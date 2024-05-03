'He’s a big man' - Dragons land 6'7 Aussie lock from Pau

Dragons RFC has officially announced the signing of Australian lock Steve Cummins for the 2024/25 season. The 6ft 7in tall, 119kg player is set to leave Section Paloise in France’s Top 14 to join the Men of Gwent on a multi-year contract. Cummins’ relocation to Rodney Parade marks a reunion with Head Coach Dai Flanagan, under whom he previously played at Scarlets.

During his tenure with the Scarlets, Cummins played 46 matches over three seasons, significantly contributing to the team’s journey to the 2018 URC final in Dublin. The Sydney-born forward also boasts experience from two stints with the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby.

Cummins will be joining other recent recruits at Dragons RFC, including back row Solomone Funaki and centre Harry Wilson, as the club continues to strengthen its squad for future competitions.

Head Coach Dai Flanagan said: “It’s fantastic news that Steve joins us as he adds real experience to our pack and depth to our second row resources.

“He’s a big man, a presence in any team, and has massive leadership skills that will benefit our squad.

“Steve is superb professional and a winner, someone who’s been part of successful set-ups, and a player who drives standards here and demand the very best from those around him.”

Cummins is a former Australian School boys captain who featured for the Australian Under 20s team in the 2010 IRB Junior World Championships in Cape Town and has played for Eastwood in Sydney and the Eastern Province Kings in the Currie Cup.

“After speaking with Dai, I’m really excited by the project and ambitions of the club,” said Cummins.

“It’s clear there’s a good mix of established senior players and talented youngsters coming through at Dragons, which bodes well for the future.

“I loved my time in Wales previously and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to return.

“I also can’t wait to reunite with old teammates, such as Steff Hughes, Dane Blacker and Angus O’Brien.”