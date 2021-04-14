8:32pm, 14 April 2021

All Blacks Jack Goodhue and Joe Moody will both spend time on the sidelines, with the Crusaders confirming their injuries in a statement on Thursday. The two All Blacks both went off injured in the golden point win over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

At this stage, the news is arguably more significant for centre Goodhue, who isn’t expected to take any further part in either Super Rugby or All Blacks matches this year.

The 25-year-old sustained an ACL injury when attempting to tackle Hurricanes centre Peter Umaga-Jensen, and was subbed off in the 21st minute.

“Jack Goodhue has also had scans which have confirmed a significant knee injury, including an ACL rupture,” the Crusaders medical team revealed in a statement. “He will require surgery, and is not expected to be available for any further rugby in 2021.”

Playing in his 100th match for the Crusaders, Joe Moody also limped off shortly after, replaced in the 26th minute.

While an injury has been confirmed, a timeframe for his return won’t be known until he visits a specialist in two weeks’ time.

“Joe Moody has had scans which have confirmed a significant injury to the soft tissues at the base of his big toe.

“At this stage, surgery is not required but this will be reviewed by a specialist in two weeks’ time. A return to play time-frame will become clearer at that time.”

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea became the third All Blacks regular to leave the match injured, coming off in the 62nd minute. Savea has been one of the standouts in Super Rugby Aotearoa this season, and will be a big loss for the Wellington-based side until he returns.

In a video posted onto the Hurricanes social media pages on Tuesday, the flanker confirmed that he’d miss six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

“Unfortunately on the weekend I did my MCL, so that’s going to take me out for six to eight weeks so unfortunately I’m going to miss some footy over that time,” Savea said.

“But that’s all good. Like life you get knocked down but you’ve got to keep moving forward.”

Highlanders rookie Connor Garden-Bachop was another player who sustained an injury in the most recent round, being ruled out for the season with a broken wrist.

It’ll be a good test for all of the Super Rugby Aotearoa sides to see how they manage these injury concerns, with the competition nearing its penultimate match on the 8th of May.

The Crusaders are set to face the in-form Chiefs in Hamilton this weekend in a crucial Super Rugby Aotearoa match. In the other match, the Highlanders will host the Blues on Friday night.