‘Set the standard’: Hugo Keenan’s praise for ‘phenomenal’ Antoine Dupont
Ireland’s 2023 Grand Slam-winning fullback Hugo Keenan has praised fellow SVNS Series convert Antoine Dupont for setting a “very, very high standard” for other players looking to switch to rugby union’s shorter format.
Just last week, Keenan started at fullback for Leinster in their Champions Cup Final against Toulouse at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Irish heavyweights fell short 33-21 in an extra-time classic with French halfback Antoine Dupont standing out.
Dupont, who captained France at last year’s Rugby World Cup on home soil, was recognised as the Investec Player of the Year after the hard-fought European final triumph. That performance has led some fans to call Dupont the ‘greatest of all time.’
But it’s not just fans singing Dupont’s praises.
Keenan and Dupont were included in their respective national squads for the SVNS Series Grand Final at Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano from May 31 to June 2. Both men were impressive over the three days.
Once Ireland had played their final match in the Spanish capital, Keenan stopped to reflect on his return to rugby sevens. Keenan joked about needing “an extra pair of lungs” but was positive about the experience.
Then, a reporter asked him about Dupont’s form.
With Dupont making a remarkable return himself, which included a must-see try against Great Britain on Saturday, the familiar rival described the Frenchman as a “phenomenal” rugby player.
“I’ve obviously been watching him a lot with Toulouse and with the sevens, he’s phenomenal isn’t he? You saw even his try last night and the difference he can make.,” Keenan told reporters, including RugbyPass.
“He was obviously brilliant on the weekend for Toulouse against us and we had a quick word after the game, a quick word in the corridor during the week in the hotel, wishing each other well.
“He’s set the standard for players coming into sevens now, and that’s a very, very high standard.”
For all the praise and attention Dupont received during the tournament, Keenan almost seemed to fly under the radar at times. The Irishman has played sevens before, and after returning to the sport for the first time in years, he slotted right back in.
Keenan was named in Ireland’s starting side more times than not. The two-time Six Nations champion’s moment of the tournament came in a decisive pool stage clash against New Zealand, with Keenan scoring a try in the final play to send the match to golden point.
But generally, Keenan more than held his own during an impressive comeback. With Jordan Conroy and Terry Kennedy expected to don the green jersey at the Paris Olympics next month, there’s every chance that Ireland can challenge for a medal.
“It’s been a very busy year for me, that’s the exciting part. I suppose it was put on the table a while back but it was always going to be a bit of a last-minute decision,” Keenan explained.
“I’d been injured since the Six Nations and that threw a bit of a spanner in the works. Prior to that, I was trying to just focus on Leinster and the Champions Cup because that’s where my career is and where I had to fully focus and commit one hundred percent.
“The opportunity came about pretty late on and because the lads were doing so well this year, I had a few chats with a few coaches, a few of the actual playing squad and everybody seemed keen to get me on board.
“These opportunities don’t come around too often. I had to make a tough decision, but hopefully, it’s one that I won’t regret and I’ll fully commit to now over the next few weeks and see what happens.”
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments