Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby Pacific games in Europe 'absolutely on the agenda'

Tamaiti Williams of the Crusaders. Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images

Having taken their preseason to the UK earlier in 2024, the Crusaders have some insight into what the future of inter-league competition could look like for rugby.

The prospect of a global club tournament has had fans salivating for some time now. Premiership, Top 14, URC, League One, Super Rugby and MLR heavyweights colliding to decide the best of the best would serve to settle endless debates across the rugby world while entertaining the masses.

While the Crusaders wouldn’t be as favoured for a current competition as they would have in recent years during their dynastic run with Scott Robertson at the helm, their track record would suggest they’ll return to the upper echelons of the global club rugby ranks in the not too distant future and the team certainly drew a crowd when they ventured north for their 2024 preseason.

The club took a youthful, All Blacks-less squad to the UK for fixtures against Munster and Bristol, beating the latter while falling just short in Ireland.

The tour was an idea backed by some research by New Zealand Rugby and provided some tangible figures around interest, engagement and financial viability.

“So probably the most important thing is the number of fans that are associated with or like Super Rugby that are overseas,” Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge told Newstalk ZB‘s D’Arcy Waldergrave.

“So Super Rugby, the five New Zealand founding Super Rugby clubs, are quite attractive propositions when you get overseas.

“We got some research back that New Zealand Rugby commercial did for us. So Craig Fenton engaged a researcher, and they did a little bit of work for the five founding clubs. And what we learned from that was that most of us have a fan base of – and we’ll talk about all one level of engagement for the moment but it just assumed that it’s just reach – somewhere between 1.3 and 1.8 million fans, of which only about 20% on average of those five clubs were New Zealand based.

“So in other words, for the Crusaders, let’s say it’s 1.8 million engaged fans. Now there’s different levels of engagement, but engaged fans, of which 20% of those were based in the top of the South Island. So that was the first sort of insight that we gathered.

“The second was when it was explored, and we tested it on a couple of clubs. I think the classic for us is Munster, selling out a stadium of 44,000, I think we had 42,000 seats available, and it’s sold out within a day, which shows you that there is appeal for Super Rugby Club brands in the northern hemisphere, especially against those traditional European Rugby Championship or Premiership, and I’d say even the Top 14 clubs.

“So there was definitely demand from that side. Now you’re not going to sell jerseys or merch or anything like that to those people if you’re not there frequently. So we might become the second favourite team, club team, of some of the fans up there.

“So I think the first thing is that we’ve got lots of fans in different parts of the world. And that goes for all of those five founding Super Rugby clubs. And they’re all over the place. And then we’ve been working hard on this potential, well hopefully we’re past potential, World Club Cup in later on 2028 maybe. And you’re gonna have to start getting some rivalries going for that to happen, and that might have more commercial value.

“And then lastly, pre-seasons tend to cost us money. You tend to take them to the regions to connect with their fans in the regions, which is exactly the right thing to do, but that usually comes at quite a bit of cost. You’re flying another team in, your tickets are very cheap, generally, and you’re not covering costs. And so it comes at quite a cost.

“You can go up, fill a couple of big stadiums up and over two games, and through that, pay for your flights to and fro and accommodation and your preparation up there. So it comes to some cost locally, local engagement. So you’ve got to be careful about that. But we’ve got fans there. It’s clear we’ve got fans there, and we’ve got people interested in watching us play.”

Mansbridge said while there was pushback from local fans on taking preseason games overseas, the financial benefits made the trip worthwhile. The CEO went on to explain the trip had proved the concept in a low-risk manner thanks to the research done prior to departure but the Crusaders wouldn’t consider it a doable option for every preseason.

He also raised the question of whether a fan in Christchurch should be considered a better fan than those overseas when considering whether taking games offshore should be considered. Taking Super Rugby’s Super Round to Melbourne shows the clubs’ willingness to take the game to target markets, but there is a constant and sometimes conflicting obligation to both fans and the team’s performance and wellbeing.

Mansbridge said taking a Super Rugby game beyond the familiar borders is “absolutely on the agenda” and there is “absolutely appetite for it”.

“How can we take the game to a different place? How do we take the club game? Because I think there’s the international game, which is different again, but I think in the club game there’s absolutely appetite for it.

“You look at the European Championship and the crowds that attend some of those matches up there, and what’s clear is that they are rugby fans, so they love the game. And I reckon you could take up a number of clubs north and you would do very, very well in the northern hemisphere.

“And it’s not just about the money, of course, it’s also about connecting with those fans, as I said, let’s say 1.8 (million), 20% of which are locally based fans, and then suddenly that means you’ve got a lot up there that if they’re more engaged with you, they might connect with you more, purchase more.

“You know, the same sort of principle I think that we’ve heard from New Zealand Rugby commercial, probably at a smaller scale, but still, still at scale, and at a scale that our country probably can’t afford. So we’ve been working hard in the Super Rugby space… the Chiefs and the Blues went up last year and played two preseason fixtures against Japanese teams.

“So I think what’s clear is that Super Rugby sides have the capacity to connect with international audiences, and that can be of benefit to both the audiences and financially for the teams involved.

“We’ve all got an obligation to grow the game, and what a wonderful game it is. And you see all the innovation that’s come out of Super Rugby Pacific in the last few years that’s starting to emanate into other competitions, it’s obvious that this is an exciting Pacifica and Pacific Rim-flavored competition that is attractive to fans all over the place.

“So in some respects, you don’t want to take your whole competition offshore, that that would be a disaster. You do want to remain connected to your fans, but, but exhibition matches or the occasional match, I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Werner 54 minutes ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

To be fair to Jones ( despite my personal dislike for him) he is more suited to technical and strategic coaching, it's his soft skills that are the issue and failed to get him but in from the media or the team which is key to success.

Imo his selection and non-selection of players was pretty on the money and the right step for Australia to take, doesn't help he was hamstrung by the ARU closing their wallets and delaying to sign more contracts for youngsters. Interestingly Schmidt hasnt had the same response.

Jones was also absolutely crucified for not selecting ageing players like Foley, Hooper and Cooper for the RWC which I feel was wholly justified when they themselves admitted a few months prior to not being in the right 'head space' or 'not loving playing' at that time.

4 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

Absolutely, global viewership and support for those foreign competitions have sky rocketed over the last few years imo largely due to increased footprint of nationalities in those comps. I dare say there has also been a few local supporters converted into springbok, Fijian, Argentinan and Portugal fans from watching those players in those comps.

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

How long are these windows? Argentina have been allowing players to go overseas since before the early 2000s with Felipe contepomi and Juan Hernandez to name a few. In the 2019 RWC SA would not have been allowed to select F Louw, Schalk Britz, FAF, V Koch, F Steyn, Leroux or Kolbe if they blocked foreign based players. Those seem like major benefits of foreign selection policies rather than domestic.


Apart from Fiji (heavily impacted by their economic downturn and inequitable SR profit share agreements) all the other nations with foreign player policies have seen an increase in financial stability across domestic and international teams. Granted there are other factors also contributing to it, but keen to understand why you think the points above would hinder the bottom line?

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'A lot of dumb rugby': Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii tactics against Ireland slammed

Too true. All I would say in his favour is that he knows something about playing and coaching bad rugby so maybe this is his first time getting it right 😂

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Aussie had a few opportunities to let it rip but were strangely hesitant. I think they were a bit awed treating Ireland like so many teams do the All Blacks. They need to find that confidence they showed against an opposition like England and they would have pulled off a clearer victory against Ireland.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

It was a hot topic at the time. I agree with you that GE,was better but the idea that it's taken till now for a comparison to be made is just plain wrong. That was my point.

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Schmidt's Ireland crashed and burned at a previous World Cup when he suddenly told them just prior to the Cup he was walking out on them and retiring to go back and help look after his disadvantaged son in NZ.


He obviously wasn't telling the truth. He will do the same to Australia.


A lot of Australians got really enthused about the Wallabies when Australian rugby appointed an Australian coach in Eddie Jones. Someone we could support and believe in. Unfortunately Eddie turned out to be a small, nasty piece of work and a fraud.


However, it showed Australians want to get behind the team when they can identify with it. Which they won't with a kiwi coach. Kiwi coaches are destroying Australian rugby bit by bit just like they have done to Wales.


We don't want a kiwi coach and we don't need one.

4 Go to comments
P
PLUM BOY 6 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

I'd be happy with a couple in the top 20. We've dropped off severely

4 Go to comments
S
SC 7 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South are class.


The rest of England's team is mediocre.

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

He is actually good under pressure. Regularly saves bad situations either for the french team or Toulouse.

I agree though it is a bit awkward to compare players from different eras whereas the sport changed so much.

13 Go to comments
j
jb 8 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.

4 Go to comments
N
NE 8 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Good girl. Higher now.

45 Go to comments
S
SteveD 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Fish, barrel.

45 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Harder, higher. It's too easy owning you.

45 Go to comments
L
LE 10 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half

4 Go to comments
A
AA 10 hours ago
Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Quite obviously I was talking about the other 10,s in the other games. I do not know who promised anything about Marcus. To EVERYONES liking , Marcus has been fantastic. He just needs a settled inside partner and no 9 . Whoever they may be .

14 Go to comments
A
AC 11 hours ago
Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

The funniest outcome would be if they're accepted, get promoted, but it's Exeter that get relegated, not Newcastle like everyone expects.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....

4 Go to comments
D
DH 11 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Lol, I know who Sid Going is. Great player but not quite in Edwards' league.

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 12 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

I don't have the stats in front of me but I suspect playing too much rugby in our own half has been a problem all tour and maybe an issue during the Rugby Championship too.


Noah Lolesio getting greater distance on his clearing kicks as well as his kicks for touch from a penalty are obvious work ons for him. His goal kicking has been rock solid though.


Joe has been very transparent around the reason why he's no certainty of staying on post the Lions series but most Wallabies fans would love to see Joe sign on til 2027.

4 Go to comments
