5:08am, 23 April 2021

Another late penalty goal by Damian McKenzie has handed the Chiefs their fifth consecutive Super Rugby Aotearoa victory as they toppled the Hurricanes 26-24 in Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trailing by one point after the full-time siren, the Chiefs were handed a penalty from a scrum just five metres inside the opposition’s half, giving McKenzie the chance to line up a long range penalty to clinch the win.

The result keeps the Chiefs in second place and just three points behind the league-leading Crusaders, who face the Blues in Christchurch on Sunday.

The Chiefs are on fire and is TJ Perenara going to the Roosters? | Aotearoa Rugby Pod | RugbyPass

– MORE TO COME

Chiefs 26 (Tries to Pita Gus Sowakula and Bryn Gatland; 2 conversions and 4 penalties to Damian McKenzie)

Hurricanes 24 (Tries to James Blackwell, Billy Proctor and Asafo Aumua; 3 conversions and penalty to Jordie Barrett)