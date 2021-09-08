Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Dave Rennie's new coaching gig

By AAP
(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Australia head coach Dave Rennie and Wales assistant Jonathan Humphreys will take charge of the Barbarians for their clash against Samoa on November 27 at Twickenham.

Rennie and Humphreys worked together at Glasgow Warriors from 2017 until last year.

Announcing the coaching appointments, the Barbarians also confirmed three leading international stars for the fixture in former Argentina captain Pablo Matera, South Africa No.8 Duane Vermeulen and his Springboks colleague Malcolm Marx.

The first year inside the Black Ferns | Healthspan Elite

Rennie said: “It is a huge honour to be invited to coach the Barbarians later this year, and it should be a great occasion at Twickenham.

“The Barbarians are renowned for bringing together leading players from around the world, and the challenge for coaches is moulding them quickly into a team that can play expansive entertaining rugby for the fans to enjoy.

“Humphs is an excellent coach, and I look forward to working with him again.

“We are in the process of assembling a great squad, and delighted Duane, Pablo and Malcolm have all accepted to play. Further player announcements will be made in the coming weeks.”

Humphreys added: “I look forward to joining up with Dave and hopefully get the team to put in a special performance on the day and finish off the autumn internationals in style.”

