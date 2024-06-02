‘I was a fan’: Dietrich Roache gives boots away to young supporter in Madrid
Six years ago, Dietrich Roache was just like any other rugby fan. After playing league for a bit as a teenager, Roache fell “in love” with rugby sevens after attending the 2018 World Series event at the Sydney Football Stadium in Australia.
Roache, who spoke with this writer before the SVNS season, worked intensely for two years as the Sydneysider chased his rugby sevens dream with both purpose and passion.
Now, after representing Australia in more than 155 matches and scoring at least 750 points, Roache has well and truly become a regular on the international rugby sevens circuit.
Sporting black headgear, and showcasing a playmaking ability that’s nothing short of lethal on the back of the Aussie’s lightning-quick feet, Roache has become a mainstay of coach John Manenti’s team.
At the final regular season event in Singapore last month, Roache showcased his attacking flair before sending former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper for his first SVNS Series try. Hooper praised his teammate’s skillset after walking off the field that night.
As one of the more exciting players in the Australian squad, it’s no surprise that many young supporters look up to Roache as a rugby hero. For the Australian, that presents an opportunity to give back at every tournament around the world.
Before walking down the tunnel at Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday, teammate Matt Gonzalez told a young fan that Roache would sign his shoes. The supporter yelled out to the Aussie less than a minute later, and what happened next was special.
Roache called on the young fan to come down to meet him by the barrier separating fans from the playing field. The Aussie supporter was shocked, and while it’s unclear exactly what happened next, it was still a nice moment.
Instead of heading up to the changerooms, Roache turned around and walked back towards the field. The 22-year-old turned left and disappeared from this writer’s view, but returned a few minutes later without his boots.
“We go to beautiful places all around the world so I try and give my boots to a very encouraging Aussie fan,” Roache told RugbyPass exclusively in Madrid.
“I walk around the stadium, and if I see a kid, I try and give those boots away. Just sort of giving back.
“Coming from a fan as well, only six years ago I was a fan of this sport.
“For athletes to share what they have, some kids don’t have much so it’s just good to share.”
When you consider how much Roache loved the sport as a fanatic himself, it’s quite a special moment. Australia’s seventh-place finish wasn’t what the kids cared about, they just wanted to meet their heroes.
Many of the Australian team signed autographs and took photos for at least five minutes after their team huddle, if not longer. It was a nice way to sign off an otherwise “frustrating” few days in the Spanish capital.
Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Roache converted three tries in Australia’s 21-nil shutout win over Great Britain. It was a good way to finish ahead of the Paris Olympics next month.
“That word ‘frustrating.’ It started in day one, we didn’t turn up in that France game and we put a lot of unneeded pressure on ourselves,” Roache explained.
“We fought back towards the end, a couple of close games didn’t go our way but at the end of the day we finish with a win so that’s some sort of momentum going into the Olympics.”
New Zealand’s Shiray Kaka and Tone Ng Shiu have shown similar acts of generosity this season, but all three – Roache included – didn’t make a big deal of it until it was mentioned.
Kaka, who suffered a knee injury in Singapore and missed the Grand Final, gave away her gold medal after the Black Ferns Sevens won the iconic event in Hong Kong China earlier this season.
Then, the following month at Singapore’s National Stadium, Ng Shiu had his teammates sign a jersey each for two young fans before running back in a bid to find them.
What a way to inspire the next generation.
Comments on RugbyPass
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments