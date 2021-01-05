Uncertainty hovers over the Northampton Gallagher Premiership clash with Leicester on Saturday after Saints returned a “limited number” of positive tests for coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest round of testing undertaken on Monday uncovered the cases and the club are now going through contact tracing protocols as they look to avoid a second-successive match cancellation after an outbreak at London Irish resulted in last weekend’s trip to Brentford being called off.

“We’ve had a limited number of positive Covid tests this week and are currently working through the associated protocols with the medical oversight group and other stakeholders,” a Northampton spokesperson said regarding the Premiership clash wih Leicester.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Goodbye 2020!

Saints were awarded the win for last weekend’s cancellation against Irish, a Premiership Rugby spokesperson explaining: “Following London Irish’s inability to fulfil their Gallagher Premiership Rugby fixture against Northampton Saints as a result of Covid-19, Saints have been awarded the win and four league points.

“London Irish shall be deemed to have lost the match but awarded two league points. The match score shall be recorded as 0-0.”

Before last weekend’s cancellation, Northampton boss Chris Boyd had outlined his satisfaction with how Saints had dealt with the challenge of trying to play rugby in the pandemic, but how they travel to their away matches was something he was struggling to still fully get his head around all these months on from the Premiership’s first return to action last August following the lockdown in England.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Certainly all the away games we have gone to, we have travelled in two coaches,” he said. “That one gets me slightly. We are in a bubble and we have all been tested, yet we have got to travel in two coaches – but you hop on an aeroplane to go to a European fixture… it’s a little bit different but we will do what we need to do.”

Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul Captain’s knock Captain’s knock A broken foot, a ripped testicle, whatever the injury, an All Blacks captain will find a way to play on. Gregor Paul Best in show Best in show The best All Blacks captains are, more often than not, the All Blacks' best players. Gregor Paul Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now