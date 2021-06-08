Connacht confirm 9 players are leaving, including the son of a 1989 Lions tour pick

8:54am, 08 June 2021

Irish Guinness PRO14 outfit Connacht have confirmed that nine players are leaving the club following the completion of their Rainbow Cup campaign with last Friday’s 26-19 home win over Ospreys.

The identity of three Connacht departures was already known as Ireland international Quinn Roux, the second row from South Africa who qualified under residency, gave notice of his exit last month, most likely to Toulon in the Top 14.

Other developments last month were the injury-enforced retirement of Stephen Fitzgerald and the decision by young midfielder Sean O’Brien to link up with defending Gallagher Premiership champions Exeter.

Connacht have now confirmed that six other players are departing the Andy Friend-run team, including Conor Dean. A son of former Ireland out-half Paul, who toured Australia with the Lions in 1989, Dean was promoted to a senior contract last summer after a stint in the Connacht academy.

A statement from the club on Tuesday read: “Connacht can confirm the players that will depart the club at the end of the season. As previously announced, Quinn Roux has moved on after seven years at Connacht, Stephen Fitzgerald has announced his retirement from rugby due to injury, and academy centre Sean O’Brien has joined Exeter Chiefs.

“Conor Dean, Colm de Buitlear, Cillian Gallagher, Conor Kenny, Stephen Kerins and Paddy McAllister will also be departing the club. Connacht are continuing to shape the professional squad for next season and further announcements will be made in due course.”

Connacht boss Friend added: “There will always be comings and goings in professional rugby. I’d like to wish all the players every success in the future, whether they are looking to further their playing careers or go down a new path. They have made a lot of sacrifices, particularly in the last year while we as a group dealt with the pandemic, so I thank them for that also. They will always be welcomed back to The Sportsground.”

