2

Sale statement: The post-game Jonny Hill altercation with a Bath fan

3

Ruan Ackermann to quit Gloucester despite signing contract extension

4

Munster flanker Daniel Okeke becomes the latest Coventry signing

5

The 'no easy feat' tribute Bath have paid to Finn Russell

6

Eight of the best free agents on the rugby market

7

Bath player ratings vs Sale | 2023/24 Premiership semi-final

8

Eddie Jones targets Rugby World Cup 2027 semi-finals

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Eight of the best free agents on the rugby market

With the domestic season coming to an end there is a plethora of exciting rugby talent up for grabs, desperate for a new opportunity

FEATURE

All Blacks pursue offshore stars to bolster experience deficit

Scott Robertson hopes to lure the likes of Richie Mo'unga and Shannon Frizell home to cope with a demanding schedule.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'One thing is for sure – Saracens will not go gently into the night.'

It's one last dance for some Saracens legends and Northampton will be wary of the dangerous but ailing North Londoner's

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Perthstayer 56 minutes ago
Dupont’s France and Levi’s Australia triumph in SVNS Series Grand Final

Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?

10 Go to comments
m
monty 3 hours ago
All Blacks pursue offshore stars to bolster experience deficit

Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.

27 Go to comments
m
monty 4 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.

10 Go to comments
m
monty 4 hours ago
'I won't say publicly what I think of him because he's a very confident young man'

Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.

5 Go to comments
J
Jen 8 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.

10 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 8 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.

6 Go to comments
B
Bryan 12 hours ago
Munster flanker Daniel Okeke becomes the latest Coventry signing

Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.

1 Go to comments
M
Michele 15 hours ago
Jonny Hill and three other Bath vs Sale talking points

Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.

1 Go to comments
E
Egg 16 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.

10 Go to comments
C
Colin 16 hours ago
Bath player ratings vs Sale | 2023/24 Premiership semi-final

Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary

1 Go to comments
T
Troy 17 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.

6 Go to comments
W
WayneBaenesIsAMutt 17 hours ago
'Very misleading': Wayne Barnes responds to All Blacks' 'complaints' over RWC final refereeing

Wayne barnes should join the Queen

271 Go to comments
W
WayneBaenesIsAMutt 18 hours ago
Wayne Barnes weighs in on resignation of ex-colleague Tom Foley after online abuse

Hope both you dirty mutts get cancer and die

41 Go to comments
W
WayneBaenesIsAMutt 18 hours ago
Ref Ben O’Keeffe responds to Antoine Dupont’s post-match comments

Oqueef was on the saffa pay roll , needs his head stomped

180 Go to comments
A
Andrew 20 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.

6 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 20 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.

10 Go to comments
B
Brian 21 hours ago
Fifteens and SVNS: Canada stun New Zealand with another ‘special’ upset

I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.

1 Go to comments
B
Brian 21 hours ago
'I think I’ve gained their trust': Saracens starlet Amelia MacDougall on breakout season

She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.

1 Go to comments
D
David 22 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.

6 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING ‘I'm done’: Fiji’s Jerry Tuwai reflects on stunning sevens comeback ‘I thought I was done’: Fiji’s Jerry Tuwai reflects on sevens comeback
Search