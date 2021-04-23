Another late penalty goal by Damian McKenzie has handed the Chiefs their fifth consecutive Super Rugby Aotearoa victory as they toppled the Hurricanes 26-24 in Hamilton.
Trailing by one point after the full-time siren, the Chiefs were handed a penalty from a scrum just five metres inside the opposition’s half, giving McKenzie the chance to line up a long range penalty to clinch the win.
The result keeps the Chiefs in second place and just three points behind the league-leading Crusaders, who face the Blues in Christchurch on Sunday.
Chiefs 26 (Tries to Pita Gus Sowakula and Bryn Gatland; 2 conversions and 4 penalties to Damian McKenzie)
Hurricanes 24 (Tries to James Blackwell, Billy Proctor and Asafo Aumua; 3 conversions and penalty to Jordie Barrett)
