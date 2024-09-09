Doncaster set to announce Telusa Veainu signing

Doncaster Knights appear to have come to an agreement with Telusa Veainu after it looked as though the deal to take the Tongan international to Castle Park had hit a dead end.

The ambitious Championship outfit are set to officially announce his signing at 5pm (BST) having teased supporters on the X platform with a GIF showing the jerseys of his previous clubs, Leicester, Stade Francais and Sale Sharks, as well as the one from Tonga’s Rugby World Cup 2015 campaign.

Veainu has been looking for a club all summer after his one-year deal with Sale Sharks came to an end and Doncaster were keen to add his experience to that of Semesa Rokoduguni in an exciting new-look back three.

The move to Doncaster appeared to hinge on whether he would be able to begin his coaching career, and RugbyPass has heard whispers that an arrangement might have been made with a National League Yorkshire club to enable the deal to get over the line.

The 33-year-old, New Zealand-born international has nine tries for Tonga from 15 caps and was once one of the most dangerous counter attacking full-backs in the Premiership.

The hot-stepping Veainu spent five seasons at Leicester Tigers, scoring 32 tries in 79 appearances, before joining Sale via a spell in France with Stade Francais.

To date, Doncaster have made more signings than Veainu has younger siblings – he has five brothers and five sisters – with 17 contracted in the close season to complement the 13 existing players that have remained on the club’s books.

And earlier today, the promotion hopefuls announced that Bath duo, Arthur Green (back row) and Will Parry (centre) had also been added to the squad on season-long loans.