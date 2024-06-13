David Ribbans all but ends England career with new Toulon deal

David Ribbans has signed a new two-year contract extension at Toulon until 2028, effectively ending any chance of him returning to play for England again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Northampton Saints lock originally signed a three-year deal at the Stade Mayol in 2023, leaving the door open for a potential return to the Gallagher Premiership at the end of it to fight for a World Cup place and add to his nine caps, as his future Toulon teammate Kyle Sinckler intends to do.

But at the age of 28 now, this new deal will take him to the age of 32, which is not exactly ancient for a player, but it would crucially extend into a new World Cup cycle.

Damian de Allende talks about the plaudits heaped on him by his teammates Damian de Allende talks about the plaudits heaped on him by his teammates

Ribbans joined the three-time European champions at the end of the World Cup last year, and has gone on to captain the club this season as they prepare to face La Rochelle in the Top 14 quarter-finals this Saturday.

He will not only be joined by former England teammate Sinckler on the Cote d’Azur next season, but also his former Northampton teammate Lewis Ludlam.

Toulon La Rochelle All Stats and Data

“I am very happy to extend my contract with Toulon,” Ribbans said after signing the new deal.

“This club and this city have become a second home for me. I look forward to continuing to give my best to help the team reach new heights.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports director Laurent Emmanuelli added: “David is an exceptional player, both on and off the pitch, who is fully invested in the success of the club.

“His presence is a source of inspiration for his teammates and he perfectly embodies the values of Rugby Club Toulonnais. We are very happy to be able to continue this adventure together until 2028.”

Ribbans is set to return to England next week to represent the Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenham should Toulon fail to reach the Top 14 semi-finals.